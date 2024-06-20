Athletes using the tunnel as a proverbial runway is nothing new. But for the first time in a long time, the WNBA has captured the attention of the masses — average viewership has nearly tripled from last year. In this spotlight, players are pulling absolute looks.

Rookies Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are working with major designers like Prada, and the former also has a slew of cool-girl brands in her arsenal, such as Diesel and Sami Miro Vintage. And don’t sleep on league veterans, like Kysre Gondrezick and Skylar Diggins-Smith, who are certified pros when it comes to pre-game ensembles. This season, they’ve both been offering up effortless takes on the “quiet luxury trend.”

With the WNBA season well underway, it can be hard to keep track of all the game-day looks, so we’ve rounded up the best of the bunch. (And if you’re curious, there’s an Instagram account dedicated to tracking the ’fits.)

Angel Reese’s Tailored Skirt Set

Over the weekend, Angel Reese wore a tailored set from the multi-label retailer Revolve. The Chicago Sky player donned a cropped blazer with a matching mini skirt, which she accessorized with a black tuxedo bag and buckled leather boots from the kitschy designer Marrknull. For eyewear, she embraced this season’s academia look, finishing the ensemble with a pair of black square-frame glasses.

Kysre Gondrezick’s Bra Top and Suit

The always-stylish Kysre Gondrezick — another Chicago Sky player — put a twist on the classic pre-game suit, opting for a less-polished iteration. She went with relaxed tailoring and an oversized button up shirt — left undone to reveal a lacy bra top. The guard accessorized with a white Hermes Kelly bag and matching point-toe pumps. Her bright red lip added a perfect pop of color.

Cameron Brink’s Leather Corset

Earlier this season, Cameron Brink, a forward for the Los Angeles Sparks, donned a two-piece leather set that was different from typical pre-game looks this season. Her outfit included a lace-up corset top with garter straps and a coordinating high-waisted paneled skirt. Brink, who tore her ACL during Tuesday’s game, added a pair of point-toe mules and oversized sunglasses.

Skylar Diggins-Smith’s “Quiet Luxury” Outfit

Legendary WNBA player Skylar Diggins-Smith put her style on display with a simple but chic ensemble, which was the epitome of quiet luxury. The Seattle Storm guard paired cuffed jeans with a navy blue trench coat, which she layered over a white button up. She sported a coral-red lip and gold-rim sunglasses, further elevating the look.

Nika Mühl’s Leather Vest Look

Last week, Seattle Storm rookie Nika Mühl wore an unconventional off-duty look. The Croatian athlete repurposed a vintage patchwork leather biker vest, pairing it with a pleated gray mini skirt and biker boots. Her oversized gym bag and reflective sporty sunglasses were the icing on the proverbial cake.

Caitlin Clark’s Canadian Tuxedo

Over the weekend, Caitlin Clark donned a Canadian tuxedo, which was designed by the luxury fashion house Prada. The denim-on-denim ensemble was instantly elevated by her black leather bag and rectangular sunglasses.

Isabelle Harrison’s Cargo Pants and Heels

When Isabelle Harrison isn’t on the court for the Chicago Sky, she’s a style savant. The forward popped out in a pair of denim cargo pants and a graphic T-shirt — tied in the back like it’s the early 2000s. She matched the Y2K vibe with heels, a silver chain belt, and furry hat, culminating in an outfit that channeled throwback Rihanna looks.