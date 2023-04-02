Whether you live for bold eye makeup looks or prefer to keep things simple, a long-lasting eyeliner is an absolute must in any makeup kit. Trusting that your chunky cat eye or sharp wing won’t smudge from day to night is essential, which is why WONDERSKIN — the disruptive beauty brand behind the viral lip stain — launched its latest innovation: the WONDERSKIN 1440 Long Wear Eyeliner, a waterproof, budge-proof eyeliner that’ll last for 24 hours (or 1440 minutes if you’re counting, hence the name).

This new eyeliner follows on the heels of an incredible fashion month where graphic and bold eye makeup looks were all the rage on runways from New York to Paris. Debuting in six stunning shades — Liquorice (a classic black), Brown Sugar (a dark terracotta brown), Olive (a bold forest green), Kalamata (a deep brown), Icing (a soft pink), and Oyster Blue (a pearlescent blue) — this vegan and cruelty-free formula can resist the intense pressure of sweat, bright lights, and multiple outfit changes and still look phenomenal in flash photos. Even Jared Leto wore the new 1440 Eyeliner to the Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week show earlier this month, courtesy of London-based MUA Sophia Sinot.

Celebrity makeup artist Carola Gonzales, who’s working with WONDERSKIN as the face of the eyeliner campaign, said in an official quote, “This is the most effective high-pigmented long-wear eyeliner I’ve ever tried. The vibrant pigment, easy application, and long-lasting wear attributes are what got me hooked and obsessed.”

Now, if you’re not a skilled makeup artist like Sinot or Gonzales, don’t worry. The new 1440 Longlasting Eyeliner uses something called TruGlide Technology to offer a smooth-as-butter glide that makes the pencil very easy to use, even for an eyeliner novice like this beauty writer. That same technology makes it easy to smudge out for a smoky look, but those who prefer a razor-sharp wing, the pencil can also be sharpened to an ultra-fine tip.

Shop The New 1440 Long Wear Eyeliner

If you’re ready to add this eyeliner to your collection, you can pick up the new WONDERSKIN 1440 Long Wear Eyeliner for £16.50 at Wonderskin.com. Plus, for a limited time, you can buy two shades and get one free, making each one only £11.00.