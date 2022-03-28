Zendaya’s Beauty Look At The Oscars Was Silver Perfection

Zendaya always understands the red-carpet assignment — especially when it comes to glam — and the star’s elegant updo, ethereal complexion, and striking silver nails at the 2022 Oscars ceremony are certainly no exception.

The Euphoria star walked the 94th Academy Awards red carpet sporting a chic coiffeure, masterfully embodying old-school glamour with a modern twist. The updo is voluminous yet delicate, and looks effortlessly chic — which is exactly what Zendaya’s stylist was going for. “For Zendaya’s Oscar’s look, we decided to go with this soft up sweep because we felt it’s very glamorous and Hollywood-esque,” celebrity hairstylist Antoinette Hill said, noting it also accentuates Zendaya's beautiful features.

If you’re as obsessed as with the style as we are, you’re in luck: Hill actually shared how she crafted the ‘do in a series of stories shared to Instagram, highlighting which products she used, as well. “I started off by prepping 18 inch Hidden Crown Original Clip In hair extensions with Joico’s Defy Damage Pro Series 1 for bond strengthening and protection,” Hill said, noting that the hair she used is “100% human,” so she had to color match for a seamless look. To do so, Hill used Joico’s BlondeLife Powder Lightener and Joico LumiShine Demi Liquid for color dimension, which then created “the perfect shade.”

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Next, Hill sprayed TRESemmé One Step Volume Mist at the roots of Zendaya's hair as she dried and styled her strands using the T3 AireBrush Duo on the medium setting. For this, Hill used a round brush attachment to create even more volume at the crown of Zendaya’s head, applying TRESemmé Keratin Shine Serum from roots to ends for added smoothness and shine.

Finally, Hill attached three 18 inch Hidden Crown Original Clip-In hair extensions to the back of Zendaya’s hair for added volume and fullness. “They’re quadruple wefted, offering a lot of volume with fewer wefts which also prevents bulkiness for an updo,” Hill said of the style, clarifying that she secured her hair with a soft elastic band and hair pins in the back.

To complete the look, Hill pinched out tendrils around the perimeter of the hair for added softness, spraying TRESemmé Total Volume Hair Spray throughout to achieve an all day hold while still maintaining lift and volume.

And just like that, the Dune star was red-carpet ready.