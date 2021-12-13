You Can Buy David Beckham’s Spice World Christmas Jumper

Novelty Christmas jumpers are one of the best parts about the festive season. Seeing your colleagues, friends, and loved ones make fools of themselves in an over-the-top ugly jumper just simply can’t be beat. This weekend, Victoria Beckham convinced her other half to don a special, Spice-Girl-themed Christmas jumper and the results were truly spectacular.

For those who follow David and Victoria Beckham on Instagram, you’ll have spotted that, on Dec. 12, Victoria shared an amazing snap of the two of them in their festive gear, with David in said jumper looking as stylish as ever.

“Now that’s a Christmas jumper Mr Beckham! 😂 kisses,” Victoria captioned the post. “Yep, I’m a fan,” David added on a repost. Fellow Spice Girls Melanie C and Emma Bunton shared their adoration in the comments, and Bunton herself has sported the festive piece.

The first port of call is obviously the official Spice Girls merch site, where you can buy the jumper for £55. However, thanks to Beckham showing the knitwear off, the jumper is quickly selling out. As of writing, the only sizes left are small and medium. And as it’s sold directly from the group, there doesn’t seem to be anywhere else that’s selling it.

Thankfully, though, there are a dozen festive alternatives to choose from. The best of the bunch is definitely this Spice World-esque one from Etsy for £32, with nine colours to choose from.