I Tried Out 6 Methods Of Period Pain Relief & Here's What Actually Worked

When I was at school I used to use back pain heat patches to help me get through the day without a bulky hot water bottle. Fast forward 10 or so years and there are actual dedicated period heat patches. These are more curvy in shape, which I don't really understand beyond product development people thinking people who menstruate = curves. Cue major eye roll. It could be to indicate where to place it, but I found these weren’t big enough to actually reach across my stomach, so *shrugs*.

The packaging also instructs you to apply the patch to clothing. It even features a woman wearing the most enormous pair of pants and, while I’m firmly on the granny pants train, I don’t think anyone’s IRL knickers are really big enough to host one of these patches. Even my most generous pair aren't. This instruction also just doesn’t really make sense for how people move. It would be fine if you were staying in one position all day (in which case you’d probably use a microwaveable heat pad or hot water bottle anyway) but as these are designed to be worn on the go, I struggle to see how as your clothes move it would be able to target the areas you need it to.

Anyway, I totally ignored this instruction, as I was wearing the patch during the day and could monitor if it was getting too hot for me. But, as it turned out, there was absolutely no danger of that. It was lukewarm at best and I tried all three in the pack to make sure it wasn’t a fault. I really don’t know how you’d feel any effect at all if you wore it over clothing. I actually remember the back pain ones being a lot hotter than this and I wonder if there’s some underestimation of menstrual pain at play here. I’d advise you to just stick to the back pain ones if you find them effective and give these ones the swerve.