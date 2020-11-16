Kate Middleton Wore Christmas Earrings In November So You Can Too

It’s almost the season of oversized festive jumpers and red lipstick. You may have cultivated a work from home uniform over the last eight months but if you are a lover of Christmas, it’s about to step up. One celeb who has already shown she’s leaning into the festive spirit in Kate Middleton. In a recent call she highlighted the subtle ways she’s moving into December and here’s where to buy Kate Middleton’s festive earrings. She’s proving wintery fashion doesn’t need to be in your face and it’s so easy to shop her look.

On Nov. 14 Kate spoke to participants of her Hold Still photography project over video call. Appearing from the comfort of Kensington Palace, she’d accessorised with what looked like hoops at first glance. However, on closer inspection, keen fashion lovers will see that they’re actually the ‘Gold Mistle Kiss’ earrings designed by Catherine Zoraida. The dangly gold earrings are definitely a nod to the upcoming festive season and are extremely dainty and tasteful.

Kate's frosty colour pallet also didn’t go unnoticed. She paired her Christmas earrings with a pastel blue cardigan with a scalloped neckline from Boden. It couldn’t be easier to recreate the Duchess of Cambridge’s look, even if you can only do it over video calls too.

The video call also gave an insight into the Cambridge's home. In the background of her call viewers can see pictures of George, Louis, and Charlotte. One photo appears to show Charlotte and George in their school uniforms. Both royal children attend St Thomas’s Battersea. The other shows Kate with Louis in her Back To Nature Garden for the Chelsea Flower Show in May 2019.

Kate was speaking to to nurse Johannah Churchill and doctor Edwards Cole about the Hold Still photography project she launched during lockdown, which asked participants to document life in lockdown. Churchill's image of her colleague Melanie Senior in full PPE featured in the Hold Still photography project at the National Portrait Gallery and has since been recreated as a mural in Manchester.

Speaking about the image Kate said, “I think it certainly touched us in terms of the judging panel, we felt it was a hugely moving image and I think it has, like you say, it has really resonated with lots of the public too, so well done."