You Probably Didn't Realize These Problems In Your Home Are So Cheap & Easy To Fix

Sometimes there are so many little things to keep up with around the house that it’s tiring just to think about. But then there are those tasks that feel so impossible, you’re tempted to call a professional — or possibly the cavalry. Don’t despair, though: Just a few of these helpful problem-solving products is all it takes to vanquish these household challenges easily and for cheap.

Whether you have hard-to-reach places that require a good cleaning, or need to wedge more storage space into your already-crowded pantry or bedroom closet, you’ll find a fix here. This handy list of greatest hits will get you started with some of the best solutions to your toughest problems. So get shopping — you can thank me later.

1 Problem: Ceiling Fan Blades That Are Too High To Clean Solution: This Duster That Extends To 47 Inches Estilo Ceiling Fan Duster Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you’ve ever laid in bed at night and stared up at your ceiling fan, disgusted by the beards of dust you just can’t reach, this ceiling fan duster is for you. The handles extend to give you a reach of nearly 4 feet, so you don’t have to stand on a ladder to remove the grime. The fluffy microfiber head cleans both sides of the blade at once, and is removable for machine washing.

2 Problem: A Power Strip That Takes Up Floor Space Solution: This Compact Outlet Extender That Has Pivoting Sockets ECHOGEAR Pivoting Outlet Extender Amazon $15 See On Amazon That huge power strip near your entertainment center or under your desk isn’t just an eyesore, it’s also a trip and fall hazard. Boasting a 4.7-star overall rating, this outlet extender plugs right into a standard wall outlet and provides six pivoting sockets that allow you to plug in from any direction. High-level surge protection protects your electronics and appliances.

3 Problem: Morning Coffee That’s Tasting “Off” Solution: These Tablets That Remove Mineral Buildup From The Machine Affresh Coffee Maker Cleaner Tablets (3 Count) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Limescale and other hard water deposits in your coffee maker can leave your morning brew with an unpleasant taste. Clean your coffee maker by dropping in one of these tablets and running a cycle. Compatible with drip and single-serve brewers, it’ll remove those deposits and leave your machine fresh, so you get a delicious cup o’ joe every time.

4 Problem: A Kitchen Cabinet That’s Just A Mess Of Cookware Solution: A Pan Organizer That Puts Everything In Order MUDEELA Pan Organizer Rack Amazon $25 See On Amazon When you’re in a rush to prepare meals every night, it’s easy for your cookware to get into a snarled mess. The problem is, when you have to hunt through that mess for the particular skillet you need, it actually slows you down. This organizer rack solves that problem. It has eight height-adjustable tiers for everything from Dutch ovens to small frying pans, and can be set up either vertically or horizontally.

5 Problem: Furniture Legs That Are Scratching The Floors Solution: These Felt Pads That Protect Delicate Hardwoods X-Protector Felt Furniture Pads (133 Pieces) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Made from premium felt, these furniture pads adhere to the bottoms of your furniture legs to protect your floors from scratching and skid marks. They’re backed with ultra-strong adhesive and apply quickly and easily, and are so popular that they’ve racked up more than 60,000 reviews on Amazon. The set includes felt pads for both light and dark wood pieces.

6 Problem: A Heating Bill That’s Getting Expensive Solution: This Tiny Space Heater That’ll Keep You Toasty Amazon Basics Personal Space Heater Amazon $20 See On Amazon Cranking up the heat can add up to a high monthly bill, but this personal space heater can keep you warm without breaking the bank. The pint-size heater measures a mere 6 by 6 inches and features a no-frills on/off switch. Set this up nearby and you’ll be toasty — even if the rest of the house is a bit chilly.

7 Problem: Staying Organized Feels Just Impossible Solution: This Notebook That Helps You Stay On Track Dingbats Pro Notebook Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you’re a remote employee, you know that keeping your work-from-home life and your actual home life organized is almost impossible. Luckily, some bullet journaling with this notebook can get you organized on both fronts. The paper quality will lure you into getting your act together, and the dot-grid design makes it easy to jot down to-do lists and reminders. Available styles: 4

8 Problem: You Have To Crouch Down To Read The Measuring Cup Solution: This Angled Measuring Cup You Can Read From Above OXO Good Grips 2-Cup Angled Measuring Cup Amazon $9 See On Amazon Measuring liquids with standard cups can be a real pain — you’re constantly crouching down to check the level — and then everything splashes all over the place when you pour. The design geniuses at OXO have solved that problem with this measuring cup that has an angled design so you can read the level from above, and it delivers a tidy pour. The handle is thick and ergonomically designed, so you’ll love using this time and again. Available sizes: 1-cup, 2-cup, 4-cup

9 Problem: A Broom & Dustpan That’s Hard On Your Back Solution: A Matching Broom & Dustpan Set With Long Handles TreeLen Broom and Dustpan Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon Bending over to sweep everything into the dustpan could give even the most fit person a major backache. Make things easy on yourself by using this broom and dustpan set designed with long handles so you don’t have to stoop over anymore. The dustpan has cleaning bristles that whisk away debris from the broom, and both pieces snap together for upright storage. Available colors: 2

10 Problem: Colanders That Take Up So Much Space In Your Cabinet Solution: A Collapsible Strainer That’s More Compact Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Even the most beautiful stainless steel colanders are total space hogs in your cabinet, but this strainer collapses when not in use to take up a fraction of the real estate. Plus, it snaps onto any pot or bowl, so you can use both hands to tip it over and strain. Crafted from silicone, it’s heat resistant to 440 degrees Fahrenheit — so not only can you drain pasta and veggies, but you can also pour oil off of ground beef and other meats.

11 Problem: Remotes That Are Scattered All Over The Living Room Solution: A Remote Holder That Mounts To The Wall TotalMount Hole-Free Remote Holder Amazon $17 See On Amazon Organize the remotes for your television, stereo, sound bar, and everything else with this remote holder that mounts to your wall, where it gives you easy access to each one. Installation is fast and simple with the adhesive backing — no tools or hardware required. Available colors: 2

12 Problem: An Entryway That Gets Wet & Grimy Solution: This Entryway Mat That’s Ultra-Absorbent Lifewit Absorbent Indoor Doormat Amazon $23 See On Amazon Made from absorbent microfiber, this entryway doormat will stop every outdoor offender from making it inside to ruin your clean floors — including water, mud, and dirt. Not only is it super thirsty, but it’s backed with rubber so that it won’t slip around when you step on it. When it’s seen some wear and tear, it’s machine-washable for easy cleaning. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 3

13 Problem: Clothes That Come Out Of The Closet All Creased Solution: This Steamer That Releases Wrinkles Fast OGHom Handheld Clothes Steamer Amazon $26 See On Amazon Dealing with small closets can leave your clothes wrinkled and looking schlumpy, but let’s be honest — hauling out the ironing board is a drag. This handheld clothes steamer is just what you need to quickly release wrinkles. Suitable for use on a variety of materials, it heats up within two minutes, so you can be on your way fast.

14 Problem: Closets That Are Packed To The Gills Solution: These Pants Hangers That Hold Up To 5 Pairs Each MORALVE Pants Hangers (2-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon When your closet is overstuffed, it’s hard to find what you’re looking for, much less put together an outfit. These pants hangers make it easy to get more room back on your closet rod, since each one holds up to five pairs. They’re coated in nonslip material to keep items in place, and you can even use them for scarves. Available colors: 4

15 Problem: Your Don’t Have A Place To Put Your Drink Solution: An Armrest Tray That’s Like A Mini Coffee Table GEHE Sofa Arm Tray Amazon $30 See On Amazon You don’t have to give up sitting in your favorite chair just because there’s not a table nearby. Made from bamboo, this armrest tray gives you a place to put your snack or drink, so it doesn’t matter if you’re anywhere near a coffee table or not. The multi-slat design drapes easily over any-size armrest, and the nonslip surface on top keeps items securely in place.

16 Problem: Plants That Keep Dying Because You Forget To Water Them Solution: These Stakes That Release Water Gradually Blazin Indoor Plant Terra Cotta Watering Stakes (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Houseplants are so good for your indoor environment but it can be hard to remember to water them. These terra cotta watering stakes solve that problem: Simply fill them with water, and they gradually release it into the soil as needed to keep plants adequately hydrated. Plus, they look like adorable mushrooms — what’s not to love?

17 Problem: Small Holes In The Wall That Need To Be Patched Solution: This Hole Repair Kit That Makes The Job Easy 3M High-Strength Small Hole Repair Kit Amazon $12 See On Amazon So you’re redecorating or maybe moving out of your apartment, and what are you faced with? All those tiny holes in your walls from where your pictures and mirrors had been hanging. Trusted brand 3M has everything you need to fix those right up with this small hole repair kit. It includes spackle, a putty knife, and a sanding pad, so you can restore your walls to like-new condition.

18 Problem: Batteries That Are Hard To Find When You Need Them Solution: This Case That Keeps All Your Batteries In One Place The Battery Organizer Storage Case and Tester Amazon $19 See On Amazon With room for 93 batteries of various sizes, this organizing case will finally unite the batteries from your kitchen drawer, your desk, and your garage, so you can finally find the one you need when you need it. It even comes with a tester so you can make sure the battery is good to go before you bother to change it out. Available colors: 6

19 Problem: Water That Boils Over & Onto the Stove Solution: This Silicone Lid That Prevents Spillover MIBOW Spill Stopper Amazon $15 See On Amazon Constructed from silicone that’s heat-resistant to 460 degrees Fahrenheit, this spill stopper lid is designed to prevent overflow when you’re boiling a pot of water. Just place it over a pot of any size, and the contoured shape will keep water from going over the edges. You can even use this in the microwave.

20 Problem: A Bedroom That’s Hard To Navigate In The Dark Solution: This Bed Light That’s Motion-Activated Willed Dimmable Motion-Activated Bed Light Amazon $18 See On Amazon When you get up in the middle of the night for a snack or to go to the bathroom, it can be hard to see where you’re going. Enter this under-bed light that automatically illuminates the space when it senses motion, so you can find your way. The 5-foot strip is backed with ultra-strong 3M adhesive for easy installation, and you can dim the brightness to ensure it won’t wake up your partner.

21 Problem: A Spice Cabinet That’s Super Crowded Solution: This Lazy Susan With 2 Tiers Of Storage Space Estilo Stainless Steel 2-Tier Lazy Susan Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you can’t get to your cumin because you can’t reach anything in the back of your spice cabinet, it might be time to get this lazy Susan. Made from stainless steel, it has two tiers of storage space, and the 360-degree rotation makes it easy to find — and reach — whatever you’re looking for.

22 Problem: Hot Oven Racks That Burn Your Arms Solution: These Oven Rack Guards That Are Heat-Resistant LeeYean Oven Rack Shields (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you’ve ever accidentally burned yourself on the front of the oven rack while pulling out a pan of cookies, you know how painful that hot edge can be. These oven rack shields slip over the edges, so you’ll be less likely to make skin contact with those scorching racks. They’re crafted from BPA-free silicone and are heat-resistant to 446 degrees Fahrenheit. Available colors: 3

23 Problem: Kitty Litter That’s Being Tracked All Over The House Solution: This Mat That Traps It Right Outside The Box iPrimio Litter Trapper Mat Amazon $32 See On Amazon If your fluffy friend tracks kitty litter throughout your home, this two-layer litter trapper mat is a godsend. The top layer is perforated throughout, trapping litter as your cat’s paws walk across it. Litter remains sandwiched between the two layers until you’re ready to pick up the mat and dump it back into the box — no more underfoot crunch. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 2

24 Problem: Cabinets That Are Squeezed For Space Solution: These Racks That Mount Right To The Wall Greenco Wall-Mounted Racks (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Getting your home organized is a challenge, no matter which room of the house we’re talking about. These mesh racks are perfect for getting your spices or other small kitchen items in order, and prove especially helpful when you’ve run out of cupboard space. That said, they’re also ideal for use in the office for desk supplies, or in the bathroom for toiletries. Made from strong steel alloy, they’re easy to install in just minutes with the included hardware.

25 Problem: Furry Friends That Leave Smelly Stains Everywhere Solution: The Stain Remover That Cleans & Deodorizes Angry Orange Pet Stain Remover Amazon $20 See On Amazon I love my pets, but they definitely have accidents that leave behind smelly stains on my furniture and floors. This stain remover is an Amazon sensation for the way it lifts not only spots, but knocks out odors with the help of dissolving enzymes. It leaves behind a fresh citrus scent — so much better than the previous odor.

26 Problem: Drains That Keep Backing Up Solution: These Enzyme Sticks That Keep Drains Clear Green Gobbler BIO-Flow Drain Strips (24 Count) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Slow drains are so aggravating, but using harsh chemicals is no picnic either. Keep your drains clear with these eco-friendly drain strips that actually use clog-eating enzymes to munch through grease, fat, food scraps, hair, and whatever else might cause problems. Used once a month, they keep drains clear and smelling fresh.

27 Problem: Kitchen Knives That Are Dull Solution: This Knife Sharpening Kit That’s A Breeze To Use Benicci Premium Knife Sharpening Stone Kit Amazon $27 See On Amazon Not only are dull knives annoying when you’re trying to cook, but did you know that you’re more at risk of cutting yourself with a blade that’s not sharp? (Yikes!) Get this knife sharpening stone kit and getting your blades in shape will be easy. The kit includes a sharpening stone, a polishing stone, and an angle guide so you can quickly and accurately get the job done.

28 Problem: Makeup Brushes That Leave Behind Traces Of Old Color Solution: A Makeup Brush Cleaner That Both Washes & Dries Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $34 See On Amazon When your makeup brushes get dirty, they can not only leave traces of old colors on your face, they can also potentially spread bacteria. You’ve made an investment in those brushes, so clean them thoroughly with this automatic makeup brush cleaner. The kit comes with a washing bowl and adapters that fit brush handles of various sizes. The rotating mechanism will swish the bristles in the bowl, then spin them dry.

29 Problem: Fixtures That Are Stained With Hard Water Solution: This Stain Remover That Lifts Mineral Buildup Bioclean Hard Water Stain Remover Amazon $18 See On Amazon Hard water stains can really ruin the look of your bathroom, and they’re a huge challenge to clean, too. Fortunately, this stain remover really does the trick, working to lift limescale, phosphorous, calcium, and other mineral buildup, even if it’s been there for years. (It even works on soap scum.) It’s also excellent for hard water stains on outdoor furniture.

30 Problem: Hangers That Are Stretching Out The Necks Of Your Shirts Solution: These U-Shaped Hangers That Are Easy On Clothes ZOBER Rubber Plastic Hangers (20-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon There’s nothing worse than a hanger that’s stretched out the neck of your favorite top. Prevent that from happening with these U-shaped hangers that feature notches in the middle to accommodate narrow collars. (Genius.) The nonslip surface keeps items from sliding off, and the swiveling hooks make them easy to maneuver.

31 Problem: You’re Risking Cross-Contamination By Using One Cutting Board Solution: These Color-Coded Mats That Keep You Safe Cooler Kitchen Color-Coded Cutting Board Mats (Set of 4) Amazon $13 See On Amazon The last thing you want to do while cooking is accidentally contaminate the food by using the same cutting board for your veggies that you just used for poultry. Get these color-coded cutting board mats and you’ll never have to worry about cross-contamination again. (There are even food icons in each corner to keep you on track.) They’re durable and dishwasher-safe.

32 Problem: A Mattress That’s Vulnerable To Spills & Stains Solution: A Mattress Protector That’s Waterproof SafeRest Waterproof Mattress Protector Amazon $33 See On Amazon I love to enjoy a beverage (hey, even a glass of red wine) while streaming my favorite series while in bed. But it’s so easy to spill, and the last thing you want to spill on is an expensive mattress. This waterproof mattress protector guards against moisture, so your investment will be in good condition for years to come. Noiseless and soft, it prevents dust mites from getting into your mattress, too. No wonder it’s earned a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon. Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King,

33 Problem: Sharp Knives That Are Tricky To Scrub Solution: This Cutlery Cleaner That Protects Fingers Joseph Joseph Cutlery Cleaner Amazon $9 See On Amazon Any chef will tell you that your “good knives” shouldn’t go in the dishwasher, but how are you supposed to get those sharp edges clean? With this purpose-made cutlery cleaner, of course. It wraps around the blade to clean both sides at once, and scrubs away all leftover food debris with its bristles. Plus, your fingers will be protected from the blades, thanks to the large handle (just face the blade away from your hand). Use this for forks and spoons, too. Available colors: 2

34 Problem: Important Paperwork That’s Hard To Organize Solution: A Letter Tray That Keeps Everything Neat & Tidy Greenco Letter Tray Amazon $16 See On Amazon No matter how hard you try, it can feel impossible to get a handle on all your important papers, but this letter tray helps streamline the task. Made from durable metal mesh, it features three levels that make it a breeze to sort through ingoing mail, outgoing mail, bills, and anything else you need to keep track of.

35 Problem: A Bath Mat That’s A Little Lackluster Solution: This Memory Foam Bath Mat That Cradles Your Feet In Comfort Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $20 See On Amazon Crafted from plush memory foam, this bath mat is exactly what you need to protect your feet from the cold, hard floor when you step out of the bath or shower. The velvety microfiber cover is so soft and absorbent, so you can almost guarantee no water will get on the tile. This mat is machine-washable and features an anti-skid backing for safety. Available sizes: 8

Available colors: 22

36 Problem: Tight Spaces That Are Impossible To Clean Solution: This Cleaning Brush That Tackles The Details Trycooling Groove Gap Cleaning Brush Amazon $6 See On Amazon Getting dust and dirt out of tight spaces like window tracks, air vents, and the angle between your sink and counter can be a tricky task, but this gap cleaning brush makes it quick and easy. The narrow profile reaches into tight areas, and the elevated, ergonomically designed handle lets you really let you get in there while keeping your hand out of the way. Available colors: 2

37 Problem: Hardware That’s Not Within Reach When You Need It Solution: A Magnetic Wristband That Holds Hardware For You RAK Magnetic Hardware Wristband Amazon $22 See On Amazon It can be so frustrating when you’re knee-deep a DIY project and drop that one last screw you needed to complete the job. This magnetic wristband keeps all your hardware within (very) easy reach, so you never have to deal with that aggravation again. The strap is embedded with 10 powerful magnets and the Velcro closure means it fits wrists of most sizes.

38 Problem: Drafty Windows That Are Raising Your HVAC Bills Solution: This Weather-Sealing Tape That Adds Insulation XFasten Transparent Window Weather Sealing Tape Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re feeling a chill even when your windows are closed, there’s no question that those windows are letting out your precious heat and raising your HVAC bills. Stop the drafts with this transparent window sealing tape that keeps hot air in and cold air out (or in the summer, cold air in and hot air out). It applies easily and doesn’t leave any residue behind when removed.

39 Problem: Garlic Peels That Are Hard To Remove Solution: This Simple Gadget That Rolls The Peel Right Off MiTBA Garlic Peeler Amazon $7 See On Amazon Anyone who logs time in the kitchen knows that peeling garlic is a sticky, time-consuming experience that leaves your fingers with a long-lasting smell. This garlic peeler makes this aggravating task so easy — just put the clove inside the silicone tube, and roll it back and forth on your countertop while applying pressure. In just seconds, the clove will emerge, separated from the peel.