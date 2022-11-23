Zendaya has been laying low as of late, but alas, when I opened up Instagram this morning, there she was — in all her glory — looking fabulous as f*ck. Posing in the desert, she was serving all the dreamy, minimalist vibes.

The 26-year-old star wore a thin beige cardigan sweater with nothing underneath. She styled the chic knit crop top — which matched the desert backdrop perfectly — with only two buttons fastened, giving a glimpse of her low-slung pants. The Emmy-winning actress then added a dainty necklace for good measure.

She didn’t add a caption, but her Euphoria co-star, Storm Reid, took to the comments, writing simply: “yup.” My sentiments exactly. While I’m not sure where exactly Zendaya is, the highly anticipated second installment of Dune has reportedly started production again, and earlier this week, she shared a behind-the-scenes look while filming in Abu Dhabi on her Instagram Stories.

The last time we saw Zendaya, she made a glamorous appearance in a see-through Valentino look at the brand’s spring 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week. Anyway, I’ll be here, waiting until she blesses our feeds with another show-stopping ‘fit.