11 At-Home Date Ideas Inspired By Clueless, Parent Trap, & More Of Your Favorite Movies

For when you just can’t watch another episode of The Office.
There isn't much to do right now as far as date nights go right now. You probably can't sit in a restaurant, go to parties, or cozy up in the back corner of a bar. But you and your partner still can have a fun date at home based on your favorite movies. Here are a few ideas to use as inspiration.
Based on one of the best scenes in Bridesmaids, spend an afternoon making heart-shaped cookies, chocolate fondue, and pink lemonade that's "so fresh." If you can get your hands on a puppy (or four) even better.