Weird But Genius Clothing That's Getting Wildly Popular On Amazon Now

In an outfit pickle? Head to Amazon. The online retailer is the place to shop for basically anything — it’s packed with tons of reasonably-priced clothing, shoes, accessories, and more. However, the popular site isn’t just full of wardrobe basics and closet staples (although we do love a good plain white tee), but it’s also brimming with inventive clothing and innovative accessories that are too good not to buy. From heel socks that help soothe cracked feet and workout bras with secret compartments to stash your phone, to a fancy dress that can be worn at least 72 different ways (we’re not kidding), you’ll find all kinds of weird but genius clothing that’s getting wildly popular on Amazon. Getting dressed just got so much more fun.

1 This Sticky Silicone Bra That’s Backless & Strapless Niidor Adhesive Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you have a backless top or dress that you’ve been putting off wearing because you can’t find a bra that works with it, then this adhesive bra is a must-have. Boasting over 14,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, this genius bra is made from 100% silicone, features a transparent front clasp closure, and comes with nipple covers. It’s also made with a super sticky adhesive, so you don’t have to worry about it slipping down. From prom dresses to wedding gowns, this inventive undergarment will make your life so much easier. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: A — G

2 These Super Soft, Quick-Drying Pillow Slides Joomra Pillow Slippers Amazon $25 See On Amazon Nearly 17,000 people gave these pillow-soft slippers a five-star rating, not just because they’re cute but because they’re also so freaking comfy. Featuring a foam sole, these have a roomy toe box, anti-slip bottoms, and a deep-heel cup for more comfortable wear. The best part? These slides are quick-drying, making them perfect for wearing at the spa, pool, or beach. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 4-5.5 Women/3-4 Men — 15-16 Women/13-14 Men

3 This Supportive Sports Bra That Has A Secret Back Pocket For Your Phone (Or Wallet) QUEENIEKE Pocket Sport Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Holding your phone while working out is no fun, which is why we recommend this highly-rated sports bra that comes with a useful back pocket you can stash your phone (or wallet) in. This pick is moisture-wicking, quick-drying, and also has a double front panel to keep you better covered. Made with a stretchy nylon blend, this workout top is perfect for medium-impact workouts like cycling, hiking, and tennis. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

4 These Bubble Slippers That Massage Your Feet As You Walk BRONAX Bubble Slides Amazon $23 See On Amazon We knew we had to add these to the list as soon as we saw them — there’s truly nothing like them out there. These unique slip-on shoes, carried in both adult and children sizes, are made with a thick, comfortable sole that massages your feet as you walk in them. These bubble slides also have a handful of air holes that help keep your feet cool. Available in a bunch of fun colors, like neon green, light pink, and sky blue, these statement-making slippers are like walking on a cloud. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 4-5.5 Women/3-4 Men — 15-16 Women/13-14 Men

5 This Cute Crossbody Bag That Resembles A Carton Of Strawberry Milk LUI SUI Strawberry Milk Box Crossbody Purse Amazon $18 See On Amazon We bet you don’t have anything like this in your closet yet. This strawberry milk box purse, which is big enough to fit your phone, wallet, keys, and more, is such an easy way to make any outfit at least 10 times cuter. Constructed with an adjustable crossbody strap, we imagine this bag would look great paired with a ruffled cottage-core dress or worn as an unexpected accessory with a pair of faded jeans. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 1

6 A Pair Of Stretchy Sneakers With A Foldable Back Heel & Removable Arch Support STQ Walking Shoes Amazon $26 See On Amazon Behold one of the most comfortable shoes out there. These are made with stretchy bungee laces and have memory foam soles with removable arch support. A foldable back heel makes these incredibly convenient for quickly slipping on when you need to walk the dog, take out the trash, or check the mail. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 5.5 — 9.5

7 This Cute Workout Dress That Has Built-In Shorts & Two Side Pockets KuaCua Workout Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Don’t feel like throwing on leggings to exercise? Give this workout dress a spin. This cute one-piece is made with a stretchy nylon blend, has an easy pull-on closure, and boasts built-in shorts, so you can squat, stretch, and sprint without worrying about your underwear showing. It also has a removable bra for extra support and two side pockets to store your phone and keys. Just as nice as some of the more expensive designer versions, this lightweight dress is so cute that it also works for weekend brunches and summer barbecues. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

8 These Terry-Lined Slippers That Be Worn Inside & Outdoors KUBUA Quilted Slippers Amazon $36 See On Amazon Comfy quilted slippers that can be worn in and out of the house? Sign us up! These cushy kicks, which come in colors like black, gray, and army green, are made with a sturdy waterproof outsole, soft terry lining, and a moisture-wicking upper to help keep your feet dry. Even better? These can be worn as loafers or slip-ons — the back heel area easily folds down when you need to slide your shoes on in a flash. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 6 Women/5 Men — 15 Women/13 Men

9 These Silicone Shoe Covers That Protect Your Kicks From Rain, Sleet, & Snow Binggle Silicone Shoe Covers Amazon $15 See On Amazon With these lightweight and foldable silicone shoe covers, you’ll never have to worry about getting your shoes ruined in the rain again — just toss these in your bag, and you’re good to go. Made with high-quality silicone, these handy covers are like raincoats for your shoes with a transparent design and an anti-slip bottom. Beyond inclement weather, these are also perfect for wearing during gardening, lawn mowing, or cleaning your car. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Medium — X-Large

10 This Button-Down Top Made Using Two Different Prints VATPAVE Half & Half Button Down Shirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon Calling all indecisive dressers: If you struggle with deciding what to wear in the morning, this is the shirt for you. Featuring two completely different prints, this button-down top is made with a polyester blend that has a slight stretch and boasts a handy chest pocket and adjustable spread collar. Worn with a pair of blue jeans or matched with frayed shorts, this lightweight shirt is a summer staple. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

11 A High-Waisted Skater Skirt With Hidden Built-In Shorts DJT FASHION Mini Skater Skirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon Skater skirts are cute and all, but wearing them can sometimes feel stressful — a gust of wind, and it’s game over. Thankfully, this mini skirt, equipped with built-in hidden shorts, makes outfit mishaps like this a thing of the past. Made with a breathable polyester blend, this super comfy skirt features an A-line silhouette and a stretchy feel for more comfortable wear. “Absolutely love this skirt!” shared one reviewer. “Ordered it to wear to Taylor Swift Eras tour, and I jumped and danced the whole time with no worries! The built-in shorts were great.” Available colors: 39

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

12 These Stretchy Yoga Pants That Can Be Worn From The Office To The Gym Bamans Yoga Dress Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon From the desk to downward-facing dog, these yoga dress pants get the job done. Made with a polyester spandex blend, these lightweight bottoms have a wide elasticized waistband, two front pockets, and an ankle-length fit that adds just the right amount of sophistication. Wear them with a loose-fitting workout top or a pressed white blouse for a more polished look. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available inseams: 7

13 This Convenient Pocketbook Organizer That Will Make You Feel So Much More Put-Together ZTUJO Purse Organizer Insert Amazon $16 See On Amazon If your handbag is a mess (it’s okay, we’ve all been there), consider picking up this nifty purse organizer that comes in all different sizes. With over 19,000 perfect ratings, this handy insert features three exterior pockets, 10 interior pockets, and a removable middle section that can be used as a wallet on its own. Perfect for organizing credit cards, keys, and more, this genius pick will help you instantly feel more put-together. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Mini — X-Large

14 A High-Waisted Workout Skort That Has A Drawstring Waist luogongzi 2 in 1 Flowy Running Shorts Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you’re on the hunt for easy-to-wear workout bottoms that are more out of the box, consider scooping up this flowy pick that can be worn for running, yoga, biking, and more. Made with a stretchy nylon blend, this breathable skort features a drawstring closure, a high-waisted fit, and built-in shorts that help make working out so much more comfortable. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

15 These Popular Silicone Nipple Covers That Have Over 22,000 Perfect Ratings NIPPIES Nipple Covers Amazon $27 See On Amazon With over 22,500 five-star ratings, shoppers love these nipple covers because they're easy to use, simple to clean, and also last a long time. One reviewer, who mentions these barely-there covers are the "only nipple covers" they'll use, wrote, "I've tried so many different nipple covers, and these are the absolute best. They fit on smoothly, making them nearly invisible under clothing." Keep these on hand for when you need to attend fancy functions — this handy product makes getting dressed so much easier. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small (Fits A-C Cups) — Large (Fits D+ Cups)

16 These High-Waisted Workout Shorts That Have A Stretchy Lining & Zippered Pockets BMJL High Waisted Running Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon These high-waisted exercise shorts are a must if you’re tired of your phone bouncing out of your pocket as you run or work out. Made with a lightweight polyester blend, these breathable bottoms boast a stretchy lining that’s smooth to the touch and a zippered pocket that’s perfect for keeping your phone, keys, and wallet secure while you lunge, leap, and lift. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

17 These Comfy Dress Pants That Have Zippered Side Ankle Slits Ewedoos Wide-Leg Dress Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon We love a design-forward pair of pants that feel as good as they look. These bottoms, which come in colors like black, khaki, and dark blue, are made with a stretchy nylon blend and a faux fly and feature a high-waisted cut. A really special detail: the side ankle slits that can be zippered up for a sleeker look. Available colors:

Available sizes:

18 This Lift Tape That Is Practically Invisible Under Clothing VBT Boob Tape Amazon $18 See On Amazon This breast tape, which has over 5,700 perfect ratings, is known for being waterproof, breathable, and easy to put on and take off. The best part? This tape also comes with silicone nipple covers, so you can be sure all bases are (literally) covered. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 2 inch — 3 inch

19 These Hydrating Heel Socks That Can Soothe Dry, Cracked Feet Dr. Frederick's Original Moisturizing Heel Socks for Cracked Heel Treatment - 2 Pairs - Stop Cracked Heels in Their Tracks Amazon $13.99 See On Amazon Over 6,400 shoppers have given this innovative product a five-star rating because it’s so genius. These moisturizing gel heel socks are comfortable to wear and help improve dry, cracked heels in as little as a week. Made with a toeless design and breathable fabric, all you have to do is put on lotion, slide them on, and that’s it. Each pack comes with two pairs, so you can keep both for yourself or give one to a friend. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: 1

20 This Seamless Jumpsuit That Has A Built-In Padded Bra OQQ Seamless Spaghetti Jumpsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon Channel your favorite celeb with this seamless spaghetti strap jumpsuit made with a stretchy nylon blend. Offered in colors like black, coffee, and tea leaf, this comfy one-piece has a built-in padded bra, adjustable straps, and a touch of compression to give you some lift. It’s also breathable and moisture-wicking, perfect for when the temperatures heat up. This jumpsuit is a must-have, whether worn with sandals while on vacation or layered under an ankle-length trench during cooler weather. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small — Large

21 This Quick-Drying Exercise Shirt That Helps Prevent You From Getting Too Hot During Workouts Arctic Cool Performance T-shirt Amazon $34 See On Amazon Nothing is worse than dealing with uncomfortable sweat during an intense workout. Thankfully, this cooling performance tee exists. Made with a breezy polyester spandex blend, this shirt is specially designed to keep you cool. Even cooler? (See what we did there) This top also features UPF 50+ sun protection and naturally prevents odors, making it a great choice to wear outside. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

22 These Cooling, Tag-Free Panties That Have Over 15,000 5-Star Ratings Fruit of the Loom Coolblend Underwear Amazon $11 See On Amazon Fruit of the Loom is best known for its top-notch undergarments, so you know these cooling undies aren’t going to disappoint. Boasting over 15,000 five-star ratings, these panties are made with a moisture-wicking cotton blend, a soft microfiber waistband, and a 100% cotton liner. Sold in packs of four, these comfortable bottoms are an underwear drawer staple. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 5 — 9

23 This UPF50+ Hoodie With A Built-In Face Cover BALEAF Women's Hoodie Shirts Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re someone who is all about sun protection, then you need this protective UPF50+ hoodie that’s also windproof. Perfect to wear while hiking, fishing, sailing, and more, this inventive pullover can take the place of sun hats and masks — it has a built-in face cover and a hood that keeps you covered. It’s also moisture-wicking, so you don’t have to worry about getting all sweaty when you wear this. Offered in additional colors like white, black, and peach, be sure to scoop this one up before your next outdoor excursion. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

24 These Pretty Lace Thigh Bands That Help Prevent Chafing Bandelettes Anti-Chafing Thigh Bands Amazon $21 See On Amazon Make chafing a thing of the past with these anti-chafing thigh bands. Worn under skirts and dresses, these lacy garters are made from a stretchy nylon blend and feature two rows of non-slip silicone that help them stay securely in place. Less bulky than anti-chafing shorts and underwear, this barely-there accessory is a total game-changer. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

25 This Stretchy Skort With A Secret Inside Pocket Stelle Skirt With Shorts Amazon $19 See On Amazon What’s better than a skirt? A skirt made with hidden shorts and two secret pockets. This high-waisted skort features a wide comfy waistband and a pleated design and is made from a soft nylon blend. Whether worn during tennis matches or paired with a cute cropped top for a fun summer look, this skirt is cute to boot. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

26 These Ruched Leggings That Accentuate Your Behind SUUKSESS Scrunch Seamless Leggings Amazon $26 See On Amazon These seamless high-waisted leggings stand out for the ruching design on the back that looks weird at first but accentuate your behind — and nearly 8,000 shoppers rate them a perfect five stars. These buttery-soft workout bottoms feature a ribbed high-waisted design and back scrunching that gives your behind a bit of a lift, and they’re squat-proof. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

27 These Racerback Gym Shirts With Handy Side Pockets NELEUS Running Racerback Workout With Pockets Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re lacking in the workout top department, may we suggest scooping up these racerback tanks that have two deep side pockets? Available in packs of three, these sweat-wicking shirts are made with a soft polyester blend, have a loose-fitting design, and are machine-washable. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

28 This Strappy Workout Top That’s Designed With A Padded Sports Bra icyzone Strappy Workout Tank Amazon $25 See On Amazon Get the best of both worlds with this unique workout top that combines the design of a strappy tank with the function of a supportive workout bra. This creative top features a pull-on closure, flat-lock stitching (which may help cut down on chafing), and a loose, airy feel. The built-in sports bra also comes with removable padding, which is a nice detail. Wear with leggings to yoga or with running shorts to the gym for an easy exercise ensemble. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

29 This Convertible Dress That Can Be Worn 72 Different Ways 72styles Midi Infinity Dress Amazon $45 See On Amazon Calling all fashionistas with a packed social calendar: If you’re getting nervous thinking about having to buy outfits to wear to all those weddings you’ve been invited to, may we suggest this relatively affordable dress that can literally be worn at least 72 different ways? Made with a blend of polyester and spandex, this stretchy dress can be twisted, tucked, folded, and adjusted to transform into dozens of different looks. Just think about all the money you’ll save in the long run. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: 1

30 This Breathable Beach Wrap With Adjustable Spaghetti Straps Fadalo Spaghetti Strap Beach Wrap Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Take the stress out of beach day dressing by adding this silky-smooth beach wrap to your cart. Made with a buttery-soft spandex blend, this piece can be used so many different ways — tie it around your waist to create a slinky summer skirt or place it on the sand as a beach throw. This comfy summer must-have helps make each beach hang so much more stylish. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

31 These Moisture-Wicking Panties That Also Help Prevent Period Leaks Intiflower Lace Period Underwear Amazon $27 See On Amazon These lace underwear, which have a bit of stretch, are perfect for helping prevent period leaks. Each pair features a comfortable crotch liner that’s made from three layers — an inner, moisture-wicking layer, a second leakproof layer, and a smooth outer layer that makes for a more seamless fit — so you can wear these on their own on lighter days. Be sure to pack these in your bag during that time of the month so you’re always prepared. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

32 This Crewneck Workout Top That Has Zippered Side Pockets To Stash Your Belongings BALEAF Long Sleeve Workout Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon This long-sleeved workout top is perfect for chilly weather or for those days when the air conditioning is just way too high at the gym. Made with a breathable polyester blend, this top has thumb holes to help keep your wrists warm, a zippered side pocket to stash your things in, and reflective detailing to help make you easier to spot. Paired with leggings or thick snow pants, this versatile top is great for camping trips and for early morning hikes. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large