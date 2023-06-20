Why The Barbell Hip Thrust Is The Holy Grail Of Glute Exercises

If you’re looking to strengthen your glutes, don’t sleep on barbell hip thrusts. This popular lower body move effectively zeroes in on your booty, and it gives you the added benefit of extending your hips. That double-duty activation is why barbell hip thrusts are often considered the holy grail of glute exercises, says Tonal coach Ash Wilking.

To do the exercise, you lean back against a bench or box, place a barbell — or a set of dumbbells — across your hips, and raise and lower the weight while squeezing your glutes, says Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LD, an ACE-certified personal trainer. Pushing against the barbell and squeezing at the top of the movement targets the glutes in a unique way, especially as you start to add more weight. The hip extension also minimizes the activation of your quads and hamstrings, Wilking tells Bustle, which means all the energy comes from your booty muscles.

Hip thrusts are also great for your hip extensors, which are responsible for extending the hip joint. According to Sabat, stronger hip flexors will help you out when you’re running, jumping, and squatting. And, as with any glute-strengthening move, barbell hip thrusts are a good go-to if you’re looking to improve your overall stability.

“Strong glutes help maintain proper alignment of the pelvis, which can reduce the risk of lower back pain and improve overall movement mechanics,” Sabat explains. Here’s how to do the compound strength training move, as well as how to modify it, according to trainers.

How To Do Barbell Hip Thrusts

To get started, choose a weight that’s heavy but still allows you to thrust with good form. “You should be able to complete the reps with a challenging yet manageable level of effort,” Sabat says.

- Sit on the ground with your back against a bench, Swiss ball, or box.

- Rest your shoulder blades against the edge of the bench.

- Position a barbell across your hips.

- Use a barbell pad or a towel over your hips if needed to make it more comfortable.

- Bend your knees.

- Position your feet flat on the floor, shoulder-width apart. Your shins will be vertical.

- Engage your core and squeeze your glutes.

- Push into your heels to lift your hips off the ground. Keep your upper back and shoulders against the bench.

- Lift until your thighs and torso are in a straight line and your knees are bent 90 degrees.

- Squeeze your glutes briefly at the top of the movement, then slowly lower your hips back down.

- Beginners should aim for 8 to 10 reps. Slowly build up to 12 to 15 reps.

How To Modify Barbell Hip Thrusts

Kanawa_Studio/E+/Getty Images

Barbell hip thrusts can take some practice to nail. To ease in, Wilking suggests reducing the weight or getting rid of the barbell entirely so it’s just a bodyweight exercise as you focus on form. “The beauty of this move is it works — and keeping it simple always works,” she says.

To make the move more challenging, add weight and/or slip a resistance band just above your knees. This will activate your glutes even more, says Matt Casturo, DPT, CSCS, a trainer and conditioning coach. “The repetition can also be performed slowly with a three-second up, three-second down tempo to progress,” he tells Bustle. Adding reps, weight, and playing around with your speed are all great ways to take the exercise up a notch.

Sabat also suggests elevating your feet by resting them on another surface, like a bench or step. This will increase the range of motion for your hips and make the move a lot tougher.

Common Hip Thrust Mistakes To Avoid

The key to a good hip thrust is maintaining a neutral spine. Sabat says to avoid arching or rounding your lower back as that can strain your muscles. It also isn’t necessary to thrust too high. While you do want to fully extend your hips, try to avoid hyper-extending.

Another tip? Make sure your knees don’t collapse inward. “Keep your knees in line with your toes throughout the exercise,” Sabat says. “Avoid allowing them to cave inward as it can lead to poor alignment and potential knee issues.”

It’ll help to keep both your feet firmly planted to evenly distribute the weight, and ensure you’re activating your glutes. If your feet are out too far you’ll end up activating your hamstrings, Wilking says. Keep your feet under your knees and the barbell over your glutes, and you should be good.

Also, be sure to resist the urge to power through with excessive momentum. Focus on lifting the weight at a controlled, deliberate speed — no bouncing at the bottom to initiate a thrust. As Sabat says, a good hip thrust relies on the power of your glutes and hips to perform the exercise.

Studies referenced:

Brazil, A. (2021). A comprehensive biomechanical analysis of the barbell hip thrust. PLoS One. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0249307.

Neto, WK. (2019). Barbell Hip Thrust, Muscular Activation and Performance: A Systematic Review. J Sports Sci Med. PMID: 31191088; PMCID: PMC6544005.

Sources:

Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LD, ACE-certified personal trainer

Ash Wilking, coach at Tonal

Dr. Matt Casturo, DPT, CSCS, trainer, conditioning coach