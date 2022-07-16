Let’s say you’re in the mood to refresh your wardrobe a bit, and let’s also say that, like many of us, you’re working within a budget. If you’re not searching the digital racks of Amazon for your next new favorite pieces, you’re missing out on tons of affordable pieces that don’t look like they came from Amazon or in a box that might also have contained your deodorant refills and rechargeable batteries. In fact, you’d never guess these stylish pieces are under $35 on Amazon — this list is full of trendy tops, comfy and cute pants, sleek skirts and dresses, and even accessories, too. You can score a complete outfit for under $100, or simply grab the perfect new shirt to wear this weekend — or both.

1 This Keyhole Blouse With Puffy Mid-Length Sleeves SheIn Puff Sleeve Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon Part classic, part contemporary, this puff sleeve blouse has a crew neckline, keyhole button at the back, and elbow-length sleeves with cuffs for a relaxed yet polished fit. It’s super versatile, and with dozens of colors available, you can pick multiple faves. Heads up that it runs a bit small, according to reviewers, so just order accordingly. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 49

2 A Low-Key Tee With A V-Neckline & Ruffle Sleeves OFEEFAN Ruffle Sleeve V Neck Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you want the comfort of a tee with the polish of a blouse, look no further than this ruffle sleeve v-neck shirt. Breezy and practical, it comes in both solids and prints, so you can style accordingly, and you can wear it loose, tucked, or knotted for effortless, all-day looks. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 24

3 These Drawstring Pants With Pockets & A Relaxed, Wide Leg Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant Amazon $30 See On Amazon Slip on these linen blend drawstring pants with your favorite cami for weekend lounge days, or pair them with a favorite tee and jean jacket for a day of errands and outings. The wide leg keeps them feeling relaxed, while the functional drawstring and pockets ensure they’re practical, too. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors and styles: 12

4 This Ruched Crop Top With Puff Sleeves That Can Be Worn On Or Off The Shoulder LYANER Ruffle Sleeve Crop Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon This ruffled and ruched crop top will have you counting down to summer, sunshine, and outdoor concerts. You’ll enjoy customizing your look with on- or off-the-shoulder sleeves, and with the tie in the back that gives you a fun and flirty bow. Choose between solids or boho chic florals. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 41

5 An Ultra-Sleek Sleeveless Bodysuit With A Slight Halter Silhouette ReoRia Racerback Bodysuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon Few things are as sleek as a slim-fitting bodysuit, and this sleeveless racerback cut is a perfect example. It gives you that ultra-polished tuck-in look, and you never have to fuss with bunching or wrinkles. Plus, snaps make it easy to accommodate bathroom breaks so it’s great for on-the-go wear. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 18

6 This Skort Romper With A Tie Waist & Wrap-Style Top Relipop Tie Waist Ruffle Hem Romper Amazon $28 See On Amazon With the appearance and vibe of a dress but the functionality of shorts, this ruffle hem romper is the best of both worlds. The flowy material and loose cut shorts are light and airy, while the wrap waist and sleeve length options give off a cute yet contemporary vibe. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 21

7 A Ribbed V-Neck Sweater Tank That’s Stylishly Cropped The Drop Sylvie Rib Cropped Sweater Tank Amazon $30 See On Amazon With a v-neckline and back, this sleeveless cropped tank is stylish no matter how you look at it. The ribbed sweater material also gives it extra texture, and the coordinating cardigan and shorts (sold separately) give you plenty of options for styling. One five-star buyer gushed, “Love it! I’ve been looking for a cropped sweater top to go with high waisted jeans, and this is perfect in every way.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 3

8 This Slim-Fitting Tee With A Chic Square Neckline MANGOPOP Square Neck Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon With a form-fitting cut, multiple sleeve choices, and a plethora of color options, including neutrals and brights, this square neck top has all the makings of your next favorite shirt. Tuck it into your favorite skirt or jeans, or slip it under a blazer or cardigan for a perfect layered look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 17

9 A Short & Snug Bodycon Dress You Can Dress Up Or Down BTFBM Ruched Bodycon Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Great on its own, with a flowy cardigan, or with a chunky belt, this ruched bodycon dress is the perfect little black dress (or little color-of-your-choosing dress since it comes in a rainbow of colors). It’s soft, stretchy, and versatile enough for maternity wear, too. It’s even double-lined, which buyers are quick to praise. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 37

10 This Retro-Inspired Midi-Length Dress With Button Details MITILLY V Neck Midi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon A fitted waist, flared skirt, plus a variety of cute prints and patterns set this midi dress apart from the pack. The button-down front is pretty and practical, while the tie belt adds shape and style, too. If you have any weddings on your calendar, you’ll want this dress in your closet. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 17

11 This Relaxed Maxi With Side Slits & Spaghetti Straps HUSKARY Sleeveless Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you like your dresses to be long, loose, and low-key, this strappy maxi dress is for you. The classic straps and neckline, the side slits, and the summery vibe will have you constantly reaching for this dress. And the best part? It has pockets. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 46

12 An Easy-Breezy Button-Down With Vertical Stripes Astylish Button Down Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon With its classic design and sophisticated shape, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without this button-down top. The vertical stripe pattern adds personality, yet it’s still that perfect balance between casual and professional that allows you to style it either way — so it can go from brunch to the boardroom in a flash. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 46

13 A Strappy Button-Up Mini Dress That’s Perfect For Summer AlvaQ Button Down Mini Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon This short button-drown dress will have you eager for sunny days. Perfect for a beach stroll, farmer’s market, or coffee date, the combination of v-neckline, spaghetti straps, and oversized buttons is all charm — or check out the styles with long sleeves or waist ties. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 28

14 These On-Trend High-Waist Pants With A Cropped Hem GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants Amazon $33 See On Amazon These cropped paper bag waist pants feature a high waistband, matching tie belt, and chic ankle-length hem. Tuck in your favorite blouse, top them with a lightweight crop top, or tie your fav graphic tie, and enjoy their versatility (and your excellent taste). They even have functional pockets, and you can choose straight or rolled hem. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 55

15 This Short-Sleeved Maxi With An Elegant V-Neckline Amazon Essentials Surplice Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon What’s better than an easy breezy maxi dress? An easy breezy maxi dress with short sleeves and easy bra coverage. Choose among solid colors or floral patterns, and from standard or sustainably-sourced rayon material. It’s the kind of piece you can put on in the morning to feel stylish and comfortable all day. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors and styles: 20

16 These Strappy Espadrille Sandals With A Woven Patform SODA Open Toe Espadrille Sandals Amazon $27 See On Amazon Slip these open-toe espadrilles on and enjoy the feeling of instant vacation. They’re chic and summery with an ankle strap that’s both form and function. With a platform of roughly 1.25 inches, they have a slight lift that’s still easy to walk in. Plus, among the dozens of styles, you’ll find single and double strap options. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors and styles: 46

17 This Short & Fluttery Wrap Dress With A V-Neckline Relipop V Neck Mini Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This flirty wrap mini dress has a ruffled him, tie waist, and low v-neckline that pairs perfectly with a a delicate gold chain or two. Great for an outdoor wedding or summer picnic, the polyester-cotton blend is soft, and the wrap-style closure ensures you get a comfortable fit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 31

18 A Ruffled Blouse With A Casual Drawstring Collar Dokotoo Drawstring Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon This drawstring blouse is slouchy yet chic, with ruffled sleeves, a relaxed shape, and a functional drawstring neckline — leave it open for casual cool vibe, or tie it for a more blouse-y look when you’re dressing up or heading to work. Both long- and short-sleeve styles are available, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 41

19 These Wide-Leg Trousers With Sophisticated Pleats & A High Waist Tronjori Wide Leg Trousers Amazon $34 See On Amazon For a vintage vibe, these wide-leg trousers can’t be beat. The high waist pairs well with dressy, professional, or casual tops, while the front pleats and zip fly make make them both elegant and easy to wear. Choose among versatile solids, or patterns that give a pop of personality to your look, like checks, florals, and even faux animal prints. Available sizes: X-Small Short — 2X

Available colors and styles: 32

20 A Midi-Length Wrap Skirt With A Summery Slit Newchoice Split Wrap Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Tie this wrap skirt over a swimsuit for a chic cover-up or pair it with a crop top or blouse for a flirty warm-weather look. It’s a true wrap, so it’s light and breezy, while the mid-calf length separates it from other styles. One five-star reviewer described herself as, “Super impressed with this skirt ... I LOVE IT.” Available sizes: Small Short — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 23

21 These Versatile CZ Hoops That Shine Like Real Gems PAVOI Cubic Zirconia Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon If your ears are pierced, few things are more versatile than a pair of sparkling hoop earrings — you can wear them any day of the week. This set is a great option with cubic zirconia encircling the entirety of the hoop, posts that clasp, and gold-plated hardware in a variety of color choices. Available sizes: 20mm — 30mm

Available colors and styles: 6

22 This Pleated Wrap Dress That Will Have You Event-Ready In An Instant POSESHE Wrap Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon With this elegant wrap dress in your closet, you’ll never worry about not having the right thing to wear. It has a sculpted crossover neckline, gathered waist, and pleated faux-wrap skirt. Choose between sleeveless or long-sleeved options, and from solids or prints. Plus, it’s machine-washable, so you can skip the dry cleaner post-party. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors and styles: 35

23 A Bodycon Cami Dress With An Asymmetrical Hem Verdusa Asymmetrical Bodycon Cami Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Available in a rainbow of colors, this asymmetrical mini dress is the perfect choice to slip on for date night, club night, or bachelorette party. It has a slim fit and spaghetti straps, plus a ruched, gathered waist for shape and style. Multiple buyers raved about the fit (as well as the confidence boost it gave them). Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 43

24 This Light & Airy V-Neck Blouse With Lacy Detailing Dokotoo V Neck Lace Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon The lacy texture of this v-neck blouse gives it a trendy boho vibe, and you’ll love tucking it into your favorite jeans or shorts, or pairing it with a summery skirt. The short sleeves have a bit of puff at the shoulder, and there’s no stretch to the material, so you get a true blouse look and feel. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 15

25 These Colorful Palazzo Pants With Pockets & A High Waist Urban CoCo Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you like your pants to be bright, comfy, and stylish, look no further than these wide leg palazzo pants. They have a high elastic waist and functional side pockets. With patterns ranging from feathers and florals to animal prints and stripes, you’ll be looking for excuses to wear them. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 19

26 These Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings That You Can Wear With Literally Anything FAMARINE 14K Gold Plated Hoop Earrings Amazon $13 See On Amazon Like classic pair of worn-in jeans or your favorite little black dress, a pair of gold-plated hoop earrings are a wardrobe basic that will be your next go-to. This set features chunky hoops that are wider at the bottom, along with posts that fasten to the hoops (so you’ll never lose those tiny earring backs). Available sizes: One Size

Available colors and styles: 9

27 A Versatile Mini Dress With Open Shoulders & Bell Sleeves ONEYIM Off Shoulder Mini Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Be warned, this off-the-shoulder mini dress will have you planning photo shoots in flower fields. It has a stretchy bodice, bell sleeves, and a flowy skirt that pairs well with boots, sandals, heels, and booties. If you’re looking for that perfect ‘90s throwback, you won’t want to miss the sunflower print. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 21

28 This A-Line Midi-Length Skirt With A Side Slit Floerns Split A Line Midi Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon For a versatile piece that you can wear with tennies in the spring, sandals in the summer, boots in the fall, this midi a-line skirt has you covered. The high waist has a button closure for a snug fit, and the side slit gives you added style and room to move. One five-star reviewer raved, “Really beautiful skirt ... I love it I love it I love it!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 52

29 These Classic Cork Slide Sandals With Metal Buckles CUSHIONAIRE Lane Cork Footbed Sandal Amazon $30 See On Amazon Slip these cork sandals on in the morning and be good to go all day. They’re durable, comfortable, and classic, giving you a similar look and feel to far more expensive brands. With a range of earth tones to choose from, you’ll especially appreciate the adjustable straps and functional metal buckle accents. Available sizes: 5 — 13 Wide

Available colors and styles: 24

30 These Ankle-Grazing Elastic Waist Pants With Pockets Dokotoo Elastic Waist Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon These relaxed, elastic waist pants come with either a gathered or loose hem, giving you the look of joggers or wider leg pants, and you have the choice of a paperbag style waist with a drawstring or buttons, or a plain elastic waist, too. Pair them with a crop top or slim bodysuit for an on-trend, summery style. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 18

31 A Tiered Skirt With A Flirty Ruffled Hem BTFBM High Low Ruffle Hem Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon Pull this chic ruffle skirt on and instantly elevate your spring and summer looks. The tiered, asymmetrical hem and side slit adds personality and style, while the elastic waistband ensures it’s comfortable, too. Among the prints, you can pick from florals and boho patterns. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 26

32 This Peplum Wrap Top With A Tie Waist Romwe Tie Peplum Wrap Blouse Amazon $31 See On Amazon Go from day to night with this peplum wrap blouse. The matching tie belt gives this top shape and style, and you can pick between long gathered sleeves or flowy elbow-length sleeves. Pair it with jeans or shorts for a day or shopping or a lunch out, or wear with slacks for a day in the office. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X

Available colors and styles: 16

33 A Chiffon Blouse With Ruffled Sleeves & A V-Neckline Alice CO Chiffon Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon The charming frilly cap sleeves of this chiffon blouse add extra personality and pizzazz and — fair warning — may inspire a few shoulder shimmies throughout your day. Wear it loose with leggings or tucked in with jeans, shorts, or slacks, and be ready for work or play. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 11

34 These Straight-Leg Pants That Are The Ultimate Dress-Up & Dress-Down Basic Lee Relaxed Fit All Day Straight Leg Pant Amazon $29 See On Amazon After adding these straight leg pants to your closet, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without them. A wardrobe staple, the classic straight leg cut, zip fly, and functional pockets are versatile enough to be worn with your trendiest tops or your most work-friendly shirts. Available sizes: 2 — 20 Long

Available colors and styles: 14

35 This Frilly Blouse With Ruffled Sleeves & A Bow Feature Romwe Bow Tie Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon Tie the bow at the neck of this ruffled blouse or leave it loose and low-key — either way, you can’t go wrong. The frilled cap sleeves also give it added charm, and you’ll agree with the buyers that rave about the look, feel, and versatility of it. Many tout it as a perfect work shirt, too. Available sizes: X-Small— 4X-Large Plus

Available colors and styles: 25

36 A Set Of Gold-Plated Rings That Range From Chunky To Chunkier MOROYA Gold Rings (10 Pieces) Amazon $14 See On Amazon With enough choices for every finger, this set of brass gold-plated rings comes in either a gold or silver finish. Slip a single ring on one hand, layer them, or opt for multiples — the sky’s practically the limit when you have 10 unique choices. Available sizes: One Size (fits ring sizes 7-9)

Available colors and styles: 2 sets of 10

37 A Mini Dress With A Front-Knotting Bow That Adds Style & Sass AlvaQ Knot Front Mini Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This knot front mini dress will have you eager for sunny days and warm weather. It’s light and airy, and it features a tie front that can give you a custom look — or you can opt for the low v-neck version if you prefer. With long-sleeves and a swingy skirt, it pairs well it with sandals, heels, or booties. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 24

38 This Pretty & Practical Clutch Handbag That Has Room For All Your Essentials Barabum Classic HandBag Amazon $18 See On Amazon The right purse can make or break an outfit, which is what makes this classic clutch handbag a great option. It has a subtle retro vibe, faux crocodile leather, a zip closure, and a matching strap. It’s roughly 11 inches in length, so it’s perfect for tucking under your arm. Available sizes: One Size

Available colors and styles: 11

39 A Pleated Midi-Length Skirt With An A-Line Cut Kate Kasin Pleated A Line Skirt Amazon $34 See On Amazon This pleated midi skirt is part vintage, all versatility. The classic A-line shape makes it easy to style and match, and the elastic waist ensures that it’s comfortable, too. You’ll feel just as good wearing it with a blouse and heels to a work party, as you will knotting a concert tee and slipping on sandals for a coffee run. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 47

40 These Bootcut Pants For The Perfect Blend Of Fit & Flare Rafaella Gabardine Bootcut Dress Pants Amazon $29 See On Amazon Not only do these bootcut dress pants have a 20-inch leg opening, but they promise a curvy fit in the waist and hips, too — so you’ll feel good in them in more than one way. They’re great work pants (as confirmed by multiple five-star buyers), and they’re machine-washable, too. Available sizes: 4 — 16

Available colors and styles: 12

41 This Chiffon Blouse With Flowy Batwing Sleeves & A Round Neckline IN'VOLAND Batwing Chiffon Blouse Amazon $30 See On Amazon This double-layered chiffon blouse is the perfect mix of simple and sophisticated, thanks to its chic batwing sleeves, round neckline, and tunic-style cut. The sheer outer layer and comfy inner layer work perfectly to create a stylish and modest look. Choose between luxe jewel-tone solids (dibs on the light green and purple) or romantic flower patterns. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors and styles: 20

42 A Classic Crossbody Bag That Makes A Great Everyday Purse LOVEVOOK Double Zip Top Handle Crossbody Bag Amazon $27 See On Amazon You’ll love how this zip-top dome purse gives you the ability to grab it and go, thanks to its practical size, double handles, and functional shape. It’s made of vegan leather and also features metal hardware and a removable crossbody strap. Inner pockets also make for easy organizing, too. Available sizes: One Size

Available colors and styles: 19

43 These Chic Sunglasses With Classic Frames That Never Go Out Of Style WOWSUN Round Polarized Sunglasses (2 Pairs) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Why settle for a single pair of round sunglasses when you can buy two pairs of round sunglasses for such a reasonable price? That’s one for your bag and one for the car. What’s more, the lenses are polarized for protection, and the classic, round frame shape is a timeless style you can confidently reach for year after year. Available sizes: One size

Available colors and styles: 31 (including single pairs)

44 A V-Neck Tunic Blouse With Sleeves That Are Perfect For Cuffing Timeson V Neck Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon This work-friendly chiffon blouse has a v-neck collar, a long hem that’s great worn loose or tucked, plus buttons on the sleeves so your cuffs stay perfectly rolled for the entire day. Multiple buyers rave about the fit and feel of this shirt, with one five-star reviewer noting, “This blouse was a literal lifesaver in several areas.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 22