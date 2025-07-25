The corp sleaze aesthetic is trending. Between Beyoncé giving boardroom attire a racy update in traditionally conservative pantsuits worn sans undergarments, and Elsa Hosk trading office staples (like pencil skirts and button-downs) for their diaphanous counterparts, workwear has officially been swept into Hollywood’s “naked dressing” obsession. Sorry, Human Resources.

If you’ve also been thinking of dipping your toe in the NSFW trend — in or out of the workplace — the latest collab from Spring Affair and SHEIN X might just be your way in.

The SHEIN X Spring Affair Collab

Spring Affair, a Turkish label launched in 2018, worked with the mega e-tailer’s incubator program, SHEIN X, which helps independent and up-and-coming labels launch exclusive collections that can reach mass markets. The incubator has worked with rising designers like Snow Xue Gao and celebrities like Anitta for exclusive capsules — and has even branched into helping higher-end labels like Monse bring their luxury aesthetic to a wider audience.

Spring Affair’s collaboration resulted in a 54-piece collection, launched on July 21, of form-fitting skin-baring dresses, separates with flowy draping and ruching, and other pieces you’d traditionally find in an office setting (but embedded with saucy details). Think: a pencil skirt crafted in an edgy leatherette fabric with a high slit, a tweed skirt suit with a micro-mini hemline, or collared long-sleeved tops with décolletage-flaunting necklines.

Shop The Collection

If you do plan on wearing this to work and your office dress codes lean on the stricter side, perhaps begin by wearing a pencil skirt with a slit to test the waters. You can also swap out your regular button-down for an asymmetrical bodysuit and pair it with high-waist wide-leg trousers cinched with a belt.

Of course, if you live on the edge of fashion and your motto is “dress codes be damned,” by all means, rock a plunging neckline to the office (though maybe throw on a blazer for meetings). You can also channel the sleek corpcore style in the wild. And that you can have some skin-baring fun with.