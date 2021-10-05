You may recognize HoYeon Jung from Seoul Fashion Week, where she first hit it big around age 16. Or perhaps, you saw her on “Korea’s Next Top Model” in 2013 when she competed on Cycle 4 and placed second in the competition. Or even more likely, you discovered the stunning 5’10” actress on Squid Game where she plays the tough, withdrawn Sae-Byeok. Either way, it’s clear Jung is one to watch.

In October 2021, in fact, she became the most followed Korean actress on Instagram with 14 million followers and counting. But before she started flexing her acting chops (Squid Game actually marks her debut), she was a staple on the Fashion Week runways.

Usually sporting fire engine red hair, Jung is a style chameleon on the catwalk, easily going from long raven locks at Tory Burch to an orange bob at Jeremy Scott to sleek, dark hair at Prabal Gurung.

She’s also a mainstay in advertisements and magazine shoots, posing for Sephora and Chanel, as well as Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar Korea.

And though Jung is now just as huge of an actress as she is a model, she continues to walk in runways all over the world. Ahead, find every single time HoYeon Jung hit the runway and prepare to be amazed at this force to be reckoned with.

Louis Vuitton Spring 2017 Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Power dressing in leather, Jung hit the runway for Louis Vuitton.

Tory Burch Spring 2018 Peter White/WireImage/Getty Images She made in appearance at Tory Burch in a soft slip dress for Spring with brightly colored patches and seasonal flowers.

Jeremy Scott Spring 2018 Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She sported whimsical graphics at Jeremy Scott for Spring 2018.

Marc Jacobs Spring 2018 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The model wore a metallic coat and tie belt at Marc Jacobs.

Lanvin Spring 2018 Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She took a cue from the early aughts’ going-out trends in all black at Lanvin.

Acne Studios Spring 2018 Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jung was slip dress goals at Acne Studios for Spring 2018.

Giambattista Valli Spring 2018 Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She stepped out in a half boudoir chic, half naked dress at Giambattista Valli.

Chanel Spring 2018 Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Now that’s one way to prep for the rain! She was chic in a translucent hat, gloves, and boots at Chanel.

Miu Miu Spring 2018 Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mixing prints with her best university prep vibe, she stormed the runway at Miu Miu.

Louis Vuitton Spring 2018 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The future is striped according to Jung’s chic striped dress at Louis Vuitton.

Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring 2018 Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She was spotted having her true princess moment at Schiaparelli Haute Couture — with a revealing twist.

Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Spring 2018 Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress embraced 2000s-inspired cutouts with a torso reveal.

Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2018 Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Somehow classic and mod at the same time, the model was the picture of elegance at the Chanel Haute Couture show.

Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring 2018 Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She went with stark black-and-white at Jean-Paul Gaultier with a bright red pop, of course.

Jeremy Scott Spring 2018 Thomas Concordia/WireImage/Getty Images Here she switched up her iconic red-haired look for a sharp orange bob at Jeremy Scott.

Tory Burch Spring 2018 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Tory Burch Spring 2018, she wore the perfect Fall look with a chic pop of color.

Jason Wu Spring 2018 Thomas Concordia/WireImage/Getty Images Sporting slits, crops, and more, she made quite the statement at Jason Wu.

Bottega Veneta Spring 2018 JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images All eyes were on Jung in a yellow suit and red pumps at Bottega Veneta.

Prabal Gurung Spring 2018 Thomas Concordia/WireImage/Getty Images She looked striking with slicked-back hair and this glamorous one-shoulder sequin number from Prabal Gurung.

Lanvin Fall 2018 Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A flowing classic gown at Lanvin showed off her natural beauty.

Chanel Fall 2018 Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She bundled up for fall in gray separates and a top knot for Chanel.

Louis Vuitton Fall 2018 Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Layering never looked as good as her cold-weather look at Louis Vuitton.

Redemption Haute Couture Fall 2019 Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If Grecian goddesses went to the Oscars, we’re pretty sure this is what they would wear.

Chanel Haute Couture Fall 2018 Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chanel gives the power suit new meaning, and Jung looks confident and in control.

Fendi Haute Couture Fall 2018 Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She mixed materials on the runway for Fendi’s Haute Couture Fall 2018 collection.

Tory Burch Spring 2019 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As Jung’s look proves, stripes are always a classic, especially when you layer them up.

Prabal Gurung Spring 2019 Ron Adar/WireImage/Getty Images She made a statement at Prabal Gurung in wet hair and contrasting colors for Spring.

Sportmax Spring 2019 Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The in-demand actress hit the catwalk in all white everything for Sportmax.

Brandon Maxwell Spring 2020 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She signaled that the ’80s are back with colorblock looks and oversized blazers at Brandon Maxwell.

Brandon Maxwell Spring 2020 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For Maxwell again, she showed off her mile long legs in a pair of pink shorts and black stilettos.