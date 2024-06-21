Angel Reese, the Chicago Sky's phenom, isn't just dropping threes, she's dropping jaws with her statement-making style. Remember her draft night entrance? The WNBA basketball player turned heads in a semi-sheer Bronx and Banco dress adorned with beads, looking like a modern-day disco queen. And then there was her Met Gala debut look: a mint green confection by the British label 16Arlington that had the fashion world buzzing.

Now, that the Chicago Sky rookie has landed in a city with a championship pedigree she isn't shying away from the pressure. Reese knows Chicago craves greatness, both on and off the court, and has been ready to deliver in all aspects. Just look at her pre-game outfit for the Sky's game against the Dallas Wings — it was a masterclass in channeling your inner champion.

Angel’s Championship Sweater

Channeling her inner Michael Jordan, a Chicago legend himself, Reese sported a custom-made knitted sweater by Knitwrth featuring a photo of His Royal Airness in full Bulls glory, trophy in hand.

The rest of the look was pure fashion fire: a grey pleated mini skirt, black Rick Owens boots, and a black Gucci bucket bag. But it was her Chanel reading glasses and white headband — positioned just so over her long black hair — that took her overall look to the next level.

Instagram/@WNBA

This is exactly why Angel Reese is such a breath of fresh air. She's not afraid to take risks, and embrace fashion as a form of self-expression. It's a message all WNBA players and athletes everywhere should embrace. These women are not just incredible athletes — they're trendsetters, too.