10 Key Benefits Of Hot Yoga

Hot yoga is practiced in a room that’s heated to about 105 degrees with 40% humidity, says hot yoga teacher Iana Edwards. Whether you do vinyasa or Bikram style, she says it’ll feel like you’re performing asanas in a steamy sauna. Here are all the benefits of the practice.
One of the main benefits of hot yoga is increased flexibility. The steamy room warms your muscles and increases your range of motion, says yoga teacher Brandt Passalacqua. You’ll melt into downward dog with ease, so be careful not to overstretch.