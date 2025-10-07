In Bustle’s The Pregame, we ask athletes about their pregame rituals. How do they get in the zone? What do they wear for the famous tunnel walk? Do they have any superstitions before a big game? Here, Las Vegas Aces guard-forward Aaliyah Nye talks about sleep, faith, and the simple satisfaction of a matching set.

Aaliyah Nye is hitting her stride. After playing basketball at the University of Illinois and the University of Alabama, the guard-forward joined the Las Vegas Aces as the 13th overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, and now she’s competing in the Finals against the Phoenix Mercury.

On game day, the 23-year-old finds her center with routine — one that involves plenty of sleep. “I go to shootaround, go home, take a nap, and come back to [the arena],” she says. “[That’s how] I feel comfortable.”

When she isn’t shooting hoops or snoozing, Nye stays grounded by connecting with her faith. “We have our schedule set for going to chapel,” she explains. “I try to speak positive thoughts to myself and envision myself in certain moments of the game.”

Here, Nye reveals how she prepares for the big game and how she keeps that momentum going well into the second half.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Sleep is crucial, especially for athletes. How do you like to nap?

I sleep on top of the comforter with the blankets. I don’t know if a lot of people do that, but it makes me feel not too hot, not too cold.

The tunnel walk has become the WNBA’s red carpet. What’s your approach?

It’s based on how I’m feeling that day. I don’t put too much pressure on myself to put an outfit [together] because, at the end of the day, we’re trying to just play basketball and win a game. But I have been thinking about my tunnel ’fits just a little bit. You can’t go wrong with a set. It’s easier to just have a set that just matches.

On game day, what’s in your bag?

My purple Stanley and my Nike Air Max.

How do you keep the momentum up during halftime, regardless of what’s on the scoreboard?

We come together as a team. We point out what we need to do better, what we’re doing [well], and where we can attack the opposing team’s weaknesses.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

How do you wind down after the final buzzer?

I do my lifts and get some conditioning in so I can stay ready.

Beyond Aces games, what should people do while visiting Vegas?

I love to chill by the pool at my house and get a tan. Don’t gamble, and don’t spend all your money.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. Additional reporting contributed by Katherine Diermissen.