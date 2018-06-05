Our Girl is back and Corporal Georgie Lane is struggling following the death of her fiancé Elvis Harte. She's not alone. Fans of the show (me included) were devastated when he was killed off in the last series. But how long ago was that in terms of the show? How long has Elvis been dead in Our Girl? If you too are asking yourself these questions, then same.

To make sure you’re up to date, here’s a refresher on how things were left in the season finale last year. Georgie and fiance Elvis (played by Luke Pasqualino) were finally got back together after he jilted her at the altar years beforehand. Not only that, but she put her ring back on. This was a huge deal and everyone was made up. But then, he was died in her arms after a bomb went off during a mission in Kabul. Heartbreaking stuff, right?

That’s a pretty traumatic way to lose your loved one, and Georgie seems to be coping surprisingly well in the first episode of the new season. This got me thinking... Just how much of a time jump was there between the last episode and the latest? According to Keegan, it was actually six months, so, not that long really.

BBC

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning to discuss the new four-episode instalment, the actress told presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby: "At first, it was really strange not working with [Luke]. But because the show is so fast paced you just have to get on with it. But no, we miss him." Opening up about whats in store for Georgie this season, Keegan continued: "She’s gone back home, she has six months bereavement… then we pick her up going to Nigeria on tour."

In the new episodes, Georgie and the rest of 2 Section have been deployed to Nigeria, where they are tasked with rescuing a group of schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists. While nobody from the BBC has confirmed the connection, the storyline is surely inspired by the tragic real-life abduction that took place in 2014.

This Morning on YouTube

For those of us who are still mourning the death of Elvis, the show's creators have replaced him with another male lead (and potential new love interest for Georgie) named Bones. Played by Olly Rix, the newcomer initially clashes with Georgie on the show. But as anyone who has ever seen any TV or film with a romantic situation, initial disagreements are no obstacle to long term love. When asked by Holly Willoughby whether there could be romance on the cards for the two, Michelle may ironically have given us all a spoiler, while trying not to give a spoiler. "I need to be careful what I say," she said. "I always give spoilers away!”

That sounds like more of a yes than a no, right?

The actress, who is married to TOWIE star Mark Wright, explained that she was away from home for a massive chunk of the year, adding: “The first episode, we were in South Africa and then we went to Malaysia to film the rest of the series. We were away for eight months in total. Because we are all together, we are all going through the same experiences. Luckily, we have FaceTime, that makes it easier.”

When asked about Mark, who is a presenter on US entertainment show Extra, Michelle that he was "loving" life in LA. “He’s really enjoying it," she said.

Our Girl is back on BBC One on 5 June 9 p.m. and will air every Tuesday until the end of the four-block mini-series.