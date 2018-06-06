Contrary to popular opinion, London isn't the only British city stocked with high-quality throwback fashion. From Birmingham to Cardiff, every town has its own list of unique destinations to visit. Whether you're into old-school American sportswear, dresses that look like they've been pinched from the set of Grease, or even something your granny might still have hanging up in the back of her wardrobe, you're spoilt for choice. There are honestly so many options when it comes to deciding where to shop for vintage clothes in the UK.

Yes, the local charity shop is always a good starting point, but there's nothing more satisfying than stumbling into a vintage treasure trove packed to the brim with rare yet affordable wares. These hidden independent stores can offer high-end designer goods at a fraction of the price. It's just a matter of finding them.

Doing your research takes time but this list will help even the most cautious person dip a toe into the world of vintage. From huge marketplaces housing everything under the sun to tiny street corner thrift stores containing just a few precious gems, these UK vintage hotspots have a great range of options that you won't find elsewhere. Happy shopping.

London Giphy Rokit (Multiple Locations) Starting life in Camden in the '80s, Rokit now boasts four locations across London. The store's wares are renowned for being affordable, so no need to save up before a visit. Deborah Woolf Vintage (Marylebone) If you're looking for occasionwear, Deborah Woolf is the place to go. Featuring '60s and '70s dresses and accessories from the likes of Christian Dior and Biba, a high-quality item will set you back around £150. Beyond Retro (Multiple Locations) One of the capital's bigger vintage favourites is Beyond Retro, which has stores in Soho, Brick Lane, and Dalston. The brand houses a huge denim and footwear selection as well as party outfits. Alfies Antique Market (Multiple Locations) Instead of just one store, Alfies is an indoor marketplace where more than 75 sellers come to show off their threads. You'll find rare vintage pieces by Vivienne Westwood and tonnes of art deco jewellery. Traid (Multiple Locations) To get the full vibe of London's vintage scene, head to Traid. Along with selling all the usual retro gear, the store hosts DJ sets and other events that aim to teach people about the importance of sustainability.

Birmingham Giphy We Are Cow (Digbeth) Known across the entire city for its wide range of items, We Are Cow can also be found in Manchester, Sheffield, and Nottingham. Laid out like a warehouse, things may get a little messy but you're always guaranteed to find something new. Gingermegs Vintage (Jewellery Quarter) If you're in the mood for a dress that no one else will have, Gingermegs is your best bet. The store specialises in old Hollywood glamour, selling everything from vintage wedding dresses to '20s designs. Top Banana (King's Heath) This store may be tiny but you can't miss its bright yellow facade. Head here for a huge pile of Levi's, Fred Perry, and Ralph Lauren at a great price. Off The Scale (Multiple Locations) Unfortunately, this unique store closed down but the Off The Scale brand still lives on in the form of a pop-up bus. Its vintage garments stick to the casual category with the non-profit organisation using all proceeds to raise money for mental health charities.

Manchester Giphy Pop Boutique (Multiple Locations) Although you can find Pop Boutique across the entire UK, it started off in Manchester in 1983. Now, it sells carefully curated vintage stock along with its own branded designs. The building even houses a cafe for when you're tired of browsing. Retro Rehab (Northern Quarter) Retro Rehab spans every decade between the '40s and '80s. Take a trip here if you love stand-out vintage clothing that has been well taken care of. We Are Cow (Northern Quarter) Manchester's student population can usually be found lurking in this double-storey building. Full of '90s clothing, you can pick up denim, flannel shirts, and plenty of summer dresses for an affordable price. Blue Rinse Vintage (Northern Quarter) Despite the old-fashioned name, Blue Rinse couldn't be cooler. Football fanatics should prepare to spend a lot on the range of vintage shirts from across the world. Thrift Shop (Central) Instead of labelling each item with its own price, Thrift Shop operates a unique pricing system (usually three for a tenner) that'll help you pick up even more bargains. Its layout may be a little chaotic, but diving in couldn't be more fun.

Cardiff Giphy Jacob's Market (Central) Encompassing three floors of pure vintage goods, Jacob's Market can be found just behind Cardiff Central Station. Along with a wide selection of retro garments, you'll also find furniture, vinyls, and other knick-knacks. Hobos (Central) This teeny tiny store is filled to the brim with '60s and '70s clothing, as well as a few pieces from more recent eras. If you're a fan of floral dresses and bags, you'll feel at home here. Blue Honey (Central) During the week, this is the place to go for a huge range of vintage and alternative-style clothing and accessories. Come the weekend, Blue Honey still sells clothes and vinyls but it also transforms into a music collective with DJs and late-night parties. Little Empire Vintage (Central) Don't have much money to spend but don't want vintage pieces that look tattered? Visit Little Empire Vintage. Hidden away in Cardiff Market, it features designs from the loud '70s and '80s periods.

Edinburgh Giphy W. Armstrong & Son (Multiple Locations) It may sound formal but this is one of Edinburgh's most famous vintage stores. Stocking hundreds of items that'll suit any and every taste, you can walk out looking like your stylish granny or a '20s flapper. Those Were The Days (Stockbridge) Referencing your grandparents' favourite saying, this boutique is for those with a more upmarket taste. You'll find the likes of Chanel and Versace here, as well as plenty of vintage wedding gear. Godiva (Old Town) Walking into Godiva, you'll be met with unique pieces from modern day designers. But head to the room in the back for high-quality vintage. If you have a little more cash to spend, they can even create made-to-measure pieces for you. Carnivale Vintage (Old Town) With a huge selection that's constantly changing, Carnivale's wares start from the '40s and reach the golden age of the '70s. The brand also stocks beautiful jewellery and stand-out furniture. Herman Brown (Old Town) This store has been around since 1983 so the owners and long-time staff know their stuff. With a ban on tatty pieces, Herman Brown's stock includes luxurious pieces alongside some truly out-there styles.

Glasgow Giphy Starry Starry Night (Hillhead) A rare find, this store is one of the few vintage emporiums to stock clothes dating as far back as the Victorian era. It also stocks a huge range of evening-wear, bags, and unique jewellery. Glorious (Hillhead) Vintage shops can be rather untidy. But Glorious is laid out like a traditional clothing store. Its organised rails and stylish window dressing will entice you in each and every time. City Retro 41 (Merchant City) You'll easily fall in love with this Glaswegian store which houses sporty American-style outfits along with wedding dresses and all the accessories you could possibly want. The Glasgow Vintage Company (Hillhead) Spanning the '50s to the '80s, you won't drain your bank account with a visit here. With a constant rotation of stock, the brand sells everything from super cosy knits to stand-out dresses. Granny Would Be Proud (Hillhead) More than 250 retro sellers set up here once a month, meaning you won't have to spend hours trawling the city for the perfect vintage find. Clothes are the main attraction with homeware, accessories, and crafty bits also making an appearance.

Newcastle Giphy Flip (Leazes) A flair for finding genuine American vintage has turned Flip into a must-visit vintage store. But be warned, things can be a little pricey. The Yesterday Society (Central) Tucked away in the city’s Grainger Market, you can count on this miniature boutique for constantly updated stock. Unlike most vintage places, some pieces here go back as far as the ‘50s. Retro (Central) Along with the usual diverse range of vintage clothing, Retro also stocks unique items including record players and old-fashioned cameras, making it a must-see if you’re ever in town.

Bristol Giphy Loot Vintage (Central) Set in a spacious warehouse, Loot sources its vintage stock from a wide range of places including Paris and Miami. Head here for enough neon and sportswear to last you a lifetime. RePsycho (St Andrew's) This three-storey building has enough vintage to make you sweat. While a lot of sifting through is required, you’ll find some real retro gems. Uncle Sam’s American Vintage (Park Street) Being the longest-running vintage store in Bristol has its perks. Uncle Sam’s imports all of its stock from California, meaning you’ll be able to pick up high-quality denim, leather, and varsity gear. BS8 (Park Street) You’ll find the vintage section at the back of the store. Full of classic yet stylish designs, look hard enough and you could walk away with a rare Balmain or Versace piece.

Oxford Giphy The Ballroom Emporium (Cowley) When it comes to eveningwear, this is the place to go. Peruse the rails of gowns and retro suits to find something that no one else will have. The store also has one of the best vintage fancy dress sections you’ll ever see. Reign Vintage (Cowley) As well as stores in London, Reign can be found in Oxford. Focusing on quality over quantity, you’ll be met with hardy sheepskin coats and a great selection of leather pieces. Unicorn (Central) A look at the busy window of this place might put you off, but some of the best vintage stores are crammed inside. Be prepared to spend a good hour or so rummaging through the goods. The Retro Rooms (St Clement's) Oxford’s most recent vintage offering focuses on women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories. If you’re looking to clear your wardrobe, you can sell any quality items here too. 60 St Clement's Street Magdalen Flea Market (Iffley) You’ll have to wait for this one to appear. The market only opens once a month but includes a number of stalls selling vintage fashion and other retro delights.