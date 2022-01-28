If you follow all the latest beauty trends on TikTok, chances are you’ve come across Wonderskin’s infamous Wonder Blading Peel & Reveal Lip Colour Kit. The product took over our FYP last August thanks to its two-step system that promises to last all day without budging, fading, or feathering.

What makes the lip stain so popular is its smooth, ultra-pigmented colour that lasts all day without a single touch-up. It’s also waterproof, transfer-proof (kiss away!), and alcohol-free. The formula also contains squalane and hydra-g complex to keep the lips feeling soft and healthy, and natural ingredients such as purified seaweed in the masque, and sugar complex in the activator.

In one video, TikToker Janae Lockard applies the product which leaves a shocking purple colour on the lips. It looks great, of course, and the video racked up hundreds of thousands of views. Then Lockard peels away the purple layer to reveal a beautiful shade of pink beneath. In a follow up video, she’s seen putting the lip stain to the test over a period of six hours; eating a bowl of spaghetti, kissing her man, and – lo and behold – the lip colour didn’t budge.

Since the brand’s UK launch last year, lip kit has received thousands of 5* reviews on Amazon and reportedly sells every two minutes.

One reviewer said: “This is not what I expected in a very positive way. I wanted to try it after seeing so many people posting their peel and reveal in various platforms. I love that it comes with everything you need and it’s so easy to use.

For those who loved the blue lip stain will be pleased to hear that the brand has launched two more shades this week; Glamorous (a classic warm red) and Divine (burgundy red, cool toned) just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Coming in at £30, we predict that these new shades will take over your TikTok FYP. Plus, feast your eyes on five other new beauty launches this week.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.