In Bustle’s The Pregame, we ask athletes about their pregame rituals. How do they get in the zone before a big competition? Do they have any superstitions? What do they listen to? Here, three-time U.S. national champion and Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn talks about coping with nerves and using Pinterest to inspire her outfits for the ice.

Nothing keeps figure skater Amber Glenn down for long. The three-time U.S. national champion and Grand Prix Final champion has been through it all on her way to the big leagues — a mental health crisis, a severe concussion, and a positive COVID test that caused her to miss the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

But now, she’s lacing up her skates in Italy and is officially ready for the Winter Games. “There have been many memorable moments on my road to Milan, but my short program from 2026 Nationals was the most fun I’ve ever had skating,” the 26-year-old tells Bustle.

She’s talking about her show-stopping routine set to Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” that earned her a record-setting 83.05 points — the highest ever for an American woman in that competition, and making her the first woman to win three consecutive titles since Michelle Kwan, who won every year from 1998 to 2005.

Glenn, who has been figure skating since she was 5, says her success stems from blocking out the noise. “My approach to skating versus my approach to competition is quite different,” she says. “Recently, I’ve tried to approach competition with the mindset of, ‘I’m doing this for me.’ I’m the one who wins or loses, falls or lands, and I don’t need to pay attention to the expectations others have for me.”

This mindset helps her remember why she’s on the ice, especially when she’s under a lot of pressure. “At large competitions, there’s usually someone that yells something in the dead silence right before the music begins — and it can be hard to tune out,” Glenn says. “When the music starts, I always exhale as a sign for my body and brain to reset and start.”

Glenn’s success has earned her fans around the world, and it’s also brought about brand deals, like her announcement that she’s Bloom Nutrition’s first Bloom Athlete.

In the upcoming Games, watch for Glenn’s signature triple axel — she’s one of just a small group of women in the world who can land it — as well as her medal-winning presence on the ice. Here, she talks about her mindset and the songs that get her ready to compete.

How do you get in the zone before a competition?

About an hour before I’m supposed to be on the ice, I’m doing off-ice jumps and program walk-throughs with music, trying to visualize my performance. Then, 30 minutes beforehand, I typically head to the locker room to change into my costume and put my skates on.

Do you have any superstitions you swear by?

I used to have so many, but I’ve tried to limit my superstitions and rituals. The one thing I still do is hit the boards with my hands right before I head out to compete.

Do you have any traditions with Team USA?

I like to bring a mini tennis ball and toss it around with my coach and any other skaters who want to participate. It keeps us busy.

What do you listen to?

It depends on my mood, but I really love “Guess” by Billie Eilish and Charli XCX.

How do you make sure your hair stays in place during triple axels?

Lots and lots of hairspray.

And how do you decide on what to wear?

I typically start by browsing Pinterest, and then I’ll send some ideas in a group chat with my choreographer and dress designer. And then I always use eyeshadows from ColourPop and match my makeup to my costume’s color.

Do you still get nervous before competing?

Of course. I feel it throughout my body. The fight-or-flight kicks in. Self-doubt creeps in. I’ve been working on controlling my breathing, and it’s helped a lot.

What are you looking forward to most in Milan?

Spending time with my teammates and pin trading!

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.