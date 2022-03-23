You'll Get Compliments For Years On These 45 Timeless Pieces & They're All Under $35

While sometimes it’s fun to branch out and lean into trends, I love having trusted “go with everything” pieces in the mix that I can count on. Like, no matter the day, I know my favorite jeans, my trusted heathered V-neck T-shirts, and my denim jacket are there for me. If this sounds at all familiar to you, and you like to have a closet full of tried and true choices, then you’ll appreciate the 45 timeless pieces on this list (and their under $35 price tags!). You’ll find everything from casual weekend clothes that will be among the first you reach for after laundry day, to dressy work and date night clothes that feel as good as they look.

And what’s especially great about everything here is that, not only can you assemble tons of great outfits from these pieces (capsule wardrobe, anyone?), but you can buy with confidence knowing that they’ll go well with things you already own, too.

Lastly, a gentle warning: This is a dangerous collection of clothes. As a commerce writer, I’ve spent my fair share of time shopping online, and it was nearly impossible to resist some of the MVPs listed here. You’ve been warned.

1 A Short-Sleeve Button-Up You Can Wear For Work & Play Goodthreads Washed Cotton Short-Sleeve Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon This cotton shirt can be tucked in for a day at the office, and then you can switch to loose and knotted for an evening out. Among the styles and patterns you’ll find neutrals and stripes, and according to buyers, the cotton material is easy to wash and maintain, too. It’ll be your next wardrobe staple. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2 This Versatile Top With A Statement Neckline MANGOPOP Long Sleeve Square Neck Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Whether you go with the short- or long-sleeved version, you’ll find tons of ways to wear this square neck top — and look chic however you do. Tuck it into a pencil skirt when you have a day of meetings, then wear it with shorts or jeans for errands on the weekend. Buyers especially love how well the stretchy material fits. Available colors and styles: 23

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

3 A Breezy Dress That Goes Great With Sandals Or Sneakers Amazon Essentials Cap-Sleeve Faux-Wrap Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Along with a swingy shape, side tie, and V-neckline, this effortless faux wrap dress also has everyone’s favorite dress feature: pockets. Buyers also rave about how well it fits and how nicely it washes. Plus, among the print options you’ll find a mix of florals and solids, and even leopard print. Available colors and styles: 23

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

4 A Vintage-Fabulous Swing Skirt With Pleats Kate Kasin Pleated Swing Skirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon With a comfy elastic waistband and a mid-length hem that’s pretty, practical, and perfect for spring, this swingy pleated skirt will be your new go-to. The expansive array of colors and patterns gives you tons of options to wear it for everything from an outdoor concert to a winter cocktail party over tights. Buyers noted that it travels well, too. Available colors and styles: 54

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5 An Elegant Chiffon Blouse In Pretty, Playful Prints Romwe Chiffon Tie Blouse Amazon $13 See On Amazon This chiffon blouse has a cute tie at the neckline, and fluttery sleeves that add a romantic touch. Tuck it in for a polished vibe, or keep it loose and flowy for a more casual look. Among the choices, you’ll find ruffled collars, heart patterns, stripes, and florals. Available colors and styles: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 A Flouncy V-Neck Tunic That Goes Great With Jeans, Leggings, & Skirts ALLEGRACE Short Sleeve Tunic Amazon $20 See On Amazon Available in florals, solids, and a sprinkling of other patterns, this swingy short-sleeve tunic has a faux wrap neckline and gathered waist with pleats. Enthusiastic buyers rave about how nicely it fits and how comfortable it is. Even better, it’s machine washable and easy to take care of, too. Available colors and styles: 12

Available sizes: 1X — 4X

7 This Classic Cardigan That’s Perfect For Layering Amazon Essentials Lightweight V-Neck Cardigan Amazon $23 See On Amazon The classic shape of this lightweight V-neck cardigan looks just as good over concert tees and combat boots as it does over dresses and work tops, and the rainbow of available colors gives you tons of options for styling. According to buyers, it’s great for spring and breezy summer days. Available colors and styles: 27

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

8 A Low-Key T-Shirt Dress That Will Be In Heavy Rotation When It’s Warm Out Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoopneck Swing Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon When it’s mild out, you’ll love having this easy-breezy T-shirt dress in your life. The loose cut is fun yet forgiving, and you’ll feel just as good wearing it with sneakers as you will layering it with leggings and boots. The scoop neckline, flared silhouette, and jersey material make it a piece you’ll love pulling out every year when the days get longer. Available colors and styles: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

9 These Work-Friendly Pants With A High Waist & Touch Of Stretch SweatyRocks High Waisted Work Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon These high-waisted pants come in a variety of plaids, stripes, polka dots, and more, so anyone who needs to stock up on business attire, look no further. The wide waistband and ankle length pairs well with slim tops and heels, and they promise to be soft and have some stretch, too. Available colors and styles: 27

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10 These Classic Sneakers That Go With Nearly Everything ZGR Canvas Sneaker Amazon $20 See On Amazon These canvas sneakers are nearly identical to more expensive name brands, but for a fraction of the cost. They look great with a sundress and denim jacket, or with jeans and a graphic tee. Plus, they promise to be comfortable and breathable, and feature a non-slip rubber sole. Over 17,000 fans rate them a perfect five stars. Available colors and styles: 22

Available sizes: 5 — 11

11 These MVP Jeans You Can Wear For Years To Come GLORIA VANDERBILT Classic Amanda High Rise Tapered Jean Amazon $20 See On Amazon For anyone else who was as thrilled as I was to see high rise jeans come back full force, these classic tapered jeans are here for us. They’ve got all the makings of your next favorite pants — pockets, a zip fly, belt loops, a slew of colors and patterns available — plus a variety of lengths and fits to choose from. They’re about as versatile as pants come. Available colors and styles: 51

Available sizes: 4 — 24

12 This Chic, Stretchy Pencil Skirt With Wide Waistband Hybrid & Company Nylon Ponte Stretch Pencil Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon This best-selling pencil skirt is sleek and stretchy, and and is available with either a slim fit all the way through, or with a flirty flare. It falls just below the knee, so it’s work appropriate and yet still versatile enough to add a knotted T-shirt and sneakers on the weekend, too. Available colors and styles: 30

Available sizes: Small — 5X

13 An Easy-Breezy Maxi Dress With Fluttery Ruffles BerryGo V Neck Ruffle Wrap Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon What’s better than a flirty, maxi-length wrap dress? A flirty, maxi-length wrap dress in a romantic floral print with ruffles. With dozens of patterns and prints available, you’ll be covered for all the springy and summery botanicals your heart desires. There are also velvet options if you’re in need of a more fall-friendly or wintery look. Available colors and styles: 45

Available sizes: 0 — 22 Plus

14 This Romantic Blouse With Sweet Florals & Puff Sleeves Romwe Puff Sleeve Blouse Amazon $18 See On Amazon This dainty puff sleeve blouse has a bit of cottagecore vibe to it, and you’ll feel right at home wearing it with jeans, shorts, skirts, or even under a cute pair of linen overalls. The plethora of floral patterns are perfect for spring and summer so just be warned, you might be tempted to pick up a few. Available colors and styles: 26

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

15 A Chunky Cable Knit Cardigan For Cozying Up On Cool Nights ZESICA Cable Knit Cardigan Amazon $20 See On Amazon This cable knit coat cardigan has all the right details to make it a timeless addition to your wardrobe: texture, warmth, pockets, cute buttons, and a variety of rich, gorgeous colors to choose from (dibs on plum). You’ll also appreciate the loose fit, thick hem, and ribbed cuffs that add a little something extra. Available colors and styles: 24

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 A Fluttery Chiffon Blouse With Sophisticated Wrap Belt Romwe Tie Waist Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon This tie-waist blouse is a cute shirt and accessory all in one. The round neck, fluttery sleeves, and fitted waist make it both classic and contemporary. Also heads-up, some of the shades are more sheer than others, so have a cami at the ready if that’s not your preference. Available colors and styles: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

17 A Classic Button-Down — With Hidden Buttons Riders by Lee Indigo Easy Care ¾ Sleeve Woven Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon It’s a truth universally acknowledged that when you have a staple button-down shirt, you’ll find tons of opportunities to wear it. You’ll fit right in at professional events and casual brunches, and everything in between. Plus, this particular style boasts a hidden button placket to prevent gapping. Available colors and styles: 7

Available sizes: Small — 4X

18 An Elegant Puff-Sleeve Tee Top In Every Color Of The Rainbow WDIRARA Puff Sleeve Square Neck Short Sleeve Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon The combination of puff sleeves, a square neck, and a slim cut will turn this T-shirt comfy, short-sleeved top into your next wardrobe staple. With literally dozens of styles to choose from in a variety of solids and prints, you’ll be able to have a different one for every day of the month. Available colors and styles: 37

Available sizes: XX-Small — 4X-Large Plus

19 This Cropped Cardigan That Gives Off Retro Vibes GRACE KARIN Cropped Cardigan Amazon $26 See On Amazon Great for slipping on over a summery dress, a high-waisted skirt, or wearing with jeans and a bra top, you’ll want to keep this cropped cardigan in rotation all year. It buttons up to a V-neck and is available in both short and long sleeve styles to suit your look. Available colors and styles: 27

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

20 A Sleek Sheath That Goes From Interviews To Parties Miusol Slim Pencil Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon It’s hard to go wrong with a classic little black pencil dress. Or in this case, a little dress in the color of your choice. This versatile piece has a zip closure, gathered waist, and sleeveless silhouette that you’ll find so easy to style. Plus, it’s machine washable for breezy care. Available colors and styles: 12

Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

21 A Staple Crossbody Bag You Won’t Want To Leave Home Without FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon This crossbody purse has a long strap, gold hardware accents, and multiple pockets to organize all your essentials when on the go. It comes in soft faux leather, and even better, is offered in everything from neutrals like brown and black, to rich jewel tones like teal and purple, to pastels like lavender and mint. At 20 bucks a pop, you could grab one to match every fit. Available colors and styles: 30

Available sizes: One Size

22 This Cable-Knit Sweater You’ll Want To Curl Up In On Chilly Mornings Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Long-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon You’ll be thrilled when breezy days roll in if you have this fisherman sweater in your closet. It’s warm, comfortable, and features textured stitching throughout the body and sleeves. Not only are buyers pleased with it, but many raved about how it looks more expensive than it actually is. Available colors and styles: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

23 This Stretchy Sweater With Adorable Ruffles At Collar, Cuffs, & Hem GRACE KARIN Stretchy Long Sleeve Pullover Sweater Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon The ruffles on this lightweight pullover sweater give it extra charm, while the body-hugging silhouette keeps it classic. The stretchy material is soft and comfortable, and it’s great for layering or wearing on its own. Among the colors and patterns, you’ll also find different sleeve options, too. Available colors and styles: 43

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

24 A Mid-Length Pull-On Skirt With Subtle Slits Amazon Essentials Pull on Knit Midi Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon This pretty and practical midi skirt hits just below the knee and has small slits so you can comfortably move in it. You can wear it with sandals and a tank for a day at the beach, or a tee and denim jacket for a day of errands and shopping. It’s lightweight, so keep in mind that you may want to break out the slip from the back of your closet, too. Available colors and styles: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

25 These Gold-Plated Hoops You Can Wear With Anything PAVOI 14K Gold Plated 925 Sterling Silver Post Lightweight Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon These 14K gold plated hoops are the LBD or comfy jeans of your jewelry box. They’re lightweight, versatile, and classic. Different colors of gold are available, and they have sterling silver posts, so they’re easy on your ears, too. As one reviewer said, “Beautiful and just the right size for everyday wear.” Available colors and styles: 4

Available sizes: 20mm — 30mm

26 A Pair Of Wide Leg Jeans To Dress Up Your Denim Looks Woman Within Wide Leg Jean Amazon $29 See On Amazon These on-trend wide-leg cotton jeans have a two-button fly, classic contrast stitching, and smooth pockets. They also have a bit of stretch, and are a great option for anyone ready for a break from skinny jeans. One reviewer raved, “I really love these jeans! The weight of the denim is great, the style is also exactly right and the hem on the legs is very nice.” Available colors and styles: 5

Available sizes: 12 Plus — 28 Plus Tall

27 A Casually Pretty Peplum Top With Different Sleeve Options For G and PL Peplum Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon With a flirty ruffle starting at the waist, this peplum top is great for the days when you want to be both casual and cute. The range of colors and floral prints gives you tons of options, and there are both sleeveless and short-sleeve choices, too. One buyer dubbed it a “[p]erfect everyday top with a little extra.” Available colors and styles: 22

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

28 A Pleated Blouse With A Chic Silhouette Milumia Pleated Cap Sleeve Blouse Amazon $21 See On Amazon The round neck and pleated front of this cap sleeve blouse give it just the right balance of polished and pretty. Add in the keyhole button at the back, and variety of jewel tones and bright color options, and you have the makings of a classic piece you’ll reach for year after year. Available colors and styles: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

29 This V-Neck Dress With A Twist For Your Next Evening Out Floerns Twist Front Midi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon The gathered twist at the waist of this midi dress gives it a gorgeous shape, and the stretchy material makes it easy to move in. Multiple buyers shared that it was the perfect dress to wear as a wedding guest (while recommending a plan for avoiding panty lines). Available colors and styles: 25

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

30 These Comfy Pull-On Pants You’ll Be Tempted To Wear All-Day, Every Day Lands' End Sport Knit High Rise Elastic Waist Pull On Pants Amazon $23 See On Amazon According to the brand, these elastic waist pants promise to fit like sweats while looking like dress pants — which basically describes my dream fit. Plus, they have roomy pockets, comfy material, and a stretchy waistband, but with a more polished cut than sweats or yoga pants. Available colors and styles: 28

Available sizes: X-Small Petite — 3X-Large

31 These Sandal Slides That Will Be Your Warm Weather Go-To Amazon Essentials H Band Flat Sandal Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an excuse to get a pedicure, allow me to present these classic, faux leather sandals. Unlike flip-flops, the H-shaped strap gives them a bit of charm while also providing more stability. Plus, since they slip right on, you can pop your feet in while your hands are full with beach towels, drinks, and magazines. Available colors and styles: 4

Available sizes: 5 — 13

32 A Button-Down Tank Dress With Flirty Flared Skirt MITILLY Sleeveless Button Down Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Speaking of cute summery styles, this sleeveless dress with decorative button accents is the perfect dress for going straight from the beach to dinner. The tiered ruffle is flirty and romantic, and the V-neckline and tank sleeves are great for sunny days and warm nights. Add a cardigan and you’ll be good to go. Available colors and styles: 20

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

33 A Pair Of Sophisticated Mules With Buckle Accents Amazon Essentials Buckle Mule Amazon $27 See On Amazon These chic slip-on mules instantly elevate almost any outfit, from skirts and suits to jeans and tees. With gold buckle detailing plus a traditional shape and style, they manage to be both modern yet classic. Among the colors and styles there’s faux crocodile, faux leather, and even leopard print. Available colors and styles: 5

Available sizes: 5 — 15

34 This Flouncy Drawstring Top In A Ton Of Prints & Patterns Dokotoo Floral Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon With a V-neck collar and loose ties at the neck, this floral top can be worn in multiple ways — tucked and tied, or relaxed and flowy. It’s offered in both short- and long-sleeved styles, plus there are dozens of cute patterns to pick from, including a variety of florals and botanicals. Available colors and styles: 38

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

35 A V-Neck Tunic With Sleeves Made For Cuffing Halife V Neck Tunic Amazon $28 See On Amazon This V-neck tunic is shaped like a classic dress shirt, so if you want the vibe without the hassle of buttons or potential for gaps, you’ll love this choice. The polyester/spandex blend means it’s stretchy and comfortable, so you’ll feel good wearing it all day at the office and out for dinner afterwards, too. Available colors and styles: 25

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

36 This Classic Ribbed Turtleneck That Will Never Go Out Of Style v28 Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with a timeless turtleneck sweater. It’s sleek and slim-fitting, with vertical ribbing, and the colors available are rich and bright. You can opt for long sleeves, elbow-length, or even a mini-dress version of this sweater. One buyer even declared, “This is the best thing I've ever bought.” Available colors and styles: 43

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

37 A Fashion-Forward Cold Shoulder Tunic With A Swingy Hem ALLEGRACE Cold Shoulder Tunic Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon This cold shoulder top is roomy and relaxed, with short sleeves and a flared hem. The fabric promises to be soft, stretchy, and breathable, with multiple buyers heartily endorsing it as a great summer top. It’s perfect with leggings or jeans, and you have multiple prints, patterns, and solids to choose from. Available colors and styles: 28

Available sizes: 1X — 4x

38 These Stretchy Twill Pants That Are Chic & Comfortable Dickies Flat Front Stretch Twill Pant Slim Fit Bootcut Amazon $30 See On Amazon These slim-fit bootcut pants have all the makings of your next trusted pair of work pants. They have just the right amount of stretch, a midrise cut, a slim-fitting waist and thigh, and a subtle flare at the hem. They also have pockets, and a sleek hook and eye closure. Available colors and styles: 2

Available sizes: 2 — 24

39 This Sweet, Double-Layered Chiffon Blouse With Fluttery Sleeves Alice CO Chiffon Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a double-layer that gives the hem an instant layered look, this chiffon blouse is equal parts classic and contemporary. The V-neckline, loose sleeves and split back seam give it a flirty touch, and it looks great tucked in or out. It makes an ideal summer shirt on its own, or a perfect top to layer for work. Available colors and styles: 11

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

40 This Dainty Necklace Set That’s Made To Layer Turandoss Layered Necklace Amazon $15 See On Amazon This set of three 14K gold-plated layering necklaces looks polished worn together, and delicate if you wear one solo. The three different lengths work well for a host of necklines. With pearl beading, a luminous bar, and a hammered disc in the mix, each is chic and sophisticated — one reviewer described the set as “simple and beautiful.” Available colors and styles: 33

Available sizes: 1X — 4X

41 This Eye-Catching Button-Down With Bold Vertical Stripe Pattern Astylish Button Down Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon A nice button down top is almost always a safe bet, and they’re so versatile — you can wear them tucked or untucked, knotted or loose, buttoned-up or open as a top layer, with sleeves cuffed or rolled down. What makes this particular option special is the vertical stripes, which add a pop of color and personality. Available colors and styles: 27

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

42 These Block Heel Pumps With A Slight Vintage Vibe Olivia K Block Heel Pump Amazon $33 See On Amazon A tried and true pair of high heel pumps is a wardrobe staple for most of us, and the round toe and block heel shape of this pair makes them stylish and sturdy. At roughly 3.5 inches high, they offer a nice, elegant lift, with a heel that gives you stability, too. Available colors and styles: 6

Available sizes: 5 — 10

43 A Pair Of Low-Key Joggers That Are Comfy Casual Leggings Depot Jogger Sweatpants Amazon $15 See On Amazon These best-selling jogger sweatpants are cute, comfy, and cozy — the ideal combo. Not only that, they’re stretchy, have a functional drawstring, and pockets on each side that are large enough to hold essentials. With multiple styles and lengths to choose from they’re great for workouts, low-key days at home, and everything in between. Available colors and styles: 150+

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

44 This Relaxed Tunic Top You Can Layer Or Wear On Its Own U.Vomade Tunic Top Amazon $30 See On Amazon With the comfort of a classic tee but a with a slightly more polished look, this V-neck tunic top pairs great with leggings and jeans when loose, or skirts and shorts when tucked. Multiple buyers raved about how comfortable it is, and how many compliments they received when wearing it. Available colors and styles: 39

Available sizes: Medium — 4X