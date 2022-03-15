It’s officially wedding season. And, after you’ve locked in
your venue, your guest list, and, of course, your dress, it’s time to start thinking about what you’ll wear underneath. You’ve put so much time and energy into curating the perfect look (or looks!) for your nuptials, you want to make sure that you look and feel just as stunning when you take said dress off.
Though
lingerie might have previously been considered an afterthought, it’s one of the most indulgent and fun things to shop for — wedding or not.
Bridal lingerie is traditionally designed in white, but apart from that, the specific styles run the gamut. You can shop something sweet, like a ruffle-trimmed balconette or perhaps you’re after a full-coverage teddy; you might be looking for a structured bustier that doubles as clubwear or opt for an understated bralette.
No matter what your bridal style, your wedding night is the time to pull out
all the stops. After all, you’re about to celebrate with your forever person. We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. The Underwire Set
For those with larger cup sizes, a sheer, plunge-style bra offers maximum support — and looks sexy as ever.
The Barely There Bra
For a super sexy vibe, go for a bra that is — well,
barely a bra. With little more than a few strategically placed pieces of lace, this baby guarantees a steamy evening. The Next-Level Bodysuit
Turn up the heat on an already-smokin’ bodysuit, with this garter belt design. It’s a sultry spin on the classic.
The High-Waist Thong
The style might cover you up to your midline, but it’s quite revealing in the back. It’s the perfect honeymoon surprise.
The Longline Bra
If you want a little bit of structure, but not a hard-to-remove corset, consider a longline bra that offers the same look.
The Delicate Belt
Behold: high-fashion lingerie for under $30. Yes, it can be done.
The Structured Top
It’s giving
Bridgerton. This boned corset will have your new spouse positively burning for you. The Classic Balconette
If you want an every-day balconette bra that still feels special, shop one with layers of lace and silk for elegant simplicity.
The Babydoll
For a peekaboo look, consider a babydoll that’s lace on the top and sheer on the bottom, to reveal a matching thong underneath.
The Tap Shorts
A boudoir-inspired pair of silk shorts are perfect for sexy time
and snuggle time. The Sheer Bodysuit
The look on your partner’s face when you turn around in this number will be well worth the $50. Trust me.
The Split-String Thong
Ngl, I’m tempted to layer this adorable embroidered set over my *actual* clothes — that’s how cute it is.
The Crop Top
If you’re looking for a bra that looks hot but feels comfy, consider a pretty ruffled bandeau. This iteration looks almost like a crop top, if not for the totally-sheer, polka-dot material.
The Lace Halter
The Thigh-Highs
Lingerie doesn’t stop with a bra and panties. Consider a pair of thigh-highs to go over-the-top for your partner.
The Leg Garter
Even if you decided to skip the old-school garter tradition at the reception, this little accessory will drive your spouse crazy at the after-party for two.
The Kimono
Top off your lingerie look with a sheer kimono that you can wear for your wedding night and beyond.
The Strapless Top
Layer this seductive number under your strapless wedding dress for Hot Girl vibes, even while you’re walking down the aisle.
The Vintage Set
Throw it back to the 1920s (with a little 2022 twist) by shopping a modern bralette and high-waist thong on bottom.
The Lace Cami
For coverage with an ultra-feminine flair, go for a lace camisole top that you can layer over a bra or wear all on its own.
The Simple Top
When you want something revealing but true to your minimalist style, a mesh duo might be exactly what you’re looking for.
The Garter Belt
Go full-blown Victoria’s Secret Angel with a flirty, embroidered garter belt. If not on your wedding day, then when?
The Embellished Thongs
The comfiest thongs in the game (I’m not kidding) just got the bridal treatment. With a subtle “I do” embellishment, you can wear these on your wedding night and forever after.
The Romper
For a youthful take on the sheer bodysuit, go for an ultra-short bodysuit made of gorgeous white lace.
The Open Cheekies
This little cheeky panty offers an elegant cut-out to highlight your best —
ehem — asset. The Cotton Slip
This little baddie is a wedding-night-worthy slip that’s ultra-soft, too.
The Festive Slip
This feathered teddy just the thing to slip on after the party guests have long gone.
The Full Coverage
Full-coverage, but in a see-through lace, of course. These are comfortable and sultry at the same time.
The Ornate Option
For a true wedding-night worthy bra, go for one that’s embellished with lace
and beading. The Post-Wedding Wedding Gown
When a simple slip just won’t do you justice, consider a totally sheer floor-grazing slip that shows off everything underneath.