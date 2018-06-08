Whether you love them or hate them, podcasts are everywhere and if you have an interest, I'm almost positive there is a podcast for that. Something that you might not be aware is that many people use podcasts to fall asleep to. And actually, when you look at the numbers, it's probably more of us than you'd think.

With the NHS claiming that one in three of us suffer from bad sleep, insomnia is a very common problem. Sleep is just about one of the most important parts of a healthy life. The Mental Health Foundation states that:

So, if you are only getting 35 winks instead of your required 40, you are almost definitely doing damage to the other two-thirds of your life. Having suffered from periods of insomnia in the past, I have tried many different methods to help me sleep, from tablets, to cutting caffeine, to attempting meditation. However, the one thing that has really changed my sleep life is listening to podcasts. Here's my list of top podcasts to help get you on an express train to the land of nod.

1. 'Mysteries Abound' Mysteries Abound Podcast, Paul Rex OK I am going to be honest and say that this podcast is not strictly supposed to be for helping you get to sleep, but let me tell you, this man's voice is more soothing than anything you have ever heard. The podcast looks at weird stuff from the internet, mysteries, lists of interesting facts, and the occasional Creepy Pasta. Not only is the content super interesting, fun, and I am sure encouraging of super cray dreams, but the music is very dreamy and chill as well. I listen to this almost every single night and fall off nearly instantly, meaning if you are anything like me, the back catalogue of 165 episodes (and counting) should last you forever. Listen to the podcast here

2. 'Sleep With Me' Sleep With Me Podcasts Not as racy as it sounds, honestly. This bad boy, which ranges from one to two hours long per episode, is the master of the sleep podcasts. The host of the show, Drew Ackerman is a person who has truly suffered with insomnia through out his life. His podcasts are billed as “bedtime stories to help grown ups fall asleep in the deep, dark night", with The New Yorker describing Ackerman's stories as "Labyrinthine." They are not wrong. Basically Ackerman takes a story and edits it, making it filled with tangents and extra ifs and buts, making it just about as boring as you can imagine. The boring-yet-great nature of his stories means you fall asleep tittering to what he is saying, rubbish or not. His voice, it is also worth mentioning, is super soothing and gravelly which really helps with the chill, relaxing, sleepy time vibes. Listen to the podcast here

4. 'Game of Drones' Game Of Drones Podcast This one is yet another offering from perhaps the godfather of the sleepy podcast, Mr Drew Ackerman. Ackerman, we salute you. In this instance he uses the all too familiar rambling, boring, long winded method of story telling but in an even better way. He is using it for the purpose of Game Of Thrones recaps. He should really write a book on how to take your podcast and make it even better. The aptly and hilariously named Game of Drones sees Ackerman masterfully manage to make perhaps the most exciting and enthralling show EVER into the most boring yet soothing drivel you have ever heard. This guy is a genius, I swear. Listen to the podcast here

6. 'Miette's Bedtime Story Podcast' Miette's Bedtime Story Podcast Miette's Bedtime Story Podcast is yet another offering that shows nobody is too old to be lulled off to sleep by a bedtime story, and grown ups deserve them too. OK, not sure if I would describe myself as a grown up but you get me. With slightly more grown up and classic content, the show describes what it provides when it says Let me tell you they are not kidding. Miette has one of the most soothing AF voices I have ever heard. Is it Scottish? Is it Welsh? Does it matter? I really don't know but it is absolutely lovely and so relaxing. Listen to the podcast here

7. 'The New Yorker Fiction' The New Yorker Fiction Podcast Do you read The New Yorker? If you don't, start now. Not only is it great but it's kinda classy. Anyhow, this podcast comes from its fiction editor Deborah Treisman. In her lovely silky voice, she reads excerpts from famous pieces of fiction and has guests on to discuss said pieces. It's a bit like having your super cool aunt who you want to be when you grow up reading you stories and then explaining them to you with her super cool mates. Yeah, it's that good. Listen to the podcast here

8. 'Sleep Whispers' Sleep Whispers Podcast Another sort of ASMR type podcast, and this one does exactly what it says on the tin. Whispers. Ranging from whispering stories to recipes to any old nonsense really, this podcast really hits the mark. You know when you try to get a baby to sleep and you whisper to them? Yeah that. Turns out whispering can help adults sleep too. The team over at Sleep Whispers Podcast describe the show as "whispered ramblings & readings to help you sleep". And it really does. The show was created with the intention to slow down your thoughts and help you rest your busy mind. The idea is to get your mind focused but quiet as opposed to "oh, my life is a mess!" or "ugh I need to do my taxes" type thoughts that keep us all awake. Listen to the podcast here