TikTok's Cozy "Bed Nests" Might Be The Trick For Better Sleep

Not to insult your bed or anything, but it could probably be comfier. To increase the coziness factor you might add a few more fuzzy blankets or an extra pillow, but on TikTok, creators are taking it a step further by constructing “bed nests,” and it’s putting everyone else’s sleep situations to shame.

The viral “bed nest” trend — a topic that already has over 60 million posts — is all about turning your bed into, well, a nest. The idea is to strategically place pillows and blankets in a way that forms a cozy compression where you can settle in, rest, read, nap — and potentially get way better sleep.

On TikTok, creator @.itssabii tried it, and the results looked so comfortable that the video ultimately racked up over 2 million views. In the comments, someone wrote, “I cannot describe how comfy that looks to me. I need more pillows.” Another said, “I did it a couple of minutes ago. I’m in [my nest] right now, and it’s so comfy and fun,” while another wrote, “I’ll be doing this when I’m trying to relax.”

The bed nest looks like the perfect set-up for a chilly winter’s day, as well as the ideal reading and napping nook. If you want to create your own little nest, read on for more info and a sleep expert’s take on the trend.

The Benefits Of A Bed Nest

According to Dr. Shelby Harris, a licensed clinical psychologist and director of sleep health at Sleepopolis, there are quite a few benefits to making a bed nest. Nestling into a pile of blankets that protects you on all sides can feel comforting and provide a sense of security — more than just lying on your bed under your duvet.

“In the winter, this might be particularly appealing to stay warm,” she tells Bustle. Imagine curling up for a nap on a snowy Sunday afternoon or getting comfy while watching a movie. With the plush walls of the nest all around you, the coziness levels would be off the charts.

This set-up also might also help you snooze. “[A bed nest] could help you feel more at ease initially, which could help you fall asleep or nap,” says Harris, who says other factors — like making sure your room is cool, dark, and quiet — would be important, too.

Because bed nests are so warm, she says you might eventually want to toss off the extra pillows so you don’t get too hot while you sleep. The bed nest might not be something you want to snooze in all night long, but the perimeter of pillows will offer support ideal for relaxing and napping. Give it a try the next time you’re anxious, overwhelmed, or simply in the mood to snuggle.

How To Make A Bed Nest

In a viral TikTok, creator @giuliana..a8 showed everyone how to make the ultimate sleepy time sanctuary. Here’s what to do.

Step 1: Start by making your bed and covering it with a thick blanket or duvet.

Step 2: Fold the top and bottom of the blanket in towards the center of your bed, then fold in both sides.

Step 3: Add pillows around the sides to create the “walls” of the nest. To make them extra secure, you can tuck the pillows under the folds of the blanket.

Step 4: Drape a second blanket over the top of the pillows to make a soft base for your nest.

Step 5: Decorate with more pillows, stuffed animals, or anything else you find comforting.

Step 6: To make the process even easier, simply place your pillows in a circular shape on your bed, drape a soft blanket over top, and then climb in. Boom. Nest.

Source:

Dr. Shelby Harris, licensed clinical psychologist, director of sleep health at Sleepopolis