If there’s anything 2023’s “girl math” has taught me, it’s that rules and formulas are meant to be challenged — especially when it comes to style. And 2024’s fashion trends are the epitome of this. In the new year, getting dressed will become a question of sartorial algebra: maximize volume, eschew tired staples, and add plenty of accouterments.

When embellishing, the key is to multiply — and the limit does not exist. Bows galore is one of the trendiest details in fashion, with the likes of Sandy Liang and Simone Rocha leaning into the beribboned aesthetic. On the opposite, goth end of the style spectrum, cross motifs are cropping up everywhere from garments to accessories.

The return of the bubble hem, a notorious early-aughts silhouette, will add volume to your everyday wear via fanciful skirts and dresses. But the most dramatic trend of all — an upending of the laws of fashion — involves subtracting a key item of clothing: pants. The now-ubiquitous look will march on into 2024, continuing to leave undies flaunted and bums exposed.

These are but a few fashion trends that will dominate the year ahead. “New Year, new me” never looked so good.

2024’s Biggest Fashion Trends

Gear up for a fashion flashback: ’00s-era bubble hems are back. While poofy skirts of decades past were flashy and chaotic, modern reincarnations look nothing like their older, more ostentatious kin.

As evidenced on runways, 2024’s voluminous creations are decidedly sophisticated — Helmut Lang revealed a leather design, while Christian Siriano’s looks featured saucy corsets on top.

Since Kendall Jenner debuted her no-pants ’fit in November 2022, practically all of Hollywood has gone pantsless at some point, including Dua Lipa, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Heidi Klum. Though wildly unwearable for the average fashionista, celebs undoubtedly will continue their campaign against pants well into 2024.

Among luxury brands, Miu Miu washed the style in cool-girl patina (see: Emma Corrin’s catwalk cameo) and continues to release undies perfect for flaunting (i.e., blanketed in gold sequins).

Say goodbye to achy feet in 2024, because comfort will meet style in the form of kitten heel mules. The modestly-elevated shoe dominated the ’90s and early aughts, and it’s finally making a comeback.

As seen on the runways of Ferragamo and AZ Factory, new releases come in nostalgic pointed and square-toe styles. Contemporary takes, on the other hand, include pointy loafers and fringed options.

Remember the glory days (read: the early 2000s) of paillette bags? Massive, sparkling, and wonderfully flamboyant, they were the must-have pieces of ’04 Disney Channelcore.

Thanks to the Y2K renaissance and Rabanne’s buzzy new collaboration with H&M, which included handbags adorned in the designer’s signature paillettes, the shiny early-aughts staple is shimmering once more. Someone alert Ashley Tisdale.

The coquette aesthetic has been trending for a hot minute on both Fashion and BeautyTok. In 2024, the look will continue to make waves, as bows in every shape and size take over the fashion space.

Christian Siriano, Simone Rocha, and Sandy Liang’s runways have been rife with the dainty ribbons, and even the bridal space is feeling the effects of the burgeoning trend, as more and more white dresses are accented with the pretty knots.

As Dianacore, the personification of Princess Diana’s elegant style, continues to influence today’s fashion heroes, more of her beloved trends are re-entering the zeitgeist. The latest: the drop-waist dress.

While the low-hemmed silhouette is utterly elegant, a slice of the fashion set has been rocking spicy remixes recently. Versace, for example, sent Gigi Hadid down the runway in a black concoction with a see-through bustier top.

You can thank Wednesday Addams for the sustained popularity of the goth girl aesthetic. Next year, however, the spooky vibe will be translated through a single emblem: the cross.

Blumarine, for example, incorporated several crosses on its runway, from a smattering of teeny hardware embellishments to an entire crop top in the shape of a cross. Over at Chrome Hearts, the religious icon remains a staple in their collections.

Taylor Swift may be a football fixture these days, but outside the stadium, her sartorial sense evokes another sport: rugby.

The singer joins the ranks of Rihanna, Bella Hadid, and other tastemakers who’ve also taken to the preppy, collared staple. The likes of Miu Miu, Stella McCartney, and MSGM gave sporty shirts the style treatment, effectively making it a fashion girl closet requirement.