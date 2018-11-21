7 Self-Care Tips If You're Missing Thanksgiving With Loved Ones

While it's common to hear about all of the stress of going home for the holidays, there's less discussion of the alternative — spending your holidays alone. Some people can't go home for Thanksgiving because it's too far, too expensive, doesn't work with their schedules, or because of issues within their families. And that's more the case than ever in 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic putting wrenches in holiday plans everywhere. Spending Thanksgiving on your own does come with its own challenges — especially if it's your first time spending Thanksgiving away from home.
"Thanksgiving is both a holiday and a frame of mind," clinical psychologist Joshua Klapow Ph.D. tells Bustle. "The title alone says what it is supposed to be about — gratitude. If you are missing Thanksgiving this year either by choice or circumstance it is very important to not lose gratitude for yourself." And that means taking some time for self-care.
"Self-soothing and self-care are not selfish — they are what your body and soul need to thrive. Bottom line — do what you feel is right for you vs. what you think everyone else wants you to do." Whether you want to do something Thanksgiving-y all on your own or just want to retreat to your bubble and make a blanket fort for the weekend, how you choose to take care of yourself is totally up to you. If you're spending Thanksgiving away from home, here are some self-care tips to help make the day easier.
Spending Thanksgiving away from home can be tricky, especially if it's the first year you've done it. Just make sure to take care of yourself by doing things that make you feel good — and never be afraid to reach out for help.