6 Probiotic-Rich Foods That'll Boost Your Gut Health
There's more than just yogurt.
There’s no doubt probiotics are one of the most popular gut-healing superstars out there. If probiotic supplements are always at the top of your grocery list, you’re probably also wondering what foods have probiotics, which can help you further reap the healthy bacteria’s many benefits.
“Probiotics are live bacteria that can produce health benefits to us,” says Dragana Skokovic-Sunjic, clinical pharmacist, NCMP, and author of Clinical Guide to Probiotic Supplements. Essentially, your body has both “good” and “bad” bacteria, which make up your gut microbiome (a community of bacteria) and affect various aspects of your overall health. When you incorporate “good” bacteria — aka probiotics — into your diet or supplement regimen, you’ll experience wellness benefits — for starters, it helps get rid of “bad” bacteria that makes you more vulnerable to getting sick.
The most commonly known benefit of probiotics is improved gut health and digestion. In doing so, probiotics restore balance to the gut by providing good bacteria for intestinal microbes. Skokovic-Sunjic says probiotics can also help in other ways, including improving vaginal health — mainly by regulating your vagina’s pH levels and preventing yeast infections. She notes they can also help prevent migraines when taken regularly, which is because the bacteria that lives in the gut is connected to the function of your other organs, including brain function — hence why emerging studies show the preventative effects probiotics can have on migraines. Research has also found probiotics to strengthen the immune system and minimizing the risk of the common cold and flu.
Before you stock up on all the probiotic-rich foods you can get your hands on, it’s important to note that there’s actually little known research on the exact amount of probiotics contained in any given food, says registered dietitian nutritionist Vanessa Rissetto, RD. That’s why she also recommends including a supplement in your diet to ensure you know the exact amount you’re consuming (she says 30 billion CFUs, or colony-forming units, is a standard amount to take each day).
But, regardless of the unknowns around probiotic measurements in food, it’s still helpful for your overall health to include friendly bacteria in your diet. Registered dietitian nutritionist Marisa Moore recommends looking for diversity: “Try different types of foods with probiotics, because diversity in what you eat is always good,” she tells Bustle.
From fermented soy products to (you guessed it) yogurt, these are the expert-recommended probiotic-rich foods to eat for a boost in your gut health.
Studies referenced:
Bellikci-Koyu E, et al (2019), Effects of Regular Kefir Consumption on Gut Microbiota in Patients with Metabolic Syndrome: A Parallel-Group, Randomized, Controlled Study, MDPI, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6769690/
Borges S, Silva J, Teixeira P. The role of lactobacilli and probiotics in maintaining vaginal health. Arch Gynecol Obstet. 2014 Mar, https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24170161/
Fenster, K., Freeburg, B., Hollard, C., Wong, C., Rønhave Laursen, R., & Ouwehand, A. C. (2019). The Production and Delivery of Probiotics: A Review of a Practical Approach. https://doi.org/10.3390/microorganisms7030083
Ganesan B., et al, (2014). Probiotic bacteria survive in Cheddar cheese and modify populations of other lactic acid bacteria. Journal of Applied Microbiology. https://sfamjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.1111/jam.12482
Hemarajata, P., & Versalovic, J. (2013). Effects of probiotics on gut microbiota: mechanisms of intestinal immunomodulation and neuromodulation. Therapeutic advances in gastroenterology, https://doi.org/10.1177/1756283X12459294
Kapp J., Sumner W. (2019), Kombucha: a systematic review of the empirical evidence of human health benefit. Annals of Epidemiology. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1047279718307385
Kuligowski M, Jasińska-Kuligowska I, Nowak J. (2013) Evaluation of bean and soy tempeh influence on intestinal bacteria and estimation of antibacterial properties of bean tempeh. Pol J Microbiol. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24053022/
Naghibi, M. M., Day, R., Stone, S., & Harper, A. (2019). Probiotics for the Prophylaxis of Migraine: A Systematic Review of Randomized Placebo Controlled Trials. Journal of clinical medicine, https://doi.org/10.3390/jcm8091441
Rezac, S., Kok, C. R., Heermann, M., & Hutkins, R. (2018). Fermented Foods as a Dietary Source of Live Organisms. Frontiers in microbiology, https://doi.org/10.3389/fmicb.2018.01785
Terpou, A., Papadaki, A., Lappa, I. K., Kachrimanidou, V., Bosnea, L. A., & Kopsahelis, N. (2019). Probiotics in Food Systems: Significance and Emerging Strategies Towards Improved Viability and Delivery of Enhanced Beneficial Value. Nutrients, https://doi.org/10.3390/nu11071591
Watanabe, H. (2013). Beneficial Biological Effects of Miso with Reference to Radiation Injury, Cancer and Hypertension. Journal of Toxicologic Pathology. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3695331/
Yan, F., & Polk, D. B. (2011). Probiotics and immune health. Current opinion in gastroenterology, https://doi.org/10.1097/MOG.0b013e32834baa4d
Experts:
Dragana Skokovic-Sunjic, Clinical Pharmacist, N.C.M.P., and author of Clinical Guide to Probiotic Supplements
Marisa Moore, M.B.A., R.D.N., L.D., registered dietician nutritionist
Vanessa Rissetto, R.D., C.D., registered dietician nutritionist