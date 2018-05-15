Wellness
8 Essential Oils To Combat Bad Energy, According To People Who Love Them
Bad vibes to the left.
Essential oils don’t just smell nice (although, naturally, that’s a big part of their appeal). There are a million and a half essential oil uses, whether you want to get rid of a headache — try peppermint oil on your temples — or fall asleep after a stressful day — lavender oil on your pillow. And if your ~vibe~ is off more generally, essential oils for clearing negative energy can help you restore the chill in a room.
Naturopathic doctor and nurse practitioner Erica Matluck, ND, NP, founder of integrative medicine and holistic coaching service Seven Senses, defines negative energy as “a vibration that feels uncomfortable or a dissonant frequency.” You can think of this as that feeling in the pit of your stomach when something doesn’t feel right, whether you’re feeling extra anxious, or your mind’s going a million miles an hour, or you just got some bad news. The “potent aroma” of essential oils, Matluck says, can influence your emotional state, and help you cope with those bad vibes.
The research behind essential oils finds that they’re generally safe in small quantities, and they do have some measurable benefits. But essential oils — which are just plant extracts — aren’t a magic cure for that “off” feeling (or any illnesses), and Matluck stresses that individual experiences with oils are highly variable.
“How we experience scent and the emotional state an aroma stimulates can vary from person to person. Scent also has a strong relationship with memory and sometimes the properties of an essential are experienced differently in different individuals because of the memories associated with that scent,” she says. “I encourage people to experiment with different scents and really pay close attention to what their personal experience is.” (It’s also worth mentioning that essential oils marketed as cosmetic don’t have to be approved by the FDA before they’re sold, so it’s important to pay attention to concentration, sourcing, and dilution of the oils you use.)
Below are a few essential oils that can help clear negative energy, according to people who like them.
Expert:
Erica Matluck, ND, NP, founder of integrative medicine and holistic coaching service Seven Senses
Studies referenced:
