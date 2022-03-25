If you’re a fan of the show, you already know what this week’s highlight is: Bridgerton is back. And that means the series’ iconic princesscore makeup looks are, too. Also known as TikTok-beloved styles coquette (the hashtag of which has amassed 119.6 billion views), dollette, (308.7 million) and regencycore (20.7 million), the fanciful aesthetic is the embodiment of period-piece romance and femininity, and pulls inspiration from past centuries’ royalty as well as their more modern interpretations — think Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette or, of course, Bridgerton. Now, princesscore has managed to influence everything from home decor to contemporary fashion trends (examples include pastel tulle dresses, dainty blouses, lace... or literally anything from Reformation). In the beauty realm, it’s prompted a resurgence in “no-makeup makeup” — aka looks that create an ethereal complexion via convertible cream blush and liquid highlighters, not heavy contour or coverage.

Lynda Pearce, Bridgerton’s Season 1 makeup artist, tells Bustle this beauty trend is all about embracing one’s natural beauty, so it involves minimal makeup — the opposite of the over-the-top glam seen on Euphoria. In fact, makeup artist Molly Thompson-Tubridy believes that minimal makeup is having a moment because of regencycore’s stark contrast from the campy looks from the HBO series. “Some days it's fun to pack on the glitter, and others it's fun to create a dewy, blushed, subtle look like [you see on] Bridgerton,” she says.

Ready to try princesscore makeup out for yourself, especially now that Bridgerton Season 2 is here? Read on for expert tips on how to master a lit-from-within, royally flushed complexion from home.

1. Prep Your Skin

As is the case with every makeup trend, the secret to Bridgerton beauty lies in having a proper foundation. “Skin care is vital,” Thompson-Tubridy tells Bustle, adding that much of the ethereal glow for which the makeup look is known comes from one’s natural complexion. Her pro tip? Cleanse with and/or use products that contain vitamin C, as this will help to brighten the skin and treat pigmentation. “Then use a nice hydrating moisturizer, like Kiehl’s Ultra Face Cream, as it helps with the dewy glow,” she says. (And, of course, don’t forget SPF.)

Pearce concurs, noting that a hydrated complexion is key. She also suggests allowing all base products to settle into the skin before applying anything else.

2. Protect Skin With Primer

Once you’ve prepped your skin, Pearce suggests applying a primer that’s formulated for your skin type. “Primers are a great way to keep makeup's longevity, but it’s important to know your skin type so you pick the right products for your skin,” she tells Bustle. For example, if you struggle with hyperpigmentation or redness, Pearce recommends using a redness-reducing primer like this one from Smashbox. Oily skin types can benefit from a mattifying primer, while dry complexions may opt for an extra hydrating formula.

That said, Pearce specifically used OLEHENRIKSEN’s Banana Bright Face Primer when creating Daphne Bridgerton’s look in Season 1, followed by M.A.C.’s shine control primer on areas more prone to oiliness. If you’re seeking a more neutral product that delivers a lit-from-within glow, however, Thompson-Tubridy suggests using a luminescent primer that also works as a natural highlighter, such as Glossier’s Futuredew Serum. “It will help get the skin ready for a dewy finish and leave you glowing,” she says.

3. Apply Foundation & Concealer

While Pearce specifically used Chanel’s Vitalumier Aqua foundation, Bobbi Brown Under Eye Corrector, and Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Concealer Pen in Bridgerton’s first season, you can master an ethereal complexion with similar products (including those from the drugstore). Pearce has just one piece of advice, regardless of what you choose: “Use buffing brushes to ensure the makeup is light and blended,” she says, adding that any “thick” or full coverage makeup will be too heavy. “If you need more coverage in some areas, then keep it to those areas only,” she continues.

Basically: When it comes to Bridgerton beauty, less is more — you’re better off spot-treating than applying excess coverage.

4. Use Convertible Cream Blush

When creating that all-important regencycore color to your cheeks, Pearce recommends using cream blush — not powder. “The creaminess gives you a dewy complexion and enhances the cheekbones in a flushed and natural way,” she says. Thompson-Tubridy concurs, adding that since the aesthetic is so minimal, the only real “color” you can see comes from the cheeks and lips. Thus, both Pearce and Thompson-Tubridy recommend Stila’s Convertible Dual Lip and Cheek Cream, though you can use any pink convertible color you have on hand. Then, once you’ve completed your eyes and lips, work the color up towards the temples and eye area for a romantically monochrome yet soft makeup look.

Alternatively, you can opt for Pat McGrath’s newly released Eye, Cheek, and Lip Trio, which was quite literally created in collaboration with Bridgerton. Since this one’s a powder, Thompson-Tubridy suggests using makeup sponges, buffing brushes, or fingers when applying. “This helps to blend and allow more movement with the products, while some brushes can create a more 'defined' look,” she says, reiterating that anything “defined” is the antithesis of Bridgerton’s natural approach to beauty.

5. Set With Powder & Highlight

Finally, if you really want your complexion to shimmer, you can set your makeup with translucent setting powder, then highlight the cheekbones to make them pop. “You have to know where the light is going to hit your face to show off that gorgeous glow,” Thompson-Tubridy tells Bustle. Her tip? In order to maintain the minimal makeup aesthetic, you should opt for a highlighter shade that closely resembles that of your blush. She particularly loves Rare Beauty’s Liquid Highlighter in Mesmerize and Pat McGrath’s Bridgerton highlighter for the job.