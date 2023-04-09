Who better to draw style inspiration from than celebrities? Celebs are often photographed out and about wearing the coolest, chicest pieces — and when they’re not following the latest trends, they’re creating them. Although celebrity style is fun to follow, the price tags that come along with it can give you sticker shock. This is where Amazon comes in. There are tons of inexpensive clothing items on the site that rival the pricier designer versions that the biggest names in Hollywood wear. From boxy blazers, cropped vests, slinky maxi dresses, and more, you can get these trendy things celebs are wearing for cheap on Amazon. Scroll ahead to check out some of our favorites.

Effortlessly Chic Double Buckle Sandals

These Stylish Sandals That Are Perfect To Wear While Running Errands

The list of celebs that adore a good double-buckle sandal is long — Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and more, all have this popular shoe on heavy rotation. If you’re looking to recreate this trendy look for cheap, scoop up this version from Cushionaire that will set you back only $30. Made with soft lining, a flexible cork footbed, and adjustable straps, these are both comfy and stylish.

Available colors: 25

Available sizes: 5 — 13 Wide

A Pair Of Comfy Slides That Are Waterproof & Lightweight

For a more casual slide, consider these flat sandals. Made with a contoured footbed, soft padding, and a flexible foam upper, these lightweight sandals look great paired with chunky wool socks (Kendall Jenner has some great reference photos if you’re interested in recreating this model-off-duty look) or worn alone with cropped ankle jeans. Or wear ‘em to the pool or beach — this pair is totally waterproof.

Available colors: 42

Available sizes: 6 — 11

A Chunky Gold Chain With A Pearl Charm À La Hailey Bieber

This Eye-Catching Necklace With A Pearl Pendant

Want to accessorize like the rich and famous? Pick up this chunky gold necklace that features an eye-catching pearl-like pendant. It’s made with an adjustable gold chain (with lobster claw closure) and a large baroque-style pearl charm and comes in four chic styles. Wear it with a slicked-back pony, ‘90s-style sunnies, and a black trench coat for a sleek, put-together ensemble. The best part? This statement-making necklace only looks like it costs a pretty penny.

Available styles: 4

Catsuits That Channel The KarJenner Clan

This Kardashian-esque Catsuit

Kim Kardashian, queen of the catsuit, has shown us many times that a well-made bodysuit can be worn practically anywhere. This option, reminiscent of the celebrity’s own design, is made from a stretchy body-hugging cotton blend. It’s also crafted using a thicker fabric that feels more substantial than others. Wear it with sandals and a silky sweater tied around your waist for a more casual vibe or under an oversized leather coat for an edgier look.

Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — 3X

A Skintight Romper That Has Some Sheen To It

For a more luxe one-piece, consider choosing this Spandex version made with a bit of sheen. Constructed from four-way stretch fabric, this unitard is breathable and comfortable to wear while still feeling supportive. If you are stumped on how to wear it, take a page from Kim Kardashian’s book — pair it with knee-high boots, a tiny sparkly handbag, or a chunky faux fur jacket. You really can’t go wrong.

Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

The Split-Front Leggings Fashion Girls Can’t Stop Wearing

These Bootcut Flared Pants With A Split-Hem

We love a good front-split legging, and it looks like celebs do, too. To recreate this look that stars like Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham, and Rose Huntington-Whiteley have all popularized, pick up a pair of these flared bootcut yoga pants that feature trendy front slits and a wide crossover waistband. Made from a stretchy nylon blend, these comfortable bottoms can be worn with boxy blazers, fitted crop tops, baggy button-downs, and so much more.

Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

These Fitted Bottoms That Have A More Tailored Look

Want to try out the front-slit trend but not a fan of flared pants? Not to worry — these skinny pants incorporate that same fashionable split-hem detail but on a more tailored silhouette. Made from a soft polyester blend with just the right amount of stretch, these high-waisted pants are versatile enough to work well with wedges, sneakers, and sky-high stilettos.

Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Y2K-Inspired Rectangular Sunnies Like EmRata’s

These Trendy Y2K Sunglasses That Look Designer

Channel your inner EmRata by throwing on these super chic retro sunglasses that are available in colors like black, olive green, and clear pink. Sold in packs of two for just $12, these versatile sunnies pair well with almost anything — wear them with chunky gold earrings and a thick black headband or put them on with a cropped tank and an oversized blazer (we do have a great suggestion for one below...)

Available colors: 13

A Coordinated Bra & Leggings Set For An Instant Look

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images BG040/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

This Yoga Set That Screams “Model-Off-Duty”

Recreate your favorite model’s off-duty look for cheap by picking up this trendy yoga set that has over 2,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon. This two-piece set comes with ribbed leggings made from a stretchy nylon blend and a matching U-back sports bra constructed without any annoying wires or bulky padding. One reviewer loved it so much that they enthusiastically wrote, “This set is amazing! The quality is beyond! The material is thick and super comfortable! Bought another set in a different color! Must have!”

Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

A Tailored Blazer In An Cool, Oversized Cut

An Oversized Blazer That Every It Girl Wears

Step out in style with this uber-chic oversized blazer that looks identical to the pricier ones that Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid often wear around town. Inspired by boxier menswear tailoring, this number can give a major style boost to any outfit you’re wearing — easily pair it with faded blue jeans, plaid skirts, turtlenecks, biker shorts, and more. The possibilities are endless.

Available colors: 30

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Biker Shorts You’ll Wind Up Wearing Daily

Stretchy Biker Shorts That Can Easily Be Worn Out Of The Gym

Speaking of biker shorts, versions of these high-waisted shorts have made appearances in so many paparazzi snaps that we can’t even keep track anymore: Hailey Bieber has been photographed wearing similar bottoms while running errands, EmRata often wears them to walk her dog, and plenty of celebs have dressed them up with heels for a sophisticated, yet comfy, going out-worthy look.

This pick, which is available for under $20, boasts over 56,800 five-star ratings and rivals more expensive variations. Wear these with a loose button-down top while working from home or a baggy sweatshirt and turtleneck for a Princess Di vibe.

Available colors: 26

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available lengths: 3

This Ribbed Biker Short Set That’s Super Lightweight

Turn the biker short trend up a notch by buying one with a matching top. This two-piece set, which comes with a ribbed sports bra, is moisture-wicking, lightweight, and so breathable. Even better? The sports bra comes with removable push-up padding and an attractive square neckline. Throw a blazer on over this or an unbuttoned dress shirt and, boom, a stylish outfit that took mere seconds to put together.

Available colors: 31

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Bold Leopard-Print Pieces That Add Some Spice To Your Look

This Leopard Print Wrap Skirt With A Side Slit

Take it from us (and the celebs) — leopard print never goes out of style. Whether incorporated as an accent piece or worn as a head-to-toe look (remember that Shania Twain music video outfit?), this eye-catching pattern is timeless. If you want to include more of this iconic print into your wardrobe, this leopard print wrap skirt is a great move and more than 3,000 shoppesr rate it five stars. Made from 100% polyester and featuring a button closure, it can be worn with a tied-up tee for a casual look or made more dressy by adding heels.

Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

This Leopard-Print Halter Neck Top

On the hunt for a leopard top? We have just the one for you. This relatively affordable sleeveless leopard print blouse is made from a polyester blend and features a halter neck design. Available in over 100 fun colors, it reminds us of similar looks that stars like Selena Gomez and Khloe Kardashian have worn out in the past.

Available colors: 128

Available sizes: XX-Small – 4X-Large Plus

Minimalist-Chic Long-Sleeve Maxi Dresses

This Slinky Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress

If you want to look red-carpet-worthy at every party, invest in a body-hugging maxi dress. This floor-length option is made from a stretchy rayon blend and has long sleeves, making it a great choice to wear even during chilly occasions. Style with chunky bracelets and a slicked-back updo for a classic Hollywood look.

Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

A Bodycon Maxi Dress With A Mermaid Hem

Dial up the drama with this long-sleeve dress that is reminiscent of a certain Kardashian’s closet staple. Featuring a mermaid bottom, this body-con look is made from a soft polyester blend that is thick enough to keep you covered while still feeling breathable. Available for under $30, this sultry number is priced at a fraction of what designer versions cost. Even better? It also comes in a sleeveless strappy style that’s ideal to wear during warmer weather. Might as well grab both now.

Available colors: 14

Available sizes: Small — Large

A Little Black Shoulder Bag You’ll Pair With Every Outfit

This Cute Handbag That Looks Exactly Like Ones The Stars Tote Around Town

Do you know what every outfit needs? A little black handbag. This Amazon pick, which has interior pockets for easy organizing, is a dead ringer for the more expensive versions celebrities often carry. From chic trench coats and blazers to crop tops and two-piece workout sets, this handbag goes with pretty much everything. (Psst, clear versions are also available if you need the perfect bag to bring to a concert or event).

Available colors: 20

Ultra-Glam Leather Leggings

These Faux Leather Leggings With An Elastic Waist

Faux leather leggings are the celeb-approved staple that are a lifesaver when you want to wear something upscale but don’t want to dish out the dough for the real version. These bottoms are made from a stretchy polyester blend and are high-waisted for a secure fit. Its elasticized waist also makes them so comfortable to wear, and they’re machine-washable, so you don’t have to stress if they get dirty. Paired with glossy black heels or dressed down with white tennis shoes, these pants make help choosing an outfit so much easier.

Available colors: 22

Available sizes: Small — 3X

A Pair Of Faux Leather Pants With Intricate Detailing

If you want to hop on the faux leather pants trend, but want something that more closely resembles jeans, then check out these bottoms that have intricate back and side detailing. Available in a wide range of colors, these leggings can be worn in countless ways. Plus, nearly 10,000 shoppers rate them a perfect five stars.

Available colors: 55

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

White Cropped Tank Tops That Create The Foundation For So Many Outfits

This Super Stretchy Racerback Crop Top

A favorite of supermodels and Hollywood icons, a crop top is a quick and easy way to make any outfit look more stylish. If you’re in the market for one, we recommend this racerback tank made from a stretchy nylon blend. It’s breathable, super soft, and double-lined in the chest area, so you don’t have to worry about your bra showing through. Wear it with an oversized leather coat, à la Hailey Bieber, or with matching pants for a fun monochrome look.

Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

This Ribbed Tank That Has A Fitted Silhouette

If you want a crop top with more detail and a more casual vibe, consider adding this ribbed version to your cart. Made from an airy cotton blend and featuring a fitted silhouette, this tank is loved by over 3,300 shoppers who have given it a perfect five-star rating. “I have this tank in literally almost every color,” one reviewer gushed. “It’s my favorite. I love to wear it to the gym or with a casual outfit.” Available in easy-to-style colors like apricot, brown, and coffee, this piece is a wardrobe must-have.

Available colors: 20

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Adidas Pieces That Lean Into The Streetwear Trend

These Classic Adidas Track Pants That Every Star Seems To Own

In recent years, Adidas has had some major collaborations with high-end design houses (Gucci, Prada, and Stella McCartney, just to name a few) that stars have been photographed wearing from head to toe. Although these runway looks may be well out of our budgets, the iconic brand also (thankfully) makes tons of celeb-loved pieces offered at more reasonable prices — like these classic track pants. Beloved by big names like Cara Delevigne, Zendaya, and Kourtney Kardashian, this wardrobe staple can be dressed down with tennis shoes or dressed up with heels and a silky crop top.

Available colors: 10

Available sizes: XX-Small — 4X

This Tennis Skirt That Goes With Anything

Candice Swanepoel, Bella Hadid, and Zoe Kravitz, have all embraced the tennis skirt trend, and we get it — these bottoms are so cute and easy to wear. If your closet is lacking this wardrobe staple, pick this affordable one up from Amazon. Wear it with chunky sneakers and a racerback tank for a flirty look or pair with black tights and knee-high boots for an unexpected ensemble.

Available colors: 1

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

This Laidback Tee By A Celeb-Approved Brand

Nothing says “laidback cool” like an Adidas tee. This one is made from 100% cotton and features the brand’s iconic stripe design, a ribbed crewneck, and a tailored, yet roomy, silhouette. “I’ve been a loyal Adidas customer for years and this shirt didn’t disappoint!” confirmed one shopper. “Fits perfect and is great with blue jeans on a lax night out.”

Available colors: 15

Available sizes: XX-Small — 4X

The Adidas Sambas That Keep Selling Out

The It Sneaker Of The Year

Calling all fashionistas: If you’re looking for an easy way to make any outfit look more stylish, grab a pair of Adidas Samba sneakers. Available on Amazon — hello, super convenient Prime shipping —these are considered the sneaker of the year. They’re made from 100% leather and have an embossed midsole and slight platform to give you a bit of a boost. Perhaps you’ve seen Rihanna, Jennifer Lawrence, or Bella Hadid photographed while wearing them out and about. Now you can rock them, too.

Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 6.5 — 14

The White Fitted T-Shirts That Belong In Every Wardrobe

This Fitted Tee That Is A Celeb Closet Staple

On the red carpet, celebs are usually photographed in extravagant, over-the-top outfits, but during downtime, they’re often snapped wearing closet staples, such as a high-quality fitted tee. This affordable one is reminiscent of Kim Kardashian’s recognizable white shirt that she’s worn on so many occasions — from posing for selfies to running around NYC. Featuring capped sleeves and a rounded neckline, this top is the perfect length — not too short or long.

Available colors: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

A Loose-Fitting Top

For a plain tee that has a looser fit, be sure to check out this crewneck t-shirt that is made with a polyester blend. Machine-washable and so easy to wear, this lightweight top deserves a permanent spot in your wardrobe. “This t-shirt fits very well,” confirmed one happy shopper. “It's comfortable and works well under a sweater. I love the material and the drape. I highly recommend it! Plus the price is great.”

Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Wide Leg & Baggier Fit Jeans That Feel So Of-The-Moment

These Wide-Leg Jeans That Have A Raw-Edge Hem

Worn with a belt and turtleneck, paired with a sports bra, or accessorized with an oversized basket weave tote, celebs cannot get enough of the wide-leg jeans trend. Sure, their versions may be pricey designer duds, but it’s so easy to achieve this look on the cheap, too. For instance, these straight-leg jeans, made from a cotton blend and featuring a raw-edge hem, are available on Amazon for under $20.

Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

These Baggy Boyfriend Jeans That Look Vintage

If you would like even baggier bottoms, go for these boyfriend jeans that have a high waist and loose fit. Featuring back and side pockets, a zipper closure, and a wide cut, these denim bottoms remind us of the vintage looks that Bella Hadid, Dakota Johnson, and Selena Gomez often step out in.

Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

The Suede Platform Booties That Are Making A Major Comeback

These Suede Mules With A Chunky Platform

The suede mule is a shoe trend that so many celebs have gotten behind — remember when the Hadid sisters made mini Uggs go viral after wearing them to Paris Fashion Week, around New York City, and seemingly everywhere else? If you want to recreate this look yourself (but not spend a ton of money), add these Cushionaire mules to your cart. Crafted with memory foam insoles, faux fur lining, and a thick platform, these shoes are so comfy — it’s no wonder everyone is always wearing them.

Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 7.5 — 11 Wide

A Pair Of Slip-On Faux Shearling Boots

If platform sole mules aren’t your thing, then opt for this faux-shearling version that features a durable rubber sole and a slip-on design for easy wear. “I am obsessed with these,” shared one satisfied reviewer. “They are truly so comfortable. More comfortable than I was expecting. True to size. I will probably end up repurchasing once I wear these to death.” Whether you wear them with leggings or pair then with socks and micro-shorts for a Bella Hadid-esque outfit, these are sure to make a statement.

Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 6 — 11 Wide

Menswear-Inspired Waistcoat Tops That Look Surprisingly Hot

This Vest With An Adjustable Back Belt

For those days when you want to wear something easy but design-forward, toss on this button waistcoat. This uber-chic piece, which has been popularized by the likes of Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, can make any outfit look instantly put-together. This option, which has four buttons and an adjustable back belt, pairs well with drapey bottoms for a sophisticated look or a mini skirt for a more laidback vibe.

Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

This Slightly Cropped Vest With A Touch Of Stretch

If you’re looking for one with a slightly cropped fit, settle on this tailored vest with three buttons and an elasticized back. This wardrobe staple, available in easy-to-wear colors like black, khaki, and pale blue, is perfect for any season; or go bold with it in a cheery shade of pink. Just ask the stars.

Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

‘90s-Chic Sheer Tops

This Affordable See-Through Bodysuit For A Night Out

Want to dress like your favorite celeb? Start by incorporating sheer pieces, like this bodysuit, into your wardrobe. A favorite style trend of Kaia Gerber, Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox, and so many others, sheer pieces add a bit of sultriness to an outfit without feeling too over the top. This relatively inexpensive leotard, that’s long-sleeved and made from see-through mesh, works wonderfully over tanks and bras and can easily pair well with both pants and skirts.

Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

A Mesh Top With A Sparkly All-Over Pattern

For a fancier mesh top, go for this see-through tee that features an all-over print and a cropped cut. Made from a slightly stretchy polyester blend, this versatile shirt adds some excitement to any outfit. One happy shopper commented that its material “isn’t itchy or scratchy,” while another shared that they “got so many compliments” while wearing it.

Available colors: 20

Available sizes: XX-Small — 4 X-Large Plus

The Cargo Pants Every Cool Girl Is Wearing

A Pair Of Cargo Pants That Are High-Waisted

Who doesn’t love a good pair of cargo pants? These high-waisted bottoms, which are fantastic (and relatively affordable) dupes for the ones Gigi Hadid and Jessica Biel have, feature an elastic waistband and zipper closure and have a lightweight feel. Pick ‘em up in a neutral solid or fun prints.

Available colors: 25

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

These Cargo Pants That Have An Adjustable Fit

Tactical cargo pants are also a celeb fave — it seems that every star has a pair (or three). If you want in on this trend that takes us back to the early aughts, go for these wallet-friendly bottoms available in khaki, navy, and black. This pair can be worn as straight-leg pants, or you can tighten the ankle drawstrings for a more cropped fit.

Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Corset Tops For A Hint Of Modern Romance

This Strapless Corset That’s Made With Supportive Wiring

From the red carpet to the streets, corsets can add a little something more to any outfit. Lucky for us, this style trend, which is popping up all over Hollywood, can easily be recreated without breaking the bank. This corset, which is much cheaper than pricey designer versions, is made from a stretchy polyester blend, boasts a cropped fit, and features a convenient zip-back closure.

Available colors: 21

Available sizes: 0-00 — 20

A Cropped Corset With Adjustable Straps

Snatch up this comfy square-neck pick if you’re looking for a corset with straps. Available in colors like black, white, and dark green, this option is made from a buttery-soft nylon blend with a bit of a stretch, supportive wiring, and a zipper-back closure, so it’s easier to put on and take off. Even better? Its straps are adjustable so that you can get a more customized fit.