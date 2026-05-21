The only vibe I want for summer is to feel cool and airy while looking hot. Thankfully, the fashion gods delivered the perfect piece with teeny satin shorts.

These buttery-soft bottoms used to be reserved for Netflix marathons in bed, but they just made a major daytime debut. They’re equal parts effortless, luxe, and low-key mysterious. It’s the purest definition of “I woke up like this,” and chic celebs like Zendaya are already obsessed with them.

Zendaya’s Off-The-Runway Moment

On Wednesday, May 20, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars touched down in New York for Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2026 show. This was a massive moment for the brand, marking only the second time the French label’s brought its resort runway to the city. It follows a new trend of high-end designers — including Gucci and Chanel — flocking to the East Coast, and the front row was packed with celebs serving peak fashion. Zendaya very much included.

The Euphoria actor strutted into The Frick Collection looking like she could double as a model in a flowy, draped gray minidress, and walked out the door literally wearing one of the model’s ‘fits. Can you say fresh off the runway? As guests were exiting, she changed into Look 14 from the show, and wore a cropped leather race car jacket and canary yellow satin boxer shorts with a belted khaki waistband designed by Nicolas Ghesquière. Icon behavior.

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To prove that the lazy-girl shorts can look sophisticated with the right accessories, Zendaya wore them with silver pointed-toe pumps. So sleek, so nonchalantly powerful.

More Shorts Love

Other style icons have also been spotted repping silky bottoms and styling them with the same athletic flair. Hailey Bieber and Charli XCX both paired their slinky pastel-colored bottoms with loose windbreakers from Saint Laurent, while Emma Roberts gave lace-trimmed shorts a whirl at Coachella with a zip-up jacket and boots. See, it’s festival-friendly, too.

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Shop The Trend

Bottom line: If you need a summer piece that goes from bed to brunch in under five minutes, this one’s for you. Lean into the playful, cheeky vibe with a bright pop of color like Zendaya, or grab one in a pattern for extra main-character energy. If you prefer a more romantic, coquettish aesthetic, buy one with a lace trim — contrasting or otherwise. You can even shop at lingerie stores for a piece that *actually* doubles as luxe sleepwear.