Shopping
You Probably Didn't Realize These Eyesores Around Your House Can Easily Be Fixed For Under $35
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
You’re bound to notice some eyesores around your home from time to time. For example, maybe you’re waiting for water to boil in the kitchen and realize there’s grease splattered on the wall behind the stove. Or maybe you’re Netflix marathoning and for the first time, you truly see that tangled nest of cords next to the entertainment center for what it is: a hot mess. Whatever the case, those nagging eyesores — and so many more — can be eradicated with these clever home fixes that won’t break the bank.
With just a few bucks, you can totally transform a space using things like fillable paint brush pens to spiff up your walls or a storage ottoman to quickly conceal clutter and provide extra seating for guests. So get ready to kiss those unwelcome home eyesores goodbye — these foolproof fixes are here to save the day.