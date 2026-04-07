Aryna Sabalenka Never Plays A Match Without This Good Luck Charm

In Bustle’s The Pregame, we ask athletes about their pregame rituals. Do they have any superstitions? How do they get in the zone? Here, we chat with the Aryna Sabalenka, the world’s No. 1 ranked singles player, about her warmup routine and good luck jewelry.

When Aryna Sabalenka won the Miami Open on March 28, she celebrated in the most low-key way. “We had a pizza night with the team,” the 27-year-old tells Bustle. “We were thinking about going out, but then decided it had been so intense, we just wanted to stay in together instead.”

The win followed her victory at the Indian Wells tournament in California on March 15 — an achievement called the “Sunshine Double.” Sabalenka is only the fifth woman to win both tournaments, and she is now ranked No. 1 in the world. If that doesn’t deserve a pizza party, what does?

“It was such a fun experience,” she says. “It’s a huge achievement, and I’m super glad to get it done. That wasn’t an easy one, and lucky me, I’ve done it.” Of course, winning is nothing new for the athlete, who has won multiple Grand Slam titles and was ranked No. 1 in singles in 2023 and doubles in 2021. She was also named the WTA Player of the Year in 2025.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

On the court, Sabalenka is known as “The Tiger” — a reference to the tiger tattoo on her forearm and the commanding presence she brings to the game. The ink was referenced in an Electrolit commercial featuring comedian Jeremy Culhane, who chases her down to show off his matching design. Sabalenka has been a brand ambassador for the electrolyte drinks since August 2025.

Going from Indian Wells to Miami, Sabalenka had to adjust from dry heat to humid temperatures on the fly. “We focused on my recovery, and as you know, hydration is the key,” she says.

While Sabalenka may have her two new trophies, she’s nowhere near done for the season. Next up is a tour through Europe for games in Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome, Paris, and Wimbledon, where she hopes to continue her winning streak. Here, the tennis star shares how she gets prepared to play and how she gets those perfect slicked-back buns.

How do you get ready before a match?

I like to stay cool and chill with my team. We do everything we can to get mentally prepared and recharged. I need my batteries full, so I focus on what I’m eating and drinking to reduce the risk of cramping.

Electrolit

How do you get in the zone mentally?

I listen to a nice mix of music. It can go from ’90s to rap to house music and some hip-hop. I can’t go through the same playlist over and over again.

Do you have any good luck charms?

I have my evil-eye necklace and bracelet that I never take off. It protects me from bad energy.

What’s your warm-up routine on the court?

If I have an evening match, I always do a morning mobility routine. When we get to the site, I’ll do another mobility routine that’s more active with specific tennis exercises. When we go on court, I’ll hit around, but I also like to take it easy. I don’t like to be in a rush.

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

What’s your pregame beauty routine?

I start by cleansing my face. I use a toner, moisturizer, serum, then I put on sunscreen. I try to reapply it throughout the day because I’m always exposed to the sun.

It’s part of the process of getting in the zone. When it’s just me there in the mirror, taking care of my skin, it’s kind of a meditation. Just a girly moment.

You’re known for your slicked-back bun. How do you perfect it?

I just did a tutorial about it on TikTok. It’s super simple. All you need is two hair ties and five pins to clip your baby hairs down. I don’t like them to get in my way when I play.

How do you choose your outfit?

I work with Nike, so I already know what I’ll wear for each match. But for next season, I’m trying to be part of the team designing my looks. For now, I try to express myself with jewelry. I try to make it all match and be shiny, bright, and cute.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

If something goes wrong in a game, how do you get your focus back?

I bring myself back to the court and take it one step at a time. Sometimes I get super emotional, so I’ll remind myself that I can’t let it take away something I’ve been dreaming about. I talk to myself a lot on the court. If you could hear me thinking, you’d probably think, “OK, this girl is not OK.”

When playing, do you feed off the energy of the crowd?

I love the energy. This has always been my dream — playing in these big stadiums — so I love the support. Now I feel like people know me better, they support me more, and I feel that energy and I definitely use it as my power. It helps me a lot.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.