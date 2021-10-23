If you were tasked with create a candle that smelt like 2021, what would you choose? There’s many options, naturally. But I bet Squid Game wouldn’t be top of your list. Though, given the record-breaking number of views it has received since debuting on the popular streaming site.

Enter the Flaming Crap Candle Co’s newest creation. Following up from their 2020 candle – which smelled like banana bread, hand sanitiser, woody musks, and Tiger King (yes, really) – the candle makers have tapped into the cultural zeitgeist to create a new, heady blend.

The standout scent of the new layered candle is in fact inspired by Squid Game via a sweet (but tricky) honeycomb aroma. Fans of the show will recall episode three’s challenge, where competitors are tasked with cutting out a specific shape out of a very brittle and delicate cookie called Dalgona Candy without cracking it. It has since sparked a major TikTok trend, of course.

However, that’s not all the 2021 candle has to offer. As well as the Squid Game layer, there’s also one dedicated to #FreeBritney (via Britney’s famous Fantasy fragrance), along with a berries and cream layer (an ode to the TikTok trend), and one that smells like, “the clinical tinge of vaccines” – whatever that means...

Flaming Crap Candle Co.

“Following the success of our 2020 Scent, we wanted to mark what was a ‘slightly’ better year,” said Oliver Burr, Co-Founder of Flaming Crap. “As the candle burns it takes you through four distinct and unusual layers, that complement each other marvellously. Created as a celebration of some of the year’s standout moments, it’s definitely a unique gift for the holiday period!”

If you’d like to get your hands on the iconic candle, you can already buy it now for just £14.99 online.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.