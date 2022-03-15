It’s officially wedding season. And, after you’ve locked in your venue, your guest list, and, of course, your dress, it’s time to start thinking about what you’ll wear underneath. You’ve put so much time and energy into curating the perfect look (or looks!) for your nuptials, you want to make sure that you look and feel just as stunning when you take said dress off.

Though lingerie might have previously been considered an afterthought, it’s one of the most indulgent and fun things to shop for — wedding or not.

Bridal lingerie is traditionally designed in white, but apart from that, the specific styles run the gamut. You can shop something sweet, like a ruffle-trimmed balconette or perhaps you’re after a full-coverage teddy; you might be looking for a structured bustier that doubles as clubwear or opt for an understated bralette.

No matter what your bridal style, your wedding night is the time to pull out all the stops. After all, you’re about to celebrate with your forever person.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Underwire Set Plus Underwired Lace Lingerie Set Boohoo Size 12-24 $17 See on Boohoo For those with larger cup sizes, a sheer, plunge-style bra offers maximum support — and looks sexy as ever.

The Barely There Bra Bluebella Nova Bra Shopbop Size 30B-36DD $64 See on Shopbop For a super sexy vibe, go for a bra that is — well, barely a bra. With little more than a few strategically placed pieces of lace, this baby guarantees a steamy evening.

The Next-Level Bodysuit Demi Teddy with Shine Straps & Garters Victoria’s Secret Size XS-XXL $100 See on Victoria's Secret Turn up the heat on an already-smokin’ bodysuit, with this garter belt design. It’s a sultry spin on the classic.

The High-Waist Thong Plus Size Deco Lace High Rise Thong Third Love Size XS-3X $28 See on Third Love The style might cover you up to your midline, but it’s quite revealing in the back. It’s the perfect honeymoon surprise.

The Longline Bra Samira Broderie Longline Bra Boux Avenue Size 30B-38G $55 See on Boux Avenue If you want a little bit of structure, but not a hard-to-remove corset, consider a longline bra that offers the same look.

The Delicate Belt Fly Me To The Moon Garter Belt Intimissimi One Size $29 See on Intimissimi Behold: high-fashion lingerie for under $30. Yes, it can be done.

The Structured Top Plus Size Ashoka Corset Adore Me Size 0X-4X $25 See on Adore Me It’s giving Bridgerton. This boned corset will have your new spouse positively burning for you.

The Classic Balconette Kiki De Montparnasse Lace Inset Balconette Bra Shopbop Size 32A-36DD $245 See on Shopbop If you want an every-day balconette bra that still feels special, shop one with layers of lace and silk for elegant simplicity.

The Babydoll Dreamgirl Plus Size Pearl Strand Babydoll Set Bare Necessities One Size $26 See on Bare Necessities For a peekaboo look, consider a babydoll that’s lace on the top and sheer on the bottom, to reveal a matching thong underneath.

The Tap Shorts Flora Nikrooz Charmeuse Boy Shorts with Lace Shopbop Size XS-L $38 See on Shopbop A boudoir-inspired pair of silk shorts are perfect for sexy time and snuggle time.

The Sheer Bodysuit Plus Size Summer Mesh Strappy Bodysuit Skims Size XXS-4X $58 See on Skims The look on your partner’s face when you turn around in this number will be well worth the $50. Trust me.

The Split-String Thong Soutache Embroidered Thong Panty For Love & Lemons Size XXS-XL $39 See on For Love & Lemons Ngl, I’m tempted to layer this adorable embroidered set over my *actual* clothes — that’s how cute it is.

The Crop Top Only Hearts Aphra Bralette Bhldn Size S-L $55 See on Bhldn If you’re looking for a bra that looks hot but feels comfy, consider a pretty ruffled bandeau. This iteration looks almost like a crop top, if not for the totally-sheer, polka-dot material.

The Lace Halter B.Tempt’D by Wacoal Ciao Bella Lace Bodysuit Macy's Size S-XL $50 See on Macy's The look on your partner’s face when you turn around in this number will be well worth the $50. T

The Thigh-Highs Bulletproof Sheer Thigh Highs Fashion Nova One Size $6 See on Fashion Nova Lingerie doesn’t stop with a bra and panties. Consider a pair of thigh-highs to go over-the-top for your partner.

The Leg Garter Luxe Leg Garter Fleur du Mal One Size $75 See on Fleur du Mal Even if you decided to skip the old-school garter tradition at the reception, this little accessory will drive your spouse crazy at the after-party for two.

The Kimono Isadora Kimono Torlowei One Size $295 See on Torlowei Top off your lingerie look with a sheer kimono that you can wear for your wedding night and beyond.

The Strapless Top Else Petunia Strapless Underwire Corset Bra Bergdorf Goodman Size 32A-36D $100 See on Bergdorf Goodman Layer this seductive number under your strapless wedding dress for Hot Girl vibes, even while you’re walking down the aisle.

The Vintage Set Juliet Bralette and Underwear Chloe Pearl Size S-L $120 See on Chloe Pearl Throw it back to the 1920s (with a little 2022 twist) by shopping a modern bralette and high-waist thong on bottom.

The Lace Cami Amore Adora Extended Camisole Cosabella Size 1X-3X $45 See on Cosabella For coverage with an ultra-feminine flair, go for a lace camisole top that you can layer over a bra or wear all on its own.

The Simple Top The Plunge Cuup Size 30A-38H $68 See on Cuup When you want something revealing but true to your minimalist style, a mesh duo might be exactly what you’re looking for.

The Garter Belt Agent Provocateur Lindie Floral-Embellished Garter Belt Bergdorf Goodman Size S-L $215 See on Bergdorf Goodman Go full-blown Victoria’s Secret Angel with a flirty, embroidered garter belt. If not on your wedding day, then when?

The Embellished Thongs Hanky Panky I Do Swarovski Crystal Low Rise Thong Nordstrom One Size $31 See on Nordstrom The comfiest thongs in the game (I’m not kidding) just got the bridal treatment. With a subtle “I do” embellishment, you can wear these on your wedding night and forever after.

The Romper Coquette Plus Size Lace Romper Nordstrom One Size $35 See on Coquette For a youthful take on the sheer bodysuit, go for an ultra-short bodysuit made of gorgeous white lace.

The Open Cheekies Oh La La Cheri Plus Size Helena Open Gusset Thong Nordstrom Size 1X-4X $9 See on Nordstrom This little cheeky panty offers an elegant cut-out to highlight your best — ehem — asset.

The Cotton Slip Plus Size Enchant Lace Trim Chemise Natori Size 1X-3X $160 See on Natori This little baddie is a wedding-night-worthy slip that’s ultra-soft, too.

The Festive Slip Esmé Sheer Babydoll Anya Lust Size S-L $595 See on Anya Lust This feathered teddy just the thing to slip on after the party guests have long gone.

The Full Coverage Allegra Bikini Journelle Size XS-XL $48 See on Journelle Full-coverage, but in a see-through lace, of course. These are comfortable and sultry at the same time.

The Ornate Option Margot Champagne Balconette Taryn Winters Size 32B-36DD $360 See on Taryn Winters For a true wedding-night worthy bra, go for one that’s embellished with lace and beading.