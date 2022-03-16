Fitness
All feature very chill movement.
wera Rodsawang/Moment/Getty Images
Active recovery is any type of low-impact movement you do on rest days to help your muscles recover, says trainer Ellen Dyverfeldt. It allows your body to take a break while still getting to move. Here, 7 active recovery workout ideas trainers recommend as chill ways to exercise.
Shutterstock
One of the best examples of active recovery is yoga. “It stretches and strengthens your muscles and helps your body become more resilient by improving range of motion,” says yoga pro Emily Chen. It also reduces muscle soreness so you’ll feel ready for your next big workout.