Want To Look Better In 2022? Check Out These 40 Clever Tricks People Swear By

Ever heard the phrase, “New year, new me”? While it’s not necessary to undergo an entire identity transformation at the start of every calendar year, there are some small adjustments you can make to look and feel your best. Amazon is full of clever, highly rated products that can help you reach your skin, makeup, and hair goals.

While you’ve probably heard it a million times, the key to balanced skin is regular hydration and exfoliation — but there are fun ways to tackle these tasks. For example, this moisturizing eye stick uses pure Icelandic mineral water and moss to cool skin, stimulate circulation, and reduce swelling, and for your body, this exfoliating Himalayan salt scrub gently removes dead skin cells, while also replenishing your skin’s moisture with a deeply hydrating lychee oil complex.

Meanwhile, there are lots of ways to keep your locks feeling their best. This volumizing spray powder will instantly give fine hair a big boost of volume, and if you’re dealing with excess oil — or just looking to wash your hair less frequently — a couple sprays of this fan-favorite dry shampoo will do the trick.

Whether you’re looking to elevate your skin-care routine, freshen up your makeup collection, or incorporate timeless, versatile accessories into your wardrobe, I’ve got you covered. Here are the most ingenious beauty products on Amazon right now that will instantly make you look (and feel) like a million bucks.

1 These Exfoliating Foot Peel Masks For Ultra-Soft Skin Scala Exfoliating Foot Peel Masks (2 Pairs) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Formulated with gentle ingredients like lactic acid and milk protein extract, these exfoliating masks remove dead skin cells on your feet without causing irritation. Shaped like a pair of socks, the masks can easily be slipped on and worn comfortably for about an hour. After approximately five days, you’ll notice the dry skin on your feet begin to peel away, revealing the baby-smooth skin underneath.

2 A Hydrating Eye Stick That Cools & Brightens With Icelandic Water the SAEM Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick Amazon $9 See On Amazon This hydrating under-eye stick uses pure Icelandic mineral water and moss to provide moisturizing relief to your skin. The formula delivers a natural cooling sensation to the delicate area underneath your eyes, which in turn stimulates circulation and brightens skin. “I love this so much! It's super hydrating and feels really nice under the eyes,” one reviewer raved. “Recently my eyes have been super puffy due to allergies and this has been helping.”

3 The Creme Cheek Blush That Doubles As A Lip Tint Honest Beauty Crème Cheek Blush Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made with natural fruit extracts such as raspberry, blackberry, and grape, this crème blush adds a dewy, natural flush to your cheeks, and it also doubles as a lip tint, so you can swipe a bit of color on for a complete makeup look in one easy compact. Made without parabens, paraffins, or synthetic fragrances, the buildable formula is friendly to sensitive skin. Available shades: 4

4 These Minimalist Cuff Earrings Made Of Cubic Zirconia PAVOI 14-Karat Gold-Plated Cuff Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Get the same appearance of diamond cuff earrings at just a fraction of the price by wearing these minimalist huggie hoops with cubic zirconia stones. Plated in real 14-karat gold, the 0.5-inch cuffs add a subtly elegant touch to any outfit. The posts are made out of nickel-free stainless steel, so they’re safe for sensitive ears. Available colors: Yellow Gold, White Gold, Rose Gold

5 The Under-Eye Masks Made With Real 24-Karat Gold Celor 24-Karat Gold Under-Eye Patches (20 Pairs) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Gold isn’t just for jewelry — the luxurious mineral has also been known to boost circulation and revive skin. These under-eye patches are infused with collagen and 24-karat gold powder, reducing puffiness and evening out your skin tone. Just place them directly underneath your eyes, rest for 20 minutes, and peel them off. You get 20 pairs, which will last you for months.

6 These Velvet Headbands With Elegant Pearl Accents Allucho Velvet Knot Headbands (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Looking for a no-fuss accessory that instantly elevates your look? These velvet knot headbands are covered in faux pearls, a chic element that pairs equally well with a T-shirt and jeans as it does a dressy look. You get four different-colored headbands in a pack, so you can switch up your hue depending on your mood. “These are SOOOO cute!” one reviewer raved. “I wear them almost every other day! They don’t hurt my head and they are super durable!”

7 A Tinted Lip Balm With SPF-15 Sun Protection Sun Bum Tinted Lip Balm Amazon $6 See On Amazon While you already knew to apply sunscreen to your face, what about your lips? Sun Bum’s tinted lip balm provides SPF-15 coverage, so you can enjoy your time in the sun, without worrying about a sunburned pout. The coconut-scented formula is lightly tinted, adding just a hint of color to your smile. Available shades: 5

8 This Brow Pencil With A Triangular Precision Tip Etude House Eyebrow Pencil Amazon $7 See On Amazon With a sharp, triangular tip, this brow pencil makes it easy to create hair-like strokes that mimic your natural eyebrows. The long-lasting formula contains vitamin E, which moisturizes your brow area for a smooth finish. There are multiple shades to choose from, so you can find the one that most closely matches your eyebrow color. Available shades: 9

9 The Long-Lasting Gel Nail Polish That Doesn’t Require A UV Lamp Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish Amazon $7 See On Amazon You can achieve the long-lasting, smooth look of gel nail polish without having to go to the salon, thanks to this nail polish from Sally Hansen. The gel formula cures without the need for a UV lamp, and offers up to eight days of vibrant color. And when you’re ready to switch things up, the formula can be taken off with conventional nail polish remover. It comes in tons of gorgeous shades, and at this price, you may as well pick up a few. Available shades: 35

10 This Tinted Eyebrow Pomade That Creates Fullness & Definition NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Tame & Frame Eyebrow Pomade Amazon $7 See On Amazon Frame and fill your eyebrows with this brow pomade from NYX. With an angled eyebrow brush, you can layer the tinted formula until you reach your desired level of fullness. There are five shades, ranging from black to blonde, so you can pick the one that complements your brow’s natural color. It’s also smudge-proof and waterproof, so it will last you all day long. Available shades: 5

11 A Vitamin C-Packed Pumpkin Mask That Brightens Your Skin Andalou Naturals Pumpkin Brightening Mask Amazon $12 See On Amazon While it tastes delicious in a pie, pumpkin is also known for its high levels of vitamin C, which can help brighten and even out your skin tone. Combined with moisturizing honey and exfoliating glycolic acid, this pumpkin face mask leaves your face soft, smooth, and revitalized. Made without artificial fragrances, colors, or preservatives, this mask will give your skin the natural glow you’re after.

12 This Handheld Garment Steamer That Quickly Gets Wrinkles Out Of Clothes OGHom Handheld Garment Steamer Amazon $19 See On Amazon When you don’t have time to haul out the ironing board, this handheld garment steamer gets wrinkles out of clothes in a pinch. Heating up in less than two minutes, the steamer creates up to 15 minutes of continuous steam on a single tank fill. Use it to smooth out dress shirts, suits, dresses, silk scarves, and more. It’s even small enough to pack in your suitcase when you travel.

13 These Colorful Hair Clips That Are So Early 2000s TOCESS Hair Claw Clips (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These durable acrylic claw hair clips are perfect for achieving that nostalgic early 2000s look. Great for quick, messy-chic updos and half-up, half-down styles, the clips hold your hair securely out of the way. Available in every color of the rainbow, this pack of clips can even be used to keep your strands back when washing your face. Available colors: 15

14 A Wire-Free Bra That You’ll Forget You’re Even Wearing Calvin Klein Invisibles Wire-Free Bralette Amazon $24 See On Amazon Ditch your underwire bra and go with this soft wire-free bralette from Calvin Klein. The lightly lined bralette has removable pads, providing ample support to your chest without any poking wires. A V-neckline, wide side-panels and adjustable spaghetti straps create a smooth silhouette that’s virtually invisible under clothes. Available colors: 19

15 The Exfoliating Lip Balm That Smooths Your Lips In Seconds Revlon Kiss Exfoliating Balm Amazon $5 See On Amazon Revlon’s exfoliating lip balm includes real sugar crystals that scrub away dead skin cells in seconds. Meanwhile, your lips’ moisture is replenished by a hydrating fruit oil formula with a refreshing mint flavor. This balm is fantastic for prepping your lips for color application, ensuring a smooth finish that will last all day.

16 A Pair Of Luxurious Satin Pillowcases That Are Great For Your Hair Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (Set of 2) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Unlike traditional cotton, these satin pillowcases create less friction, keeping your hair protected and breakage-free throughout the night. The smooth surface is also great for retaining your skin’s moisture, so you’ll wake up feeling dewy and refreshed. They come in tons of gorgeous neutrals, pastels, and jewel tones, including emerald green, airy blue, and deep purple. Available sizes: 20 x 26 inches, 20 x 30 inches, 20 x 36 inches, 20 x40 inches

Available colors: 22

17 This Dry Shampoo With Rave Reviews Batiste Dry Shampoo Amazon $9 See On Amazon Over 10,000 customers have rated Batiste’s dry shampoo a perfect five stars on Amazon, raving over the lightweight formula and the subtle, refreshing scent. “My ‘go-to’ dry shampoo. Batiste is the BEST! I’ve tried many varieties of this brand, and this scent is my personal favorite. The scent is light and lovely.” Spray it on in between hair washes to soak up oil, or use it to add body and texture before styling.

18 These Exfoliating Pads That Help Prevent Breakouts QRxLabs Acne Control Pads (50 Count) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Looking for an effective way to prevent acne that won’t dry out your skin? These acne control pads are made with glycolic and salicylic acid, which unclog pores and exfoliate naturally. They’re also infused with vitamins B5, C, and E as well as antioxidant-packed green tea extract to boost your skin’s moisture while soothing any irritation.

19 These Absorbent Microfiber Hair Towels That Reduce Drying Time YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wraps (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made of soft, lightweight microfiber, these hair towels wrap snugly around your head and secure with button closures at the base of your neck. Designed to absorb more than eight times its weight in water, the microfiber fabric is much more efficient than traditional terrycloth. Your hair will dry faster, saving you time — and damage — spent blow-drying. Available colors: 10

20 A Liquid Lipstick With A Soft Matte Finish In 35 Shades Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Amazon $8 See On Amazon Boasting 41,000 five-star ratings, this highly pigmented liquid lipstick has a smooth matte finish that lasts all day, and it’s arguably the quickest way to switch up your look and make you feel put together. It comes in a wide range of shades, so you can opt for a bold red, a flirty pink, a dramatic burgundy, and more. Available shades: 35

21 This Serum That Boosts Eyelash & Brow Growth VieBeauti Eyelash Growth Serum Amazon $29 See On Amazon Naturally lengthen your eyebrows and eyelashes by applying a small amount of this serum to your brow hairs and lash line each night. It’s formulated with amino acids to stimulate circulation at the hair follicles, along with moisturizing arginine to prevent brittleness and breakage. In just a few weeks, you’ll notice that your brows and lashes look fuller and longer. One reviewer wrote, “This product absolutely works and it's just as good, if not better, than the pricey competition!”

22 The Ceramic Styling Iron That Creates Beachy Waves Bed Head Ceramic Hair Waver Amazon $30 See On Amazon Want to to achieve beachy waves in your hair without actually going to the beach? It’s possible, thanks to this styling iron. The barrel’s unique shape allows you to create sculpted or loose waves, while the ceramic technology keeps your hair shiny and frizz-free. Follow up with a spritz of sea salt texturizing spray, and you’re all set.

23 This Square Satin Scarf You Can Style A Million Ways FONYVE Satin Scarf Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you tie it around your neck, your head, or your handbag, this satin scarf will have you looking très chic. It’s available in tons of different patterns, including polka dots, paisley, and floral. With endless ways to style this scarf, it’ll quickly become one of your most versatile accessories. And at such an affordable price, there’s no reason you can’t snag two. Available colors and styles: 36

24 A Delicate Tennis Bracelet Made With Cubic Zirconia PAVOI 14-Karat Gold-Plated Tennis Bracelet $15 See On Amazon This sparkling tennis bracelet adds a sophisticated touch to any outfit, and because it’s made with cubic zirconia studs, it won’t break the bank. Plated in 14-karat gold, the delicate bracelet has a clasp that’s easy to open and close. “Beautiful! I feel like a princess when wearing this,” one happy customer commented. Available sizes: 6.5 inches, 7 inches, 7.5 inches

Available colors: Yellow Gold, White Gold, Rose Gold

25 This Nourishing Cuticle Oil With A Legion Of Fans Cuccio Revitalizing Cuticle Oil Amazon $11 See On Amazon Infused with milk and honey, this rich cuticle oil nourishes nail beds and softens your skin — and it’s earned a 4.7-star overall rating after 95,000 reviews. With a base of cold-pressed sunflower oil and vitamin E, the moisturizing formula provides relief to dry cuticles while strengthening nails and preventing chipping. Milk and honey not your thing? Other scents include lavender and chamomile, sweet almond, and pomegranate and fig. Available scents: 11

26 A Button-Down Poplin Shirt That’s So Easy-Breezy Amazon Essentials Button-Down Poplin Shirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon Made from tumbled cotton poplin, this button-down shirt has a worn-in feel as soon as you put it on, but it still makes any outfit look polished, whether you wear it with slacks or jeans. With long sleeves that can be rolled up to your elbows, the collared shirt can be layered underneath a blazer or cardigan. Choose from solids, pinstripes, gingham, and other unique patterns. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 12

27 The Whitening Pen That Brightens Teeth While You Sleep Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth-Whitening Pen Amazon $25 See On Amazon Apply this whitening serum to your teeth every night before bed, and wake up to a brighter smile in just one week. Colgate’s Optic White pen includes 35 nightly treatments, so you can touch up your teeth as needed. The magic ingredient here is hydrogen peroxide, which lifts stubborn stains from your teeth and restores whiteness.

28 A Deep-Conditioning Hair Mask For Curly Hair GIRL+HAIR Curl Cloud Hair Mask Amazon $13 See On Amazon Hydrate your luscious curls by applying this deep conditioning hair mask that’s formulated with antioxidant-rich pimento oil and castor oil, which stimulates hair growth. A little bit goes a long way, and you’ll notice smoother, bouncier curls after just one use. Several customers also agree that this stuff smells amazing, so you won’t mind leaving it on your hair while it soaks in.

29 This Gentle Brush Designed To Detangle Without Tugging Crave Naturals Detangling Brush Amazon $13 See On Amazon Unlike traditional bristle brushes, this detangling brush has flexible cone-shaped bristles that gently separate tangles without causing tugging or breakage. Safe for use on wet or dry hair, the brush has an ergonomic handle that gives you a secure grip. It glides right through your strands without pulling — while also giving your scalp a massage in the process. Available colors: 6

30 The No-Sew Solution To Sagging Clothing Hems HeatnBond Hem Iron-On Adhesive Amazon $2 See On Amazon Hemming your pants, skirts, and dresses has never been more convenient, thanks to this iron-on adhesive tape that saves you the hassle of lugging out the sewing machine. The no-sew tape is activated with heat, creating a permanent bond with a variety of fabrics, including cotton, denim, suede, and wool. “This product is so great, every home should have it,” raved one reviewer. “Perfect hems in just a few minutes with nothing more than heat bond tape and an iron!”

31 An Oil-Absorbing Facial Roller Made Of Real Volcanic Stone Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller Amazon $14 See On Amazon Keep this compact facial roller in your bag, and run it over your face any time you want to soak up excess oil. It’s made of real volcanic stone, which is naturally absorbent and smooth to the touch. You can even use it on your skin after you’ve already applied makeup — the matte texture won’t mess up foundation.

32 This Ingenious Eyeliner Stamp That Creates The Perfect Cat Eye The Flick Stick Winged Eyeliner Stamp Amazon $15 See On Amazon With this clever eyeliner stamp, achieving perfectly winged eyeliner only takes a few seconds. The unique triangular tip allows you to stamp a flicked wing in each eye corner. Then, the other side can be used to line the rest of your eye. You even get individual stamps for your right and left eye, so you can get an incredible winged look on each side with minimal effort.

33 The Lightweight Hair Finishing Gel That Tames Flyaways FUNAN Hair Finishing Stick (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Manage flyaway hairs with this smoothing hair gel that can easily be applied just like mascara. The non-sticky, lightweight formula can be brushed onto straight or curly hair, creating long-lasting shine for a polished look. You can keep the pocket-sized hair finishing stick in your bag for touch-ups throughout the day.

34 A Handheld Fabric Shaver That Removes Fuzz From Clothes Conair Fabric Defuzzer $14 See On Amazon This fabric defuzzer from Conair is like a time machine for your clothes and furniture, restoring fabric to like-new appearance by effectively removing pills, fuzz, and lint. It’s safe to use on everything from sweaters to socks, couches to comforters. There’s even a compartment that catches all the debris, so you can easily throw it away.

35 This 12-Pack Of On-Trend Velvet Scrunchies For Your Hair Whaline Velvet Hair Scrunchies (12-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Equal parts classic and trendy, this pack of 12 velvet scrunchies includes a variety of colors, ranging from navy blue to light peach to deep red. Perfect for messy updos and adding a pop of color to your look, the soft velvet material is also gentler on your hair than a traditional elastic band, and is less likely to cause breakage.

36 TheHimalayan Salt Body Scrub With A Heavenly Lychee Scent Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt Body Scrub Amazon $16 See On Amazon Massage this nutrient-rich Himalayan salt scrub onto your skin in the shower for relaxing exfoliation. Infused with vitamin C-packed lychee oil and sweet almond oil, the scrub has a delicate scent that soothes the senses. The small salt granules gently remove dead skin cells, revealing the soft skin underneath. Meanwhile, the oil complex replenishes your skin’s moisture.

37 A Reusable Water Bottle That Will Motivate You To Hydrate HydroMATE Motivational Water Bottle Amazon $21 See On Amazon Drinking enough water is super important, but sometimes, you just need that motivational push to keep sipping. This reusable 64-ounce water jug includes encouraging messages on the side, along with bi-hourly markers that remind you to hydrate. Great for hitting the gym or long days at the office, this bottle is the next-best thing to having an uplifting friend remind you to drink your H20. Available colors: 12

38 This Volumizing Powder That Adds Instant Body Got2b Volumaniac Spray Powder Amazon $8 See On Amazon Want to give fine hair a boost? This volumizing spray powder is a quick and foolproof way to do it. All it takes is a few spritzes, and reviewers have reported it “does wonders” and creates “full, volumized hair that looks great all day.” It offers light control and won’t leave residue or stickiness behind.

39 A Slim Leather Wallet With 16 Card Slots Travelambo Bifold Wallet Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from genuine leather, this highly rated bifold wallet features 16 slots for your ID, credit cards, and gift cards, as well as two zippered pockets that provide the perfect place to store bills and coins. A snap closure keeps everything secure inside, and the gold-tone hardware gives it an upscale look. There are dozens of colors to suit every taste, including neutral black and brown, as well as fun shades like pink and turquoise. Available colors: 29