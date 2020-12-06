You Can Buy Warburtons Crumpet Slippers For Feet As Toasty As Your Breakfast

Have yourself a toasty little Christmas this year courtesy of Warburtons, who’ve only gone and made their own crumpet slippers. 'Tis the season of all things novelty, so these make the perfect present for fans of one of Britain’s favourite breakfast foods. Not only that, all of the proceeds from the sales of these foot warmers are going to an important cause. So, here’s where to buy Warburtons crumpet slippers.

Unsurprisingly, the first drop of these slippers sold like hot crumpets, and are now pretty hard to come by. You can order them on the official site for £19.99, but you may have to wait a while for the next batch to be ready. All sizes (which range from XS to L) are currently sold out, with the site telling customers to “check back tomorrow” to see if your size has been restocked. On the Warburtons Twitter account, in reply to a customer, the baking brand also said that their “Christmas Elves are busy baking another batch” and to “keep your eyes peeled”.

If you’ve managed to get your feet on a pair, you’ll be pleased to know that all proceeds are going straight to FareShare — the UK’s largest food charity. “As we enter some of the toughest months for those in need, FareShare’s incredible work fighting hunger was an obvious partner and we are proud to be able to donate all sales proceeds from the slippers to such a worthy cause,” Jonathan Warburton, chairman of Warburtons said in a press statement.

FareShare says that for every pair sold, “the equivalent of 64 meals will be donated to those most in need during this festive period.” The proceeds made from these sales will enable the charity to distribute 85,000 free meals.

“Getting good, nutritious food to vulnerable people has never been more vitally important than it is now, and this donation will make a big difference to the communities we support,” CEO of FareShare Lindsay Boswell said. “We are so grateful to Warburtons for their support.”

Food poverty in the UK is a subject that has been in the news a lot recently, thanks to Marcus Rashford's free school meals campaign. The footballer also partnered with FareShare earlier this year, to help supply meals to vulnerable people during the first lockdown.

For more ways to donate and support FareShare over the Christmas period and beyond, check out their website: fareshare.org.uk