Gigi Hadid is bringing back the iconic early-aughts pairing of UGG boots with everything, taking the ultimate comfort shoe to both Paris and New York Fashion Weeks. The model has been seen at least three times in the last month wearing chestnut UGGs. However, Hadid opted for a more updated silhouettes, reaching for multiple platform styles.

This season, Hadid walked for Chloé, Isabel Marant, Victoria Beckham, Givenchy, and Stella McCartney, so it’s understandable that she’d reach for a shoe style that offers both comfort and support when she’s off the runway. She’s been wearing the Classic Mini Platform non-stop and has also rocked the Tazz Slipper.

Her model-off-duty look has also included pieces from her newly-launched knitwear branch, Guest In Residence, which together make for the perfect sweater weather combo. Certainly an update from the original UGG boots era, when everyone (including me) wore their UGGs tucked into flared yoga pants and an Aéropostale hoodie.

This isn’t the first time that she’s rocked a pair of platform UGG boots. Following suit with other celebs like Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber, the cold weather slipper has clearly made its way back into the fashion zeitgeist. Sister and fellow model Bella Hadid has also been rocking the fall staple on her fashion month off-time.

Jared Siskin/GC Images/Getty Images Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

Shop Gigi’s UGG Boots