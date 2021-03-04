The 'WandaVision' x Ulta Collab Lets You Recreate All Of Wanda's Looks

The WandaVision series on Disney+ is a colorful dream to watch. If you're a fan of the Marvel show, you're probably bummed the final episode is airing March 5. The good news? There's still more to come from the series — and it's coming to your beauty cabinet. A WandaVision x Ulta Beauty makeup collection is hitting shelves later this month, and, much like Wanda Maximoff's beauty looks on the show, the colors are very retro-chic.

Altogether, the WandaVision x Ulta Beauty collection features nine products, all inspired by beauty trends from the '50s through the '90s and early aughts. You can snag a golden-handled five-piece brush set, a blush palette with four different shades, a liquid eyeliner kit, a soft pink lip gloss, a gloss and balm set, three mini eyeshadow palettes, and a four-piece brow kit. All of the items will range from $10 to $28. The collection is set to launch at Ulta stores and online on Mar. 14, a few weeks after the series' final episode airs, so if you'll miss tuning in to the show every Friday, you can shop this collab for a taste of your fave characters.

This isn't the first time that the Disney+ series has been linked to beauty. When the show first aired, the #WandaVisionMakeup challenge took off on TikTok, and countless fans recreated Maximoff's look from the show poster where half of her face is in black and white while the other half is in color (talk about serious makeup skills). So, thanks to the upcoming beauty collection, TikTok users can try the challenge again — this time with official WandaVision makeup.