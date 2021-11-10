Though you probably didn’t expect it before lockdown, activewear is now the most-worn clothing category in your closet. In fact, WWD reports that one out of every $3 spent on apparel in 2020 went toward activewear. Sweatpants, tracksuits, and sports bras for the occasional workout were the foundation of your closet last year, and you couldn’t buy up those trends fast enough. And though you’re well into 2021, you’re still incorporating your beloved joggers and bike shorts into your outfit repertoire; just this time, you’re preparing to venture out into the outside world as well.

If you’re wondering how to indulge in the best Winter 2022 activewear trends, and not look like you are perennially on your way to the gym, consult the experts: athletes. Who knows activewear better than actual dancers?

Known for its functionality and ease of wear, activewear is a dancer’s wardrobe savior, not only for practice, but also for outings like brunch, cocktails, and dinner parties. All it takes to make the look more polished is a simple styling trick, whether you’re layering a blazer over a sports bra or wearing the monochrome trend in an electric shade of neon.

At the Red Bull Dance Your Style Miami competition in October, dancers showed off their best activewear looks while performing 16 rounds of electrifying one on one battles. Ahead, 7 dancers sat down with Bustle about their go-to activewear trends for Winter 2022, from the ’90s-inspired jacket trend all over TikTok to the sports-bra-as-top look. Read on for more.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Sports Bras Worn As Shirts

Sports bras are still the new tops. Only this winter, they make a perfect layering piece under blazers or suiting. “I would work out in a sports bra and bike shorts,” says Miami competition winner Dassy Lee. “But then I put the blazer over it and it gives a classy vibe where I can go anywhere.” Dancer Marie Poppins pairs her sports bras with suits. “It gives boss energy,” she says.

Joggers

The pant style du jour this winter? Joggers. Dancer Desi prefers those of the printed variety. “It’s hard to find ones that are stretchy but stylish,” she says. “So, I love the styles with different patterns.” She wears them with long-sleeve crop tops whether heading to a dance studio or brunch with her girlfriends. “It creates a sleek look but also gives mobility.”

’90s Track Jackets

“I love that the multi-colored Fresh Prince of Bel-Air jackets are coming back,” says Rogue. “I like my jackets with a lot of compartments. I’d style it with subtle colors so it’s not too much, like the jacket would be my one pop of color.”

Long-Sleeve Crop Top

“I’m all about crop tops,” says Stephy Styles. “I love long-sleeve styles. And I like to wear boxy pieces that are flowy and baggy so I can move freely in them.”

Visor Hats

“My style is more a baggy style, very ’90s, cool, and comfortable,” says Neilah Carrillo. She often tops off her activewear look with a retro hat style like “bucket hats and visors.”

Neon Sneakers

“I love bright colors and statement pieces,” says Lady K, “so I go for fun, colorful shoes.” As for styling, she leans into the ’90s monochrome trend. “If I was wearing pink neon sneakers, I’d go big and wear the color head-to-toe.”