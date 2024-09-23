It’s officially time to retire the breezy linen fabrics and trusted sandal collections of the summer. And Zendaya is just the style siren to usher in the new season of fashions. On Sept. 21, the Challengers actor was spotted in New York City in a the fall-ified version of one of a much-maligned 2000’s trend that’s been making a big comeback this year. And that was only the first of her two cutting-edge autumnal pieces.

Zendaya’s Bubble Hem Dress

When thinking about fall fashion, it’s not uncommon to imagine a preppy schoolgirl outfit covered in plaid and tartan patterns, or a casual sweater-and-scarf combo with plenty of layering. But if you’re Zendaya, you can make just about any silhouette work.

While walking around NYC on the eve of the fall equinox, the 28-year-old donned a gorgeous minidress from Louis Vuitton that featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and oversized gumdrop-esque silhouette.

Normally, the garment itself wouldn’t be considered a fall staple. In fact, the bubble hem design has stronger associations with the early aughts than a specific season. But given the deep, forest green shade of the dress and long-sleeve cut, it’s hard not to read the ensemble as a subtle nod to the start of cozy season.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

The return of the bubble hem was predicted to be a major trend in 2024, and given that stars such as Sabrina Carpenter, Ayo Edebiri, and Selena Gomez have been spotted reviving the once-cheugy silhouette this year, it was only a matter of time before Zendaya hopped on the trend as well.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

As for the rest of the ’fit, the Euphoria star paired the voluminous dress with black stilettos and hoop earrings.

Zendaya’s Sky-High Slit

That same day, Zendaya attended a special screening of Dune: Part 2 alongside co-stars Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler in a full Burberry ensemble featuring a white asymmetrical jacket (another nod to fall, perhaps?) and a black sheer maxi skirt.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Though the fashion it-girl has worn her fair share of daring outfits in the past, the look may go down in history for featuring one of Zendaya’s highest slits ever, as the opening on the see-through skirt hit right at the top of her thigh.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

If this doesn’t scream “fall,” IDK what does.