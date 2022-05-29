You Can Fake Having Thick Hair & Great Skin With Any Of These Clever, Cheap Things Reviewers Swear By

Looking to switch up your beauty routine? We’ve all been there. If you have thin or fine hair, for instance, there might be some days when you’re in the mood for a boost of volume. That’s where these budget-friendly hair products and tools come in — like this thickening lotion that adds major body to your locks, and this cult-favorite hot air volumizer that dries and styles your hair in one easy step.

When it comes to skin, there’s no denying that blemishes and uneven texture are a fact of life. That being said, there are a ton of wallet-conscious beauty products out there that can boost your complexion’s natural radiance, giving it a fresh, vibrant glow. Case in point: this vitamin-packed serum that smooths and brightens while living behind lots of hydration. Below, discover some of Amazon’s most clever beauty products that will help you reach your hair and skin goals.

1 This Volumizing Powder That’s Invisible In Your Hair SexyHair Big Powder Volumizing Powder Amazon $19 See On Amazon This translucent powder adds a boost of volume to your hair without any visible residue. The texturizing product can be sprinkled directly onto your roots or throughout your strands, creating lots of body while remaining unseen — kind of like magic. It’s also unscented, so you’ll barely notice it’s there.

2 The Setting Powder That Creates A Smooth Texture Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder Amazon $6 See On Amazon Boasting 75,000 perfect five-star ratings, this loose powder not only keeps your foundation looking fresh, but refines texture wherever you apply it. Available in three shades, including a translucent option for all complexions, the finely milled powder can be dusted onto your face with a fluffy brush or sponge. It provides long-lasting coverage without caking on your skin. Available shades: 3

3 These Skin-Resurfacing Pads Made With Glycolic Acid Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix Pads (60 Count) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Physical exfoliants can be harsh on sensitive skin — a chemical exfoliant is a great alternative. These cleansing pads are formulated with glycolic acid, gently exfoliating your face to reveal the soft, smooth, bright skin underneath. A boost of hyaluronic acid — an ingredient which binds water to the skin — keeps your face feeling moisturized after.

4 A Hot Air Brush That Creates Effortless Blowouts Revlon One-Step Hair Volumizer Amazon $35 See On Amazon Part hair dryer and part brush, this volumizing tool consolidates your morning hair routine into one easy step — and it’s earned a 4.6-star overall rating after 290,000 reviews. With nylon pin and tufted bristles, the oval brush gently detangles your strands while adding volume and shape, from root to tip. The heat and speed settings are adjustable, giving you a customizable experience.

5 This Illuminating Lotion That Enhances Your Skin’s Natural Radiance L'Oréal Lumi Glotion Amazon $7 See On Amazon Formulated with hydrating glycerin and shea butter, this face lotion instantly gives you a sun-kissed glow. Add a small dollop to your cheek bones and the tip of your nose for a radiant look. It’s available in four shades to complement a wide range of skin tones, resulting in a natural, luminous effect. Available shades: Deep, Medium, Light, Fair

6 The Ergonomic Detangling Brush That Glides Through Wet & Dry Hair Crave Naturals Detangling Brush Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether your hair is wet or dry, this brush from Crave Naturals makes detangling a breeze — which means less breakage. Designed with soft bristles that gently separate your strands sideways, the brush ensures that your hair won’t get snagged or damaged. An ergonomic handle gives you a secure grip, so you can painlessly get through tough knots with ease. Available colors: 6

7 A Hydrating Primer That Creates A Smooth Finish Touch in Sol No Pore Blem Primer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Lightweight and hydrating, this primer acts as the perfect base for your foundation, helping to create a totally smooth canvas for makeup (although you can also wear it on its own). Fortified with antioxidant-rich green tea extract and skin-plumping collagen, the formula instantly soaks into your skin. “I love it! Goes on quickly and smoothly, and yes it keeps my skin smooth without becoming greasy halfway through the day,” one reviewer raved.

8 These Hair Extensions That Look Ultra-Natural GOO GOO Hair Extensions Amazon $41 See On Amazon If you’ve dreamed about switching up the length of your hair for a day, these extensions can make that dream a reality. Available in a range of brown, blonde, and black shades — as well as different lengths — the extensions are made of real human hair, ensuring the most natural look. They’re easy to apply with the included invisible tape, while also being safe to curl and dye. Available colors: 18

Available lengths: 6

9 A 24-Pack Of Sheet Masks Made With Nourishing Botanicals DERMAL Sheet Masks (24-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Infused with natural ingredients such as skin-brightening vitamin C, hydrating aloe vera, and calming green tea, this wallet-friendly set of sheet masks will have your face feeling refreshed on the regular. Each is ultra-moisturizing and boosted with collagen. You get 24 in a pack, so you can invite friends over for a night of self care.

10 This Hair-Thickening Lotion You Can Spritz All Over Garnier Fructice Mega Full Thickening Lotion Amazon $5 See On Amazon Unlike heavy hair lotions that weigh strands down, this thickening lotion from Garnier Fructis comes in a spray bottle for easy application. The lightweight formula can be applied all over your hair, delivering a boost of body and fullness without any sticky residue. Apply it to damp locks before blow-drying or air-drying for best results.

11 The Hydrating Gel Moisturizer That Won’t Clog Pores Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Amazon $18 See On Amazon For those with skin that’s on the drier side, this hyaluronic acid water gel is a fantastic way to quench your face without a heavy, sticky feeling. The highly rated, oil-free formula delivers the same hydrating properties as a cream, but has the lightweight consistency of a gel. Apply a small amount to your skin after cleansing to lock in moisture all day long.

12 These Acne Patches That Discreetly Speed Up Healing Time Dots For Spots Acne Patches (24 Count) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These translucent hydrocolloid patches absorb excess oil and dirt from your pimples, without drawing attention to them. They also help protect your skin from any dirt or pollutants that might cause further inflammation. Simply place one of the self-adhesive dots over your pimple before you go to bed, and wake up to reduced redness and irritation.

13 A 2-Pack Of Volumizing Hairsprays With A Firm Yet Flexible Hold Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Hair Primer Amazon $28 See On Amazon Avoid damage caused by heating tools by first applying a hydrating heat protectant. This hair primer not only protects but also helps to repair your already damaged hair by functioning as a leave-in treatment. Over 21,000 reviewers give this product a five-star rating with many citing shinier and healthier locks.

14 This Full-Coverage Concealer That Lasts Up To 16 Hours e.l.f. 16-Hour Camo Concealer Amazon $4 See On Amazon Providing full coverage up to 16 hours, this highly pigmented concealer applies smoothly with a matte finish. Available in over a dozen shades, the quick-drying formula helps create an even skin tone, reducing the appearance of spots and under-eye circles. A boost of avocado oil gives this concealer a moisturizing quality, while the addition of kaolin clay controls excess shine. Available shades: 14

15 The Rounded Bristle Brush For Blow Drying With Ease Belula Round Boar Bristle Brush Amazon $21 See On Amazon Twist this rounded brush while blow drying to create large, bouncy volume. The natural boar bristles and nylon pins work together to detangle while distributing hair oils to add serious shine. Complete with a set of hair clips, the 2.7-inch barrel brush allows you to blow dry sections of your hair with ease.

16 An Acne Spot Treatment That’s Highly Rated Mario Badescu Drying Lotion Amazon $17 See On Amazon A few drops of this drying lotion from Mario Badescu can improve the appearance of red, irritated blemishes, resulting in a smoother complexion. Formulated with clarifying salicylic acid and sulfur, the lotion absorbs excess oil and unclogs pores. Over 20,000 reviewers have given it a perfect five-star rating on Amazon, so you can feel confident that it works.

17 These Heated Hair Rollers That Create Bouncy Curls Conair Instant Heat Hot Rollers Amazon $19 See On Amazon Pressed for time before a big event? These ceramic hot rollers give you big, bouncy volume without much effort on your part. Allow them to heat up for two minutes, then wrap large sections of your hair around each roller. Clip them into place, then continue getting ready. Right before you walk out the door, remove the rollers to reveal your gorgeous curls.

18 This Facial Steamer That Opens Your Pores For Better Product Absorption EZBASICS Facial Steamer Amazon $40 See On Amazon Delivering up to 10 minutes of continuous steam on a single fill, this facial steamer quickly opens your pores, prepping your skin for a nourishing face mask or moisturizer. You can even add a few drops of your favorite essential oil for a dose of aromatherapy. The compact unit also comes with a set of five facial tools that allow you to safely and effectively remove blackheads. Available colors: Blue, Green, Pink

19 A Lactic Acid-Infused Lotion That Treats Rough, Bumpy Skin AmLactin Bumpy Skin Lotion Amazon $13 See On Amazon Rough, bumpy skin on your body can be remedied with a bit of gentle chemical exfoliation — try this body lotion that’s formulated with lactic acid, which boosts your skin’s natural renewal process. While the lotion works to remove dry, dead skin cells, it’s also deeply moisturizing. Use it daily on your arms, legs, and shoulders for optimal results.

20 This Clip-On Extension For A Voluminous Updo rosmile Hair Puff Amazon $10 See On Amazon Some days, you might feel like adding some curly volume to your updo — and this hair extension makes that possible. Designed with a convenient drawstring closure, this hair puff is easy to secure to your natural bun. It comes in several brown, black, and blonde shades, so you can switch up your look. “Life saver! I think every natural girl should have one of these,” one reviewer wrote. Available colors: 10

21 A Long, Wavy Ponytail Extension You Can Wear Several Ways SEIKEA Ponytail Extension Amazon $16 See On Amazon You can clip this wavy extension piece into your low ponytail, half-up, half-down style, or high ponytail to add length and volume. Available in blonde, brunette, and black shades, the natural-looking hair has a flowy look that blends in with your real strands. The extension easily secures in your hair with the attached mini claw clip. Available lengths: 16 inches, 24 inches, 30 inches

Available colors: 13

22 These Egg-Shaped Makeup Sponges For Flawless Blending BEAKEY Makeup Sponges 5-Pack Amazon $9 See On Amazon With a 4.7-star overall rating after 75,000 reviews, these dense foam makeup sponges can be used to apply foundation, concealer, highlighter, and more. The unique egg shape allows the sponge to cover those hard-to-reach corners of your face, while also covering a large surface area. They work with both wet and dry cosmetic products — just rinse them off with a bit of soap and water between uses. Available multipacks: 4

23 This Wallet-Conscious Primer That Evens Out A Reddish Tone e.l.f. Tone Adjusting Face Primer Amazon $6 See On Amazon With a slightly green tint, this face primer works to neutralize any redness in your skin for a more even look. The tone-adjusting formula soaks into your skin, creating a smooth base for your foundation. At such a wallet-friendly price, you can incorporate it into your daily makeup routine.

24 The Brightening Eye Masks Made With Real 24-Karat Gold DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Masks (15 Pairs) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Gold isn’t just a popular material for jewelry — it also has brightening properties when used on the skin. This set of under-eye masks is made with real 24-karat gold, along with skin-plumping collagen that soothes dryness, so you can look like you got a full eight hours of sleep. Simply place the masks beneath your eyes for 20 minutes to allow the rich, skin-nourishing ingredients to soak in.

25 A Refreshing Facial Mist Made With Calming Aloe & Cucumber Mario Badescu Facial Mist Amazon $7 See On Amazon This facial mist from Mario Badescu is like a spa day in a bottle. Formulated with moisturizing aloe, refreshing cucumber, and antioxidant-rich green tea, the light spray adds a burst of hydration to your face at any time of day. Use it as a setting spray after you finish your makeup, or keep it in your bag for a pick-me-up while out and about.

26 This Shampoo & Conditioner That Strengthens Your Locks OGX Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Shampoo & Conditioner Se Amazon $14 See On Amazon This OGX biotin shampoo and conditioner duo is designed to add strength and volume to your hair without weighing it down — and reviewers love it. The sulfate-free formula is rich with nutrients that build up strands, promoting thick, full-bodied hair without any harsh chemicals. Plus, several reviewers have complimented the product’s luxe scent as well.

27 The Rose Quartz Roller & Gua Sha You’ll Want To Use Daily BAIMEI Rose Quartz Roller and Gua Sha Amazon $17 See On Amazon Once you discover how good this rose quartz roller and gua sha stone feel against your skin, you’ll want to use them every single day. Simply swipe the facial tools along your cheekbones, forehead, and nose in an upwards motion to reduce redness and puffiness. Place your roller and gua sha in the refrigerator beforehand for some extra-calming cool therapy. Available colors: 7

28 A Soothing Gel Eye Mask You Can Use Hot Or Cold PerfeCore Eye Mask Amazon $22 See On Amazon Some days, you might be in the mood for cooling therapy, while others call for relaxing heat. This eye mask is filled with gel beads that can be chilled in the freezer or heated up in the microwave. The warmth can soothe dry, irritated eyes, while cool therapy can bring down puffiness. It has an elastic band that wraps around your head, keeping the mask securely in place.

29 This Nutrient-Rich Cream That Repairs Split Ends Argan Magic Split Endz Cream Amazon $13 See On Amazon Split ends may be a fact of life, but luckily, you don’t have to take a scissors to them to minimize their appearance. This repairing cream from Argan Magic seals and binds separated hair shafts, while also preventing breakage in the future, which can help hair feel and look full. Formulated with nutrient-rich argan oil, the lightweight cream also works to soothe frizz and static, resulting in smooth, shiny locks.

30 The Natural, Pore-Cleansing Clay That Reviewers Swear By Aztec Secret Healing Clay Mask Amazon $10 See On Amazon This jar of calcium bentonite clay has an average of 4.6 out of five stars on Amazon after over 24,300 reviews, and users swear by this stuff for a glowing complexion. The naturally pore-cleansing clay can be applied directly to your face mixed with water or apple cider vinegar. “I love this stuff. It cleanses and doesn't over dry your skin. I use it for spot treatment and it's like magic,” one reviewer wrote.

31 These Stretchy Twist Headbands For No-Fuss Hairstyles Huachi Headbands (8-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon For those days when you don’t have time to style your hair, these stretchy headbands will come in handy. The elasticized wraps feature a twist in the front, which sits atop your head. You get eight headbands in a variety of colors, so you can switch up your look mid-week. Available multipacks: 10

32 A Vitamin-Packed Facial Serum That Brightens & Hydrates TruSkin Vtamin C Serum Amazon $20 See On Amazon Applying a small amount of this vitamin C facial serum every night can help your skin maintain its bright, radiant glow. Fortified with antioxidant-rich vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, which binds water to the skin, this serum can even reduce the appearance of dark spots and fine lines. Several reviewers have reported a decrease in breakouts while using this serum as well.

33 This Hair Extension Piece That Creates A Perfectly Messy Bun MORICA Messy Hair Bun Amazon $9 See On Amazon Love the look of a messy-chic bun, but don’t have a ton of time to dedicate to styling your hair? This natural-looking hair piece fits over your bun with an elastic hair tie, creating a lightly tousled look in seconds. Just add a few bobby pins to secure the extension in place. There are dozens of different shades available — including blonde, brown, black, and red — so you can find your perfect match. Available colors: 35

34 The Glossy Hair Treatment That Conditions & Volumizes Tigi Motor Mouth Volumizer with Gloss Amazon $9 See On Amazon Formulated with a heavenly blueberry scent, this hair treatment is applied to damp hair before drying to add an extra boost of volume. The ultra-conditioning product nourishes your hair while depositing plenty of shine. “Excellent volumizer. Does not leave hair stiff, and gives blonde hair a nice shine,” wrote one reviewer.

35 This Volcanic Stone Roller That Absorbs Excess Oil Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made of absorbent volcanic stone, this facial roller soaks up excess oil from your face without removing your makeup. The smooth stone can be removed from the holder and cleaned with soap and water, so you can reuse it over and over again. Keep the compact tool in your bag for touch-ups throughout the day.

36 A Multipack Of Fast-Drying Microfiber Hair Towels That Are Gentle On Hair Hicober Microfber Hair Towels (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Softer and more absorbent than conventional terry towels, these microfiber wraps soak up moisture from your wet hair. They’re super gentle on your hair, and they won’t cause breakage as your hair dries. Each one is designed with an elastic strap that secures at the base with a button closure. Available multipacks: 4

37 This Satin Pillowcase That Protects Your Hair & Skin Kitsch Satin Pillowcase Amazon $19 See On Amazon Not only does this satin pillowcase prevent your face from becoming dry — as opposed to a cotton one that soaks up moisture — it also protects your hair from breakage overnight. The smooth, silky material reduces the friction between your head and your pillow, reducing frizz and tangling while you sleep. Choose from a dozen calming shades and patterns, including tie-dye and marble. Available colors and patterns: 12

38 This Skin-Renewing Retinol With Calming Green Tea LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Amazon $21 See On Amazon This gentle but effective retinol face cream from LilyAna Naturals can help reduce the appearance of fine lines, dark spots, and even acne. Boosted with hydration-boosting hyaluronic acid, antioxidant-rich green tea, and moisturizing shea butter, the cream is gentle enough to use in the morning and at night. “I LOVE this product. It is so luxurious, never causes burning, peeling or redness,” raved one reviewer.

39 The Sweet, Sugary Scrub That Leaves Your Lips Feeling Soft Handmade Heroes Ultra Sexy Lip Scrub Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made from a tantalizing blend of sweet almond, avocado, and coconut oils, this sugar scrub gently exfoliates your lips — revealing the soft, smooth skin underneath. Use it before you apply makeup to create a smooth base for your lipstick. Not to mention, it’s pretty tasty, so if a little falls in your mouth? It’s all good. Available flavors: Coconut Sorbet, Matcha Latte

40 This Dewy Jelly Highlighter That’s Easy To Blend e.l.f. Jelly Highlighter Amazon $6 See On Amazon Add a touch of this jelly highlighter from e.l.f. to your brow bones, cheekbones, and cupid’s bow for a glowy, luminous look. The creamy formula can be worn alone or mixed with foundation, drying to a dewy finish. It’s super easy to blend into your skin, resulting in a subtly shimmery appearance that lasts all day long. Available shades: 2