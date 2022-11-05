If you spend any time on TikTok, you’re probably already familiar with WONDERSKIN’s Wonder Blading Lip Stain. As a refresher, it’s the viral lip stain mask that provides the pigmentation of a lipstick with the all-day hold and lightweight feel of a lip stain. Since its launch in 2020, the product has gone viral on social media and has received recognition from publications like Allure and PEOPLE. Recently, though, WONDERSKIN decided to make the process even simpler by reformulating the lip mask to function with a one-step method, as opposed to its traditional two-step process. As someone who loves effortless beauty, I decided to try the revamped lip stain mask out for myself — read on to see how it delivered.

Fast Facts:

Price: $22

$22 Best for: Long-lasting lip color.

Long-lasting lip color. Cruelty-Free: Yes

Yes Vegan: Yes

Yes Waterproof: Yes

Yes Available shades: 13

Historically, the Wonder Blading Lip Stain only utilized the Peel & Reveal approach, which entails using the brand’s Wonder Blading Activator to loosen the mask and make it peelable while locking the color in for up to 10 hours. Now, you can either use the Peel & Reveal method for a bold, long-wear lip color or the Stain & Go method, which allows you to use a damp cloth or tissue to wipe away the mask for a more subdued effect.

My Lips Before Applying The Lip Stain

I have fairly dry lips all year long and steer clear from most long-wear lip products since they can exacerbate my perpetually cracked lips. Admittedly, I love lip tints because they offer a barely-there wash of color that aligns well with my usual no-makeup makeup routine — unfortunately, I find that most lip tints are also drying since they don’t offer the same moisture as a tinted lip balm would. The good thing about the Wonder Blading Lip Stain is that it’s alcohol free, so it shouldn’t exacerbate dryness, and it’s also formulated with moisturizing ingredients like glycerin and squalane.

Isabella's lips before applying the stain. Isabella Sarlija

How I Use The Lip Stain

Along with the Wonder Blading Lip Stain, I also received the brand’s Wonder Blading Activator and Wonder Blading 3-in-1 Lip Scrub, the latter of which contains sugar granules and shea butter to exfoliate and moisturize in one fell swoop. To use this mask, you must ensure that your lips are exfoliated and flake-free to avoid tinting the dry skin on your lips, which would enhance any flaky patches and contribute to an uneven finish. (The same rule of exfoliating your skin before using a self-tanner applies here.)

As far as the lip scrub goes, I can see this working for someone who doesn’t suffer from dry lips — unfortunately, my lips are severely dry, and this scrub didn’t do a good enough job at sloughing off all my dead skin. I brushed my lips with a toothbrush and applied a lip mask to ensure a flake-free slate.

After that, I used the tip of the Wonder Blading Lip Stain applicator to line my lips before using the flat edge to fill in my lips. I applied about two to three coats to ensure proper application, and left the mask on for 10 to 45 seconds, as recommended by WONDERSKIN.

My Results

From my experience, there are pros and cons to using the Wonder Blading Lip Stain: first, I’ll start with the cons. Since the mask provides a heavy-duty stain, it can be difficult for a makeup beginner to perfectly line their lips and avoid accidentally over- or under-lining them in the short time it takes this mask to work. Additionally, you’ll want to avoid touching the mask while it’s still wet — since it does a great job at staining, it will stain your fingertips, clothes, or anything else with which it comes in contact. And finally, I noticed that this stain does not come off with my traditional non-waterproof makeup remover (however, I was able to remove this at the end of the day with an oil cleanser or waterproof makeup remover).

From top to bottom, Isabella wears the mask in 10-, 20-, 30-, and 45-second intervals.

As far as the pros go, the Wonder Blading Lip Stain truly is long-wear — it lasted on my lips throughout an entire workday, wherein I drank a load of coffee and ate a few meals and snacks. Plus, I appreciate the color payoff and versatility of this product. I tested it out using the “Peel & Reveal” method in 10-, 20-, 30-, and 45-second intervals, and I liked how a 10- or 20-second tint can liven my complexion for a busy day, whereas a 30- or 45-second tint can add color to my lips for a night out. I actually wore this lip stain out one evening to put it to the test against a three-course meal — after arriving home, my lips looked exactly as they did at the beginning of the night without a single splotch missing. I also enjoyed the sheer tint it gave my lips when I applied it using the one-step “Stain & Go” method.

All in all, every product out there has its positives and negatives. In the case of the WONDERSKIN Wonder Blading Lip Stain, its long-lasting and highly pigmented pros outweigh its cons; for that, it’s slotting right into my collection of most-used products.

