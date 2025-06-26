Sabrina Carpenter Recreated This Marilyn Monroe Pic In Her New Album Cover

Sabrina Carpenter is no stranger to controversy — in fact, she embraces it. Whether she’s making dirty puns in her “Nonsense” outros, or hitting risqué poses while performing her raunchy hit “Juno,” the pop star will never shy away from a cheeky wink. So when she announced her new album, Man’s Best Friend, it was only natural that her choice of cover art drew some... mixed reactions.

The provocative album art pictured Carpenter on all fours with a faceless man’s hand tangled in her hair. Detractors labeled it degrading and anti-feminist, while fans defended it as satirical. Carpenter addressed the discourse in the most tongue-in-cheek way, dropping a new album cover that paid homage to another star who was famous for unapologetically embracing her sexuality — channeling the iconic Marilyn Monroe in a lacy, beaded dress.

Sabrina’s Marilyn-Coded Dress

Carpenter unveiled the alternate cover for Man’s Best Friend in a June 25 Instagram post. In her signature, playful manner, she assured critics of her original art that this version was “approved by God.”

In the new black and white cover, Carpenter leans against another faceless man, while she serves a look straight out of Old Hollywood.

Island Records

With her hair in her distinctive voluminous waves, Carpenter wore a spaghetti strap dress with a sweetheart neckline. The fitted top hugged her curves, draping loosely at the hips, where the sheer fabric showed off her legs under a beaded lace overlay. On her hand, she wore a dainty ring with her initials.

Island Records

Sabrina, Queen Of References

As eagle-eyed fans discovered, Carpenter’s album cover is just one more example of the singer’s deep appreciation for pop culture history. The shot is a near-exact replica of a 1960 photo of Monroe and her husband Arthur Miller at the premiere party for their film Let’s Make Love.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

This is the latest in Carpenter’s ongoing mission to pay homage to the greats who came before her. Her “Taste” music video caught the attention of cinephiles for its many film references. She also frequently takes style inspiration from Madonna (yet another star criticized for her overt sexuality), going so far as to channel the 80’s sensation for her Vogue debut. And of course, she honored Goldie Hawn with a clever Grammys performance.

As Monroe famously sang, diamonds are a girl’s best friend. But Carpenter is ready to be man’s best friend when her album releases on Aug. 29.