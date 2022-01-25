In Bustle’s video series 7 Days of Skin, tastemakers take us through seven days of their skincare routines—the products they count on to keep their skin looking 10/10 through work, rest, and play.

Ever since Whitney Port first graced our television screens on MTV’s reality show The Hills, she’s been the definition of #skingoals. And though it’s been over 15 years since the show’s first episode (feel old yet?), her skin is as glowy and envy-inducing as ever — just peek her Instagram for proof. These days, Port has her plate full hosting her popular podcast With Whit, overseeing her lifestyle website, WhitneyPort.com, and creating cozy comfort clothes for her fashion line, COZeCO — not to mention offering up some truly humorous recaps of The Hills episodes with her husband, Timmy (if you’re in a need of a laugh, watch them right now; you’ll thank us later). But as a fellow skincare obsessive and beauty buff, Port always finds time for her skincare routine, no matter how hectic things get.

In the video below, she gives Bustle a peek into a week in her skincare routine — the products she counts on to keep her complexion clear, gleaming, and bright through photoshoots, podcasts, and beyond. After watching, we can say we’re seriously impressed with her product knowledge, and might have even discovered a new product (or two). Whitney, if you ever want to switch careers and become a beauty editor — call us?

Whitney Port’s 7 Days of Skin

Monday

Because she’s just recording a podcast today, Port starts her week with a simple splash of water, spritz of Caudalie Beauty Elixir, and a few drops of Lumify Eye Drops.

Tuesday

Port swipes ZO Skin Health’s Complexion Renewal Pads across her skin and mixes together her go-to serum trifecta: ZO Skin Health Firming Serum, Brightalive Skin Brightener, and Daily Power Defense. A dab of the brand’s Growth Factor Eye Serum, and she’s good to go.

Wednesday

Port says her skin is “a wreck” this day, so it’s just she does just a quick swipe of Bioderma’s cult-favorite Sensibio Micellar Cleansing Water and Lanolips 101 Ointment to keep things simple before yoga.

Thursday

Like any true skincare devotee, Port swears by Biologique Recherche’s P50 Lotion — a pungently-scented cult toner that’s amassed a huge following among beauty editors and celebrities alike. She adds a few dabs of ZO Skin Health Growth Factor Serum, a spritz of Caudalie’s Beauty Elixir, and applies a thick layer of Tatcha’s The Kissu Lip Mask to prep her skin before bed.

Friday

On Friday, Port gets ready for a photoshoot at home and counts on her trusty Caudalie Beauty Elixir, plus a layer of Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré and Benev’s Pure Squalane Moisturizer to give her skin a dewy sheen. A few dabs of It Cosmetics’ CC+ Cream for blemishes, and she’s camera-ready.

Saturday

On Saturday, Port wakes up with a splash of cold water and her go-to cleanser, Eminence’s Clear Skin Probiotic Cleanser. She double-cleanses with Bioderma, uses her “trio of ZO” serums, and finishes with Dermalogica’s Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF 50.

Sunday

To prep her skin for the upcoming week, Port pulls out all the stops: a double-cleanse with ZO Skin Health Gentle Cleanser and Bioeffect Micellar Cleansing Water, followed by a hydrating cocktail of Benev Essential Lipids and Pure Squalane, plus Bioeffect’s EFG Serum. She also calls out Osea Algae Body Oil as her go-to hydrating body treatment.