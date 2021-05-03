Zara fans have something major to get excited about: The retailer is finally dropping a beauty line on May 12. While this isn’t the first time that the company has dabbled outside of the fashion industry, Zara’s new beauty products comprise the brand’s very first comprehensive collection. And you’ll have no shortage of options when it comes to color: The launch includes highly-pigmented products for the eyes, lips, face, and nails in over 130 hues.

For creative direction during the development process, Zara tapped beauty industry veteran Diane Kendal — the makeup mastermind behind countless editorials and runway looks for designers like Balenciaga, Marc Jacobs, and Calvin Klein. “Zara has always reached such a diverse audience, and I wanted to bring that same big vision to beauty with a collection that is clean, refillable and accessible to all,” Kendal said in a press release about the launch. “I am really proud of what we have created: an expansive array of consciously unique formulas for eyes, lips, face, and nails. To have this breadth of color and sense of playfulness, while also being clean and using high-quality ingredients, is something that hasn't really existed before.”

The products — which include a Nourishing Jelly Lip Oil, a refillable black eyeliner, makeup brushes, and a whopping 39 nail polishes — were created with all skin tones, genders, and ages in mind. Nothing was tested on animals.

ZARA Beauty ZARA Beauty ZARA Beauty ZARA Beauty ZARA Beauty ZARA Beauty 1 / 6

In line with Zara’s reputation as an affordable retailer, prices will run between $7.90 and $25.90, with refills starting at $4.90. You can snag the products online and IRL at select stores starting May 12.