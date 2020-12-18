It's not easy figuring out which present makes the most sense for yourself or for your friends. People have ever-changing tastes and needs, especially as everyone's adjusted to stay-at-home orders this year. So why not turn to the stars to make things easier, and shop for gifts according to zodiac sign? Think about it — a horoscope gift guide may be just what you need to help you land on something your friend is practically guaranteed to love.

To read the stars and find the perfect little something for every sign on your list, Bustle talked to Astrologer Six. Some of her advice? Appeal to a Sagittarius' sense of humor, gift a Capricorn a reward for all their hard work, look for something outside the box for an Aquarius, and so much more.

Ahead, find everything from denim to jewelry, all with that zodiac touch. And while you can shop according to any sign on the calendar, it's also curated to appeal to your loved ones' horoscope. Shop the best gifts based on all the sun signs, below.

Aquarius: January 20-February 18

An Aquarius loves to think unconventionally, and their gifts should reflect that. “If you want to impress them, you can’t gift them anything normal,” says Six. “Don’t be scared to get weird or think outside the box.” Opt for a game set or DIY bracelet kit that they can tie to an experience, or a trinket dish to hide their odds and ends.

Pisces: February 19-March 20

“Pisces are whimsical and emotional, they don’t tend to clearly communicate their desires,” says Six — so be open to doing a little guesswork when it comes to their gifting. Choose a fun pouch they can use to hold face masks, hair ties, and the like. On the flip side, a bow barrette and trendy mini bag are two gifts that feel both playful and unexpected.

Aries: March 21-April 19

Aries are “characterized by their passion and independence,” says Six. Forever social butterflies, she adds, “the best gift for Aries is one that helps them feel closer to the people they love.” A camera, a family cookbook, and notecards will help them connect with their loved ones this holiday.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

Tauruses love to indulge in simple pleasures or little luxuries, says Six: “An ideal gift allows them to pamper themselves and feel good.” Body butter, a throw blanket, and pajama set feel decadent enough.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Forever curious and never ones to settle down, your favorite Gemini would appreciate “something that’ll expand their mind and their horizons,” says Six. Try a fascinating history book that will stretch their knowledge or a digital fitness subscription to get them moving.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

“Cancers are one of the coziest signs of the Zodiac,” says Six. As such, try gifting them accessories for their home that are “soft, warm, and filled with affection.” A rose-scented candle, a pair of shearling-lined slippers, or a cashmere wrap scarf will make their holiday.

Leo: July 23-August 22

Like their lion roots, Leos are typically “filled with pride and a bold aesthetic,” says Six. “Gifting for a Leo requires a deep consideration of who your feline friend is inside — something that says, ‘I noticed.’” If your Leo loves their pet more than anything, consider a pet portrait. A personalized pouch and a necklace with a nod to kisses are other gifts they'll hold dear.

Virgo: August 23-September 22

Virgos are notoriously practical, making the best gifts for your Mercury-ruled Earth signs “something that helps them appreciate solace and peace,” recommends Six. A knit sweater, comfy bralette, and stone diffuser will complement a Virgo's journey toward comfort and peace.

Libra: September 23-October 22

The best gift for a Libra is something that helps them “balance their fun and level with desires,” due to their “fundamental need to show and experience beauty and pleasure,” says Six. It doesn't get much more beautiful than this mesh bra, sequin skirt, and sheer turtleneck top.

Scorpio: October 23-November 21

Scorpios are splurge-worthy at their core, Six says. “They tend to have exquisite taste. Best not to be cheap, it’s quality over quantity with them.” Go all out with a pair of velvet loafers, diamond earrings, or an emerald ring they'll love forever.

Sagittarius: November 22-December 21

“Sagittarius are hallmarked by their hilarious sense of humor and sense of adventure,” says Six. As such, “you can’t go wrong gifting them something that’ll challenge their mind or speak to their sense of humor.” Go for a wallet or vanity case that'll keep an avid traveler organized, or a mixed drink set perfect for hosting parties.

Capricorn: December 22-January 19

Capricorns are the signs that adult before anyone else. Six says they're “always working on something and holding themselves to high standards," suggesting to “gift them something that feels like a reward.” A candle set or skincare kit will encourage them to treat themselves for all their efforts.