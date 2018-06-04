If you're a fan of Channing Tatum, more specifically, his moves in Magic Mike, I've got good news for you, my friend. The man himself has confirmed that his stage show is coming to London in November 2018. The actor made the announcement on Sunday night during a surprise appearance on the Britain's Got Talent final. If you think you're happy about this, you should have seen David Walliams' face — just saying. We're sure he'd wondering what we all are too: will Channing Tatum be in Magic Mike Live UK?

Judging by the reviews of its Las Vegas residency, I think it's fair to say fans can expect A LOT from the new West End addition. The show has a 4.5 star rating on Trip Advisor, with 74 per cent of audience goers describing it as "excellent" on the site. With that in mind, it's just as well that the show is already confirmed to play at Leicester Square's Hippodrome Casino for at least six months, with bookings currently being taken until April 2019.

But what exactly is Magic Mike Live going to entail? Is it a musical, or is it a traditional male revue like the Dreamboys? Everything you need to know before booking your ticket is listed below, including whether or not Tatum may make an appearance during the live run (please please PLEASE God, make it happen).

Will Tatum Be In The Show?

He may have appeared on BGT after saying in a pre-recorded message that he couldn't make it, but don't get your hopes up of bumping into Tatum at the live performances this autumn. He hasn't confirmed anything.

However, when the Las Vegas show opened its doors, Tatum did tease that "if I'm ever in shape enough to actually do the show again, I will absolutely step on stage, just because it's fun." He then made an unexpected appearance on March 30 last year, but it was a one-off. He's never been a permanent fixture in the cast.

Is Magic Mike Live A Musical?

No, definitely not. The fact that you have to be aged 18 or above pretty much gives that away. Expect stripping, expect sexy dancing, and expect to potentially be dragged up on stage. Magic Mike Live aims to replicate Club Domina from the film. If you've seen the movie, you'll probably have a good idea of what goes down in the stage show.

According to the show's website, the line-up will comprise a "wildly diverse cast of performers from around the world." But what are these acts, I hear you ask? Well, it's no Cirque du Soleil, that's for sure. The artists will be performing in a similar, unforgettable style via "a 360-degree dance and acrobatic spectacular" around the audience where they will be able to marvel at the ... choreography from all angles.

Who Is In The Cast?

Glimpses of the cast have been revealed both on BGT and via Tatum's Twitter account. But as for actual names? They haven't been announced just yet but viewers tuning into BGT did spot one familiar face among the show's performers on SUNDAY — former Big Brother housemate and Dreamboy star Lotan Carter. The professional dancer took to Twitter after his performance and joked that the Magic Mike Live website crashed because so many people were trying to buy tickets:

As for the the other guys? Well, it looks like fans are going to have to wait to find out more about them.

How Can I Get Tickets?

You can book tickets by via Ticketmaster. Prices start from just £29 per ticket, but there are also packages available including meet and greets with the cast as well as hen party deals.

Leicester Square's Hippodrome theatre is closing in preparation for a "three-month, multi-million pound" refurbishment ahead of the show's launch. The Hippodrome has a lot of history behind it with countless legendary performances and acts inhabiting the building. The theatre itself opened on January 15, 1900 and its first show included a young Charlie Chaplin. Now, it's Magic Mike Live's turn to take the stage.

If you want to see the show, you'd better get booking asap as tickets are already starting to sell out fast. I have a feeling this is a performance Magic Mike fans definitely do not want to miss.