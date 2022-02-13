You Could Look So Much Better If You Try Any Of These 40 Tricks, According To Experts

Beauty tricks have been around forever, whether it’s the age-old tip of brushing your teeth with baking soda for a brighter smile, or the classic egg white hair mask your mother told you about. Thanks to Amazon — and some genius advice from expert stylists — we have a wealth of budget-friendly beauty and fashion tips at the ready.

First off, when it comes to makeup, starting with a primer can make a huge difference in your finished result. This NYX face primer glides on evenly, creating a perfectly smooth canvas for foundation — or you can even wear it on its own. You can also prep your eyelashes with this conditioning primer that allows you to create a fuller, more dramatic look with your mascara.

Now before you go and buy a whole new wardrobe, there are plenty of small ways you can elevate the clothes you already have. Investing in a handheld garment steamer means you can make any outfit look sharp, and these waistband extenders give you a little more wiggle room in your favorite denim. Accessories are also your friend; you can totally transform a basic ensemble by tying a chic silk scarf around your neck or by slipping on a pair of cool rectangular sunglasses.

Whether you’re looking to spruce up your closet, step up your makeup routine, or achieve luscious locks, you’ll find plenty of expert advice here on how to look so much better.

1 These Rounded Wooden Hangers That Protect Your Coats & Jackets HOUSE DAY Wide-Shoulder Wooden Hangers (6-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon When stored on regular hangers, your coats and jackets can form undesirable bumps on the shoulders; that’s why Los Angeles-based personal stylist Stephanie Gisondi-Little says, “Protect the shape of your coats and blazer shoulders by using rounded end hangers. The weight of these garments is usually heavier and these hangers distribute it better so you never end up with 'hanger horns'.” This highly rated set comes with six hangers in your choice of five colors.

2 Some High Heel Protectors That Keep You From Sinking Into Grass Solemates High Heel Protectors Amazon $10 See On Amazon While high heels and grass don’t necessarily mix, there’s an easy way to make your dress shoes suitable for outdoor events. “Protect them with these adjustable covers and you'll keep them clean,” says Gisondi-Little, adding that they can also keep you from “sinking into the turf.” The transparent heel stoppers blend into any shoe, allowing you to walk on grass, sidewalk grates, and cobblestone pathways without worry.

3 The Highly Rated Lint Roller That Keeps Your Outfit Looking Fresh Scotch-Brite Extra-Sticky Lint Roller Amaozn $5 See On Amazon It’s happened to all of us: We’re heading out the door in a perfectly styled outfit, only to realize it’s sprinkled with lint or pet hair. Luckily, this extra-sticky lint roller from Scotch-Brite keeps hair and debris at bay, and it’s earned an impressive 4.6-star overall rating. “Keep one in your closet, car, and bag and use it liberally,” Gisondi-Little instructs. “Dark colors especially are a note to self to use the roller.”

4 This Versatile Maxi Tank Dress That Can Be Styled Up Or Down Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Simplify your wardrobe by investing in versatile basics — such as this maxi-length tank dress. Made from a lightweight viscose-elastane blend, the garment has a scoop neck and a drapey fit. “Create multiple looks with floaty or fitted dresses by belting them (skinny or wide!) or topping with a blazer,” suggests Gisondi-Little. With just one dress, you can create multiple casual and dressy looks. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 8

5 A Pair Of Faux Leather Belts With Groovy Metallic Details SANTSTHS Double O-Ring Belts (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon To achieve Gisondi-Little’s recommendation of belting your dresses, try these faux leather belts that are embellished with metallic double-ring buckles, giving them a groovy, chic vibe. Besides pairing wonderfully with flowy or formfitting dresses, you can add these to your denim for a more polished look. You get two different colors in a pack, creating double the amount of styling combinations. Besides faux leather, they’re also available in faux alligator skin and microsuede. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 12

6 This Sophisticated Slim-Fit Blazer That’s Great For Layering luvamia Casual Blazer Amazon $35 See On Amazon Gisondi loves topping dresses off with a blazer; if you don’t want to spend an arm and a leg for one, this blazer is a fantastic pick. With a slim fit, notched lapel collar, and fierce padded shoulders, it can also elevate a simple jeans-and-tee combo. Two functional front pockets provide the perfect place to stash your small essentials. Choose from basic colors like black, add a pop of color with shades like mustard yellow, or go classic with plaid. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 19

7 These Transparent Storage Boxes For Easy Shoe Organization Sterilite Shoe Boxes (8-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Gisondi-Little is all about storing your kicks in clear shoe boxes for “easy visibility and maximized storage.” She adds, “I swear by organizing by category and season for saving precious time.” Made from durable clear plastic with opaque lids, these stackable shoe boxes also protect your sneakers, high heels, and ankle boots from dust in between wearings.

8 A Chic Silk Scarf That Comes In Tons Of Patterns FONYVE Mulberry Silk Scarf Amazon $16 See On Amazon Looking for an easy way to breathe new life into your looks? “Tie a silk scarf around your neck to give your outfit an unexpected twist,” says San Francisco Bay Area personal stylist Andie Sobrato. This mulberry silk scarf is available in a sea of gorgeous colors and patterns, from florals to stripes. This is definitely the French girl-chic accessory your wardrobe has been missing. Available colors and styles: 42

9 The De-Wrinkling Fabric Spray That Doesn’t Require Ironing Cold Iron Wrinkle Release Spray Amazon $17 See On Amazon Smoothing out the wrinkles in your clothes is a simple way to make your outfit look fresh and crisp. “Using something handy like a [...] wrinkle spray can make you look more polished in an instant!” says Sobrato. If you loathe ironing, this plant-based spray is a simple but effective cheat — just spritz and pull on the material with your hand. Plus, it has an invigorating citrus-mint scent.

10 Some Chunky Gold-Plated Hoops You Can Wear With Anything PAVOI 14-Karat Gold-Plated Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whether you’re sporting a T-shirt and jeans or a maxi dress and heels, adding some simple jewelry — like these earrings — can elevate your look. “Pair your outfit with a statement earring like a gold hoop for a little flair,” Sobrato suggests. Available in three finishes, these hoops are plated in real 14-karat gold, with stainless steel posts that won’t irritate sensitive ears. Available sizes: 4

Available colors and styles: Yellow Gold, Rose Gold, White Gold

11 This Classic Crew-Neck Tee With A Boxy Fit The Drop Sydney Crew-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made of 100% cotton jersey, this classic white crew-neck T-shirt is a great go-to wardrobe staple that can be worn with jeans, skirts, shorts, and more. “You can pair a white T-shirt with anything to make an outfit,” says Sobrato. “Just make sure it’s crisp, clean, and well-fitting.” This pick features a contemporary cropped silhouette and a boxy fit for an updated take on the wardrobe staple. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 6

12 A Long-Lasting Liquid Lipstick With A Velvety Matte Finish Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Amazon $8 See On Amazon Need a little something-something? “A pop of color in the lips can be a great way to pull a look together,” says Sobrato. Available in a wide spectrum of shades ranging from light pinkish-beige to a deep berry, Maybelline’s SuperStay liquid lipstick is a great way to add a vibrant hue to your ensemble. The highly pigmented formula has a smooth, matte finish that lasts up to 16 hours. Available shades: 35

13 These Retro-Inspired Sunglasses With Rectangular Frames BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Besides protecting your eyes from harmful UV rays, sunglasses can also give your outfit a unique edge. “Sunglasses are an underestimated accessory that bring mystery and glamor,” says Sobrato. These sunglasses have retro-cool rectangular frames, and they come in a variety of colors — from neutral black and brown to lime green and bright orange. Available colors and styles: 33

14 This Seamless Bralette That’s Invisible Under Clothes Calvin Klein Invisibles Bralette Amazon $31 See On Amazon Want to know the secret to better-fitting clothes? “Bras and underwear make a huge difference on how clothing lays on your body,” says Victoria Havlik, personal stylist at Refined by V. This seamless bralette from Calvin Klein is made from a highly stretchy nylon-elastane blend, providing smooth support underneath your garments. The adjustable spaghetti straps allow you to achieve the perfect fit, and the wire-free design offers all-day comfort. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

15 A Value Pack Of Seamless Bikini Panties VOENXE Seamless Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Smooth and seamless, these polyamide-elastane panties are ideal if you’re looking to avoid lines for a beter fit — wear them under leggings, pencil skirts, bodycon dresses, and more. The low-waist underwear feels like a second skin, moving with your body without digging into your skin uncomfortably. You get five different colors in a pack for a super wallet-friendly price. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 5

16 This Lightweight Sweater With A Mock Neckline Amazon Essentials Lightweight Mock Turtleneck Amazon $23 See On Amazon Here’s a lightweight mock turtleneck sweater that looks amazing tucked into jeans, trousers, and pleated skirts. Knit from a soft cotton-blend yarn, the sweater has a slightly relaxed fit, and it makes for the ultimate layering piece. “Don't be afraid to layer items like a turtleneck, adding a jacket, and then a necklace on top,” says Havlik. “It is all about adding dimension!” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors and styles: 22

17 A Delicate Necklace With A Layered Look MEVECCO Layered Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon To achieve the layered look Havlik recommends, try this delicate two-layer pendant necklace — it will add an elegant touch to any ensemble. Plated in 18-karat gold, the subtle necklace can be paired with a mock turtleneck sweater, a V-neck blouse, or a simple T-shirt — the possibilities are endless. Choose from several unique pendant designs, including a heart, horseshoe, and crescent moon. Available colors and styles: 25

18 These Elegant Rhinestone Clips For Your Shoes & Purse kilofly Heel Clips (2 Pairs) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Havlik says that adding heel clips is an easy way to “transform your shoes.” Studded with sparkling rhinestones and faux gems, these shoe clips are perfect for jazzing up a pair of simple heels or ballet flats. They can even be clipped onto a basic clutch or purse to add a blingy touch. You get two pairs featuring different designs, giving you options for dressing up your accessories.

19 An Iron-On Adhesive For Hemming Your Clothes At Home HeatnBond Iron-On Hemming Tape Amazon $2 See On Amazon Before you ditch those pants because they’re too long, you might want to think about altering them. “Simple alterations can make a huge difference in your appearance,” says Erica Ball, personal stylist and creator of Erica Ball Style. With this iron-on hemming tape, you don’t even need to make a trip to the tailor — the heat from the iron creates a permanent bond with the fabric.

20 This Set Of Mesh Laundry Bags That Protect Your Delicates GOGOODA Mesh Laundry Bags (Set of 7) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Ball says, “Take care of your clothes so they look better and last longer. Wash your clothes in a mesh bag with gentle detergent and hang them to dry on a clothing rack.” So before tossing your lingerie and sweaters in the washing machine, it’s a good idea to place them in one of these zip-up mesh laundry bags first. Made of durable nylon, the bags allow water and soap to flow through, while also keeping your delicates from ripping or tangling. You get seven bags in different sizes, suiting all of your laundry needs.

21 Some Cream Shoe Polish That Restores Your Leather Boots Cadillac Select Shoe Polish Amazon $8 See On Amazon You don’t have to toss out your favorite pair of boots just because they’ve seen some wear and tear. “When your leather boots get worn, use inexpensive shoe polish to restore them,” advises Ball. This nourishing, cream-based formula allows you to buff out any scratches and scuffs on your shoes, while also adding plenty of shine. It comes in several shades to match your boots and other shoes to perfection. Available shades: 7

22 These Wet Wipes That Keep Sneakers Looking Fresh Wet Ones Wipes (80 Count) Amazon $8 See On Amazon While it’s nearly impossible to keep white sneakers completely dirt-free, Ball has an inexpensive remedy to keep them looking fresh: “Make sure your white sneakers stay clean by cleaning them with wet wipes,” she says. These antibacterial wipes remove surface dirt from your shoes, returning them to their crisp white appearance. Just pull one out and swipe your sneakers when you walk in the door.

23 A Set Of Dainty Layered Bracelets For Low-Key Style Turandoss 14-Karat Gold Layered Bracelets Amazon $14 See On Amazon When putting together an outfit, Ball believes that less is more: “Add simple accessories like delicate necklaces, bracelets, and earrings,” she says. “They can easily elevate a look.” This pair of dainty gold-plated bracelets can be paired with a laid-back tee-and-jeans combo, or they can be worn with a sweet sundress. There are plenty of yellow, rose, and white gold options to pick from. Available colors and styles: 32

24 The Handheld Garment Steamer That De-Wrinkles Your Clothes OGHom Handheld Clothes Steamer Amazon $26 See On Amazon Steaming your clothing is an effective way to smooth out wrinkles without having to haul out the ironing board. This handheld garment steamer heats up in just two minutes, providing up to 15 minutes of continuous steam. Ball suggests steaming your clothes once a week before hanging them with your other garments. “That way if you are rushing to get dressed, you aren't grabbing items that are wrinkled,” she says.

25 A Set Of Whitening Strips That Give Quick Results Crest 3D Vivid Plus Whitestrips (24 Count) Amazon $29 See On Amazon You’re never fully dressed without a smile, which is why professional film and television makeup artist Patty Bell recommends this teeth whitening treatment. “You can get great results with Crest Whitestrips,” says Bell, and reviewers seem to agree, as this classic treatment has a 4.6-star overall rating after having racked up more than 46,000 reviews. With daily application, you’ll see noticeable results in just 10 days, without having to shell out big bucks at the dentist.

26 This Primer That Creates A Smooth Complexion NYX Pore Filler Amazon $14 See On Amazon Use a primer underneath your foundation — or on its own — for a smooth-looking complexion. Ball recommends this silky, vitamin E-infused formula from NYX that creates a lightweight layer of coverage without feeling heavy or cakey. It’ll even make your foundation, highlighter, and blush last longer, so you won’t have to bother with reapplying.

27 The Tinted Dry Shampoo That Adds Temporary Color To Your Roots Batiste Tinted Dry Shampoo Amazon $8 See On Amazon Not only does this dry shampoo spruce up your hair in between washings, but it adds temporary pigment to your roots. Ball says, “I love Batiste tinted dry shampoo sprays to add fullness to the hair, reduce oil, and gently color the hair in between trips to the hairstylist.” The lightweight, waterless formula is easy to apply and doesn’t leave behind any white, powdery residue like some other formulas do. Available shades: Dark Hair, Brilliant Blonde, Beautiful Brunette

28 These Individual False Lashes That Look Surprisingly Natural Ardell Individual False Lashes Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you’ve shied away from false eyelashes in the past, Ball recommends these subtle, natural-looking individual lashes. “Ardell individual lashes are the secret sauce to fuller looking lashes used by celebrities worldwide!” says Ball. Instead of one uniform strip of lashes, you get over 100 individual lash flares, allowing you to add subtle fullness where you want. Plus, with this budget-friendly pack, you’ll be set for a while.

29 A Conditioning Primer For Thicker-Looking Lashes L'Oréal Voluminous Conditioning Lash Primer Amazon $7 See On Amazon Want a quick, easy way to boost your lashes (that doesn’t involve applying pounds of mascara)? Ball recommends L’Oréal’s conditioning lash primer for thicker-looking eyelashes. The lightweight formula is applied before your mascara, creating a base for dramatic length and volume that can’t be achieved with mascara alone.

30 The Comfy Straight-Leg Pants With Lots Of Stretch Yogipace Stretchy Straight-Leg Pants Amazon $39 See On Amazon While it’s tempting to throw on our favorite sweatpants when working from home, Monica Barnett, founder and chief image curator at Blueprint for Style, recommends wearing something a bit more tailored, but still comfortable — like these pocketed straight-leg yoga pants. “Instead of leggings or joggers, opt for straight-leg pants with enough stretch to be comfy while working at home but also polished enough to wear into the office for a casual or hybrid workday,” she says. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (select petite, short, long, tall, and extra-tall options)

Available colors: 11

31 This Turtleneck Sweater Dress You Can Dress Up Or Down Rocorose Turtleneck Sweater Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon Barnett says, “A fitted, midi-length sweater dress is ideal for going from Zoom calls to relaxing dinner to entertaining at home. “ She adds, “The accessories can be your focus to dress the look up or down.” Made from a soft ribbed viscose blend, this long-sleeve turtleneck sweater dress can take you from your work-from-home setup to an evening get-together with friends. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 24

32 A Pigmented Multistick For Cheeks, Lips & Eyes HAN Skincare Multistick Amazon $18 See On Amazon Formulated with moisturizing shea butter and vitamin E, this multistick adds vibrant pigment to your lips, cheeks, and eyes. “A multiple is a great way to get your ‘game face’ on in the morning because it's one item that can work on your lips for a little color along with your cheeks, and pop in the evening on your eyes,” Barnett explains. The compact size can be easily stashed in a purse, and it also takes up minimal space in a toiletry bag when you travel. Available shades: 7

33 The Cotton Button-Down Shirt That Looks Good With Everything Amazon Essentials Button-Down Poplin Shirt Amazn $25 See On Amazon “A great fitted, white shirt can be worn solo, layered under a sweater, or on top of a tee to work almost like a jacket,” says Barnett. “It can do so many things and matches everything!” This 100% cotton button-down shirt is a versatile wardrobe staple that can be worn in the office or on the weekends. The soft, tumbled material has a polished but lived-in feel as soon as you put it on. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

34 A Simple Button-Down With A High-Low Hem Riders by Lee Wrinkle-Free Tunic Amazon $26 See On Amazon Similar to the above pick, this simple white button-down can be paired with anything from jeans to work trousers to your favorite comfy leggings. The tunic-style top features patch pockets on the chest and a split high-low hem for an extra bit of style. Want to switch things up? This shirt also comes in two striped options. Available sizes: 1X — 3X

Available styles: 3

35 These Ceramic Hot Rollers That Create Voluminous Waves Conair Instant Heat Hot Rollers Amazon $20 See On Amazon Achieve beautiful, voluminous waves with these ceramic hot rollers that only take two minutes to heat up. “Heated curlers might seem like they take a long time to work. But if you heat up the bottom of the device while taking a shower, you can easily roll your hair once you jump out,” says Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist for The Right Hairstyles. The jumbo rollers come with a set of clips that hold them securely in place.

36 Some Microfiber Hair Towels You Can Use For Heat-Free Curls Turbie Twist Microfiber Hair Wraps (4-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon For heat-free curls, Abdullah suggests using these super absorbent microfiber hair wraps: “When you're done washing your hair, use a light coating of leave-in conditioner or a curl product,” she explains. “Put your head upside down and fold your hair into a microfiber turbie, accordion-style.” When your hair is dry, simply pull off the towel and let your soft curls fall around your face.

37 This Curl-Defining Cream That Nourishes Your Hair Garnier Fructis Curl Air Dry Cream (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon To follow Abdullah’s heat-free curling method, use this curl-defining cream from Garnier Fructis. Formulated with rich, nourishing coconut oil, the leave-in conditioner strengthens your strands, reduces frizz, and helps add definition. Apply it to your damp locks before throwing them up in a microfiber hair twist for best results.

38 These Denim Pants Extenders That Give You More Wiggle Room At The Waist Johnson & Smith Waistband Extenders (3-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you find that your favorite denim is feeling a little snug, New York-based personal stylist Lana Blanc suggests picking up these waistband extenders that she calls an “absolute GAME CHANGER.” The polyester-cotton panels come in light, medium, and dark washes, so you can get a great match, and the flexible sizing means you can add up to 2 inches to your waistband.

39 Some Braided Velvet Headbands For Those In-Between Hair Days Ivyu Headbands (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon When you haven’t washed your hair in a few days — and you’ve added as much dry shampoo as your locks can handle — Blanc suggests adding an accessory to conceal any excess oil. “Throw on a headband or a cute hat as part of your outfit (e.g. beret) and add another two days to your hair washing hiatus,” she says. These padded and braided velvet headbands are super cute and bring a unique texture to your ensemble. You get four colors in a pack, so you can switch it up when you like.